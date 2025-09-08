The financial advantage for towns of composting is highest in NH (except for Alaska & Maine)

The composting firm Green Mountain Technologies has a site (OK, it’s an ad for themselves) listing what it says are average “tipping costs” – the cost to haul a ton of trash to a landfill – for every state.

The three highest averages, and the only ones over $100 a ton: Alaska, Maine and New Hampshire. Composting organics makes a lot of sense here. The site is here.

Lawmakers have been arguing a lot about landfills in New Hampshire due to attempts to expand one and questions about out-of-state trash coming here.