NH patents through Sept. 14



(Links to each patent can be found here, using the patent number or inventor’s name.)

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through Sept. 14.

***

Powered Helmet Accessory Rail With Slot Interface

WILCOX INDUSTRIES CORP., Newington, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12408718 B2, initially filed July 1, 2024) developed by James W. Teetzel, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and Elliott S. Turner, Newmarket, New Hampshire, for “Powered helmet accessory rail with slot interface.”

***

Methods and Systems for Efficient Network Protection

CENTRIPETAL NETWORKS, LLC, Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12413553 B2, initially filed March 14, 2022) developed by three inventors Sean Moore, Hollis, New Hampshire; Jess P. Parnell, Grayson, Georgia; and Jonathan R. Rogers, Hampton Falls, New Hampshire, for “Methods and systems for efficient network protection.”

***

Reducing Size Variations in Funnel Nozzles

FUJIFILM DIMATIX, INC., Lebanon, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12409655 B2, initially filed Jan. 4, 2023) developed by Gregory DeBrabander, San Jose, California, and Mark Nepomnishy, San Jose, California, for “Reducing size variations in funnel nozzles.”

***

Cyber Threat Detection Based on Threat Context, Threat Changes, and/or Impact Status

CENTRIPETAL NETWORKS, LLC, Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12413555 B2, initially filed Oct. 31, 2024) developed by eight inventors David K. Ahn, Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Jess P. Parnell, Grayson, Georgia; Tyler J. Wendell, Holly Springs, North Carolina; Hansaka A. Kodituwakku, Falls Church, Virginia; Jared Holmberg, Lake Dallas, Texas; Daniel Rogers, Ashburn, Virginia; Cody Michael Baker, Round Hill, Virginia; and Pierre Mallett, III, Herndon, Virginia, for “Cyber threat detection based on threat context, threat changes, and/or impact status.”

***

C. Bot Prevention in Coffee

KERFLUMMOX HOLDINGS, LLC, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12408682 B2, initially filed March 12, 2024) developed by Janice Benson, Etna, New Hampshire, and Oussama Sabky, Dedham, Massachusetts, for “C. bot prevention in coffee.”

***

Canary on a Chip: Embedded Sensors With Bio-Chemical Interfaces

THE TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12408851 B2, initially filed Sept. 29, 2020) developed by Axel Scherer, Barnard, Vermont, and Arti Gaur, Hanover, New Hampshire, for “Canary on a chip: embedded sensors with bio-chemical interfaces.”

***

Pumping Fluid Delivery Systems and Methods Using Force Application Assembly

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12409268 B2, initially filed Nov. 6, 2023) developed by three inventors Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire; Larry Brian Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire; and Eric Yeaton, Epsom, New Hampshire, for “Pumping fluid delivery systems and methods using force application assembly.”

***

Aromatic Underlayer

ROHM AND HAAS ELECTRONIC MATERIALS LLC, Marlborough, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12411409 B2, initially filed April 30, 2021) developed by nine inventors Sheng Liu, Bow, New Hampshire; James F. Cameron, Brookline, Massachusetts; Shintaro Yamada, Shrewsbury, Massachusetts; Iou-Sheng Ke, Andover, Massachusetts; Keren Zhang, Kirkland, Washington; Daniel Greene, Louisville, Kentucky; Paul J. LaBeaume, Auburn, Massachusetts; Li Cui, Westborough, Massachusetts; and Suzanne M. Coley, Mansfield, Massachusetts, for “Aromatic underlayer.”

***

Variable Controller and Associated Control Methods

MURATA MANUFACTURING CO. LTD., Kyoto, Japan has been assigned a patent (No. US 12413147 B2, initially filed Aug. 22, 2022) developed by five inventors David J. Perreault, Cambridge, Massachusetts; John R. Hoversten, Arlington, Massachusetts; Yevgeniy A. Tkachenko, Belmont, Massachusetts; Aