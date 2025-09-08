NH patents through Sept. 7



(Links to each patent can be found here, using the patent number or inventor’s name.)

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through Sept. 7.

Controlling Multiple Eversion-Based Actuators

ELECTRONICS FOR IMAGING, INC., Londonderry, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12404883 B2, initially filed Feb. 9, 2024) developed by Eduardo Bueno Espinal, Almazora, Spain, for “Controlling multiple eversion-based actuators.”

System, Apparatus and Methods for Hybrid Functional Splits Design With Support for Advanced Features in Cellular Networks

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12408067 B2, initially filed July 28, 2022) developed by three inventors Baruch Navon, Alumot, Israel; Steven Paul Papa, Windham, New Hampshire; and Ofir Ben Ari Katzav, Zur Itshak, Israel, for “System, apparatus and methods for hybrid functional splits design with support for advanced features in cellular networks.”

Output Signal Protocol

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12407549 B2, initially filed Nov. 6, 2023) developed by Ahmad Nour Halawani, Heidelberg, Germany, and Emil Pavlov, Heidelberg, Germany, for “Output signal protocol.”

Unified Threat Management and Mitigation

MPC HOLDING, INC., Concord, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12407725 B1, initially filed Dec. 10, 2024) developed by Jason James Warren, Brunswick, Maine, and Miles Robert Parry, Croydon, United Kingdom, for “Unified threat management and mitigation.”

Infusion Device System and Apparatus

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12403252 B2, initially filed Aug. 1, 2022) developed by Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire, and Kevin L. Grant, Litchfield, New Hampshire, for “Infusion device system and apparatus.”

Interface for High-Voltage Applications

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12405650 B2, initially filed Nov. 29, 2022) developed by three inventors Christy Looby, Musselburgh, United Kingdom; Colin Hall, West Linton, United Kingdom; and James McIntosh, East Lothian, United Kingdom, for “Interface for high-voltage applications.”

Motorized Systems and Associated Methods for Controlling an Adjustable Dump Orifice on a Liquid Jet Cutting System

HYPERTHERM, INC., Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12403621 B2, initially filed Dec. 18, 2020) developed by four inventors William Denney, Kent, Washington; Erik Unangst, Kent, Washington; Kevin Hay, Des Moines, Washington; and Ryan Boehm, Seattle, Washington, for “Motorized systems and associated methods for controlling an adjustable dump orifice on a liquid jet cutting system.”

Systems and Methods for Determining Printing Conditions Based on Samples of Images Printed by Shuttle-Based Printers

ELECTRONICS FOR IMAGING, INC., Londonderry, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12403708 B2, initially filed July 16, 2024) developed by Steven A. Billow, Bow, New Hampshire, and Ghilad Dziesietnik, Palo Alto, California, for “Systems and methods for determining printing conditions based on samples of images printed by shuttle-based printers.”

System and Method for Scalable Stream Encryption and Decryption

NEURSCIENCES LLC, Bedford, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12406075 B1, initially filed Feb. 25, 2022) developed by Gregory H Peatfield, Atkinson, New Hampshire, and Charles J Northrup, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “System and method for scalable stream encryption and decryption.”

Systems and Methods for Providing Singulation of Objects for Processing Using Object Movement Redistribution

BERKSHIRE GREY OPERATING COMPANY, INC., Bedford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12404117 B2, initially filed Sept. 29, 2023) developed by nineteen inventors Thomas Wagner, Concord, Massachusetts; Kevin Ahearn, Nebo, North Carolina; John Richard Amend, Jr., Arlington, Massachusetts; Benjamin Cohen, White Plains, New York; William Hartman Fort, Stratham, New Hampshire; Michael Dawson-Haggerty, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Christopher Geyer, Arlington, Massachusetts; Jennifer Eileen King, Gibsonia, Pennsylvania; Thomas Koletschka, Somerville, Massachusetts; Michael Cap Koval, Mountain View, California; Kyle Maroney, Saunderstown, Rhode Island; Matthew T. Mason, Atlanta, Georgia; William Chu-Hyon McMahan, North Cambridge, Massachusetts; Gene Temple Price, Somerville, Massachusetts; Joseph Romano, Arlington, Massachusetts; Daniel Smith, Wexford, Pennsylvania; Siddhartha Srinivasa, Seattle, Washington; Prasanna Velagapudi, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and Thomas Allen, Reading, Massachusetts, for “Systems and methods for providing singulation of objects for processing using object movement redistribution.”

Illuminated Electrosurgical Devices, Systems and Methods

MEDTRONIC ADVANCED ENERGY LLC, Minneapolis, Minnesota has been assigned a patent (No. US 12402933 B2, initially filed Jan. 31, 2019) developed by five inventors Roger Greeley, Portsmouth, New Hampshire; David Hubelbank, Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Ethan Carter, Epping, New Hampshire; Xiaoming Cheng, Keller, Texas; and William Siopes, Minneapolis, Minnesota, for “Illuminated electrosurgical devices, systems and methods.”

