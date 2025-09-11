All those dead ash trees are a danger to power lines

Eversource, by far New Hampshire’s biggest electric utility, has begun a big problem to cut down dead and dying ash trees near power lines. The trees, of course, are being wiped out by the invasive insect emerald ash borer. From the press release:
The work will require specialized equipment, including cranes, and coordination with local police departments to ensure traffic safety during tree removal operations. Specialized equipment such as off-road tracked buckets, brush mowers, and high-reach bucket trucks will be used to safely access and remove hazard trees in difficult terrain. In Londonderry, Northern Tree Service will deploy a Sennebogen unit, a specialized high-reach machine capable of safely removing large, decayed trees in a controlled and safe manner.
This work ain’t cheap and it will be paid for by Eversource customers, as it is rate-based.
Glad to know Eversource is doing this! There are a lot of tall dead ash trees in our rural town and some very close to where we live.