System and Method for Secure Backup and Restore

DELL PRODUCTS L.P., Round Rock, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12405860 B2, initially filed Jan. 30, 2024) developed by Bradley K. Goodman, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Daniel E. Cummins, Hudson, New Hampshire, for “System and method for secure backup and restore.”

Secure Communication System

APPLIED INVENTION, LLC, Burbank, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12407728 B2, initially filed April 5, 2022) developed by six inventors W. Daniel Hillis, Rindge, New Hampshire; David C. Douglas, Concord, Massachusetts; Mathias Kolehmainen, Louisville, Kentucky; Steven Willis, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Frank Kastenholz, Medford, Massachusetts; and Michael Dubno, New York, New York, for “Secure communication system.”

Wearable Device for Coupling to a User, and Measuring and Monitoring User Activity

ROM TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Brookfield, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 12402804 B2, initially filed Sept. 10, 2020) developed by five inventors S. Adam Hacking, Nashua, New Hampshire; Sucheta Tamragouri, Nashua, New Hampshire; Jeff Cote, Raymond, New Hampshire; Daniel Lipszyc, Glasgow, Montana; and Mikael Taveras, Boston, Massachusetts, for “Wearable device for coupling to a user, and measuring and monitoring user activity.”

Rocket Injector Subscale Stability Assessment With Telescoping Piston

BLUE ORIGIN MANUFACTURING, LLC, Huntsville, Alabama has been assigned a patent (No. US 12404823 B2, initially filed Nov. 15, 2023) developed by three inventors Owen Graham, Issaquah, Washington; Warren Lamont, Seattle, Washington; and James Sisco, Goffstown, New Hampshire, for “Rocket injector subscale stability assessment with telescoping piston.”

Thermal Energy Storage System Including a Plurality of Vessels Each Having Hot and Cold Liquid Portions Separated by a Floating Piston

NORWICH TECHNOLOGIES, INC., White River Junction, Vermont has been assigned a patent (No. US 12404831 B2, initially filed May 2, 2024) developed by six inventors Jonathan Lynch, St. Johnsbury, Vermont; Troy O. McBride, Norwich, Vermont; Joel Stettenheim, Norwich, Vermont; Per Erik Kristoffer Edstrom, Stockbridge, Vermont; Lief Johnson, West Lebanon, New Hampshire; and Oliver James Brambles, Wesham, United Kingdom, for “Thermal energy storage system including a plurality of vessels each having hot and cold liquid portions separated by a floating piston.”

Substituted 4-Phenylpiperidines, Their Preparation and Use

THE TRUSTEES OF COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY IN THE CITY OF NEW YORK, New York, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 12404277 B2, initially filed Dec. 19, 2022) developed by eight inventors Konstantin Petrukhin, New Windsor, New York; Graham Johnson, Sanbornton, New Hampshire; Rando Allikmets, Cornwall on Hudson, New York; Christopher Cioffi, Albany, New York; Emily Freeman, Albany, New York; Ping Chen, Albany, New York; Michael Conlon, Albany, New York; and Lei Zhu, Albany, New York, for “Substituted 4-phenylpiperidines, their preparation and use.”

Wearable Device for Coupling to a User, and Measuring and Monitoring User Activity

ROM TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Brookfield, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 12402805 B2, initially filed Oct. 26, 2022) developed by five inventors S. Adam Hacking, Nashua, New Hampshire; Sucheta Tamragouri, Nashua, New Hampshire; Jeff Cote, Raymond, New Hampshire; Daniel Lipszyc, Glasgow, Montana; and Mikael Taveras, Boston, Massachusetts, for “Wearable device for coupling to a user, and measuring and monitoring user activity.”

Accessing Network Chip Resources

ARISTA NETWORKS, INC., Santa Clara, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12405908 B2, initially filed Jan. 27, 2023) developed by Lakshmikantha Chowdary Pothula, Santa Clara, California, and Christopher Patrick Hayden, Hollis, New Hampshire, for “Accessing network chip resources.”

Member for Adjusting Force Application in Reciprocating Assembly

HUBBELL INC., Shelton, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 12403580 B2, initially filed Nov. 10, 2023) developed by four inventors John Lefavour, Litchfield, New Hampshire; Robert Auger, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Cody McCarthy, Strafford, New Hampshire; and Luke Desmarais, Milan, New Hampshire, for “Member for adjusting force application in reciprocating assembly.”

Systems and Methods for Plant Dehydration

SHAWIN TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC., Newport Beach, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12405059 B2, initially filed July 29, 2022) developed by four inventors Brian M. Davis, Newport Beach, California; Jorge N. Harb Kallab, Newport Beach, California; Benjamin J. Kalinowski, Newton, New Hampshire; and Jeffrey D. McPhee, Ashland, Oregon, for “Systems and methods for plant dehydration.”

Rekeying End-to-End Efficient Encryption With Security Chaining

DELL PRODUCTS, L.P., Round Rock, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12407506 B2, initially filed July 29, 2022) developed by seven inventors Lejin Du, Kanata, Canada; Oleksandr Babiychuk, Ottawa, Canada; Alykhan Nathoo, Ottawa, Canada; John T. Fitzgerald, Falmouth, Massachusetts; Michael E. Specht, Conway, New Hampshire; Seema G. Pai, Shrewsbury, Massachusetts; and Joann J. Kent, Auburn, Massachusetts, for “Rekeying end-to-end efficient encryption with security chaining.”

Systems and Methods for Processing Objects Including a Linear Gantry System

BERKSHIRE GREY OPERATING COMPANY, INC., Bedford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12404105 B2, initially filed May 7, 2024) developed by twenty inventors Thomas Wagner, Concord, Massachusetts; Kevin Ahearn, Nebo, North Carolina; John Richard Amend, Jr., Arlington, Massachusetts; Benjamin Cohen, White Plains, New York; Michael Dawson-Haggerty, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; William Hartman Fort, Stratham, New Hampshire; Christopher Geyer, Arlington, Massachusetts; Victoria Hinchey, Winchester, Massachusetts; Jennifer Eileen King, Gibsonia, Pennsylvania; Thomas Koletschka, Somerville, Massachusetts; Michael Cap Koval, Mountain View, California; Kyle Maroney, Saunderstown, Rhode Island; Matthew T. Mason, Atlanta, Georgia; William Chu-Hyon McMahan, North Cambridge, Massachusetts; Gene Temple Price, Somerville, Massachusetts; Joseph Romano, Arlington, Massachusetts; Daniel Carlton Smith, Wexford, Pennsylvania; Siddhartha Srinivasa, Seattle, Washington; Prasanna Velagapudi, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and Thomas Allen, Reading, Massachusetts, for “Systems and methods for processing objects including a linear gantry system.”

Display Screen or Portion Thereof With Graphical User Interface for a Medical Device

ICU MEDICAL, INC., San Clemente, California has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1091564 S1, initially filed Oct. 13, 2021) developed by three inventors Robert P. Cousineau, Boston, Massachusetts; Kerin Leigh Klagges-Kingsbury, Boxford, Massachusetts; and Roger P. Soucy, III, Kingston, New Hampshire, for “Display screen or portion thereof with graphical user interface for a medical device.”

Optical Systems for Head-Worn Computers

MENTOR ACQUISITION ONE, LLC, Plantation, Florida has been assigned a patent (No. US 12405466 B2, initially filed May 3, 2024) developed by three inventors Nima L. Shams, San Jose, California; John N. Border, Eaton, New Hampshire; and John D. Haddick, Mill Valley, California, for “Optical systems for head-worn computers.”

Certificate Based Security for Declarative Operations

DELL PRODUCTS L.P., Round Rock, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12407528 B2, initially filed April 28, 2023) developed by Bradley Keith Goodman, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Joseph Brent Caisse, Burlington, Massachusetts, for “Certificate based security for declarative operations.”

Limiting Acceleration of a Medical Device Dropped to the Location of an Emergency Medical Event

ZOLL MEDICAL CORPORATION, Chelmsford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12404086 B2, initially filed Oct. 19, 2021) developed by three inventors Paolo Giacometti, North Grafton, Massachusetts; Gideon Butler, Portsmouth, New Hampshire; and George Reilly, Chelmsford, Massachusetts, for “Limiting acceleration of a medical device dropped to the location of an emergency medical event.”

Dynamic User Authentication and Traffic Steering

CISCO TECHNOLOGY, INC., San Jose, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12407677 B2, initially filed Oct. 31, 2022) developed by four inventors Vincent E. Parla, North Hampton, New Hampshire; Valentiu Vlad Santau, Littleton, Massachusetts; Peter Davis, Wakefield, Massachusetts; and Andrzej Konrad Kielbasinski, Grafton, Massachusetts, for “Dynamic user authentication and traffic steering.”

Compositions for Treating Cancer

KELONIA THERAPEUTICS, INC., Boston, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12403194 B2, initially filed Oct. 17, 2024) developed by eight inventors Kevin M. Friedman, Boston, Massachusetts; Molly R. Perkins, Milton, Massachusetts; Connor S. Dobson, Washington, District of Columbia; Stephen L. Sazinsky, Winchester, Massachusetts; Shannon G. Contrastano, Auburndale, Massachusetts; Emily Thompson Beura, Mansfield, Massachusetts; Cory Ahonen, Lebanon, New Hampshire; and Andrew Avery, Lebanon, New Hampshire, for “Compositions for treating cancer.”

Methods of Treating Gastrointestinal Inflammatory Disease

PARAGON THERAPEUTICS, INC., Waltham, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12404334 B2, initially filed April 17, 2025) developed by four inventors Peter Evan Harwin, Dorado, Puerto Rico; Tomas Kiselak, Dorado, Puerto Rico; Hussam Hisham Shaheen, Auburn, New Hampshire; and Eric Franklin Zhu, Cambridge, Massachusetts, for “Methods of treating gastrointestinal inflammatory disease.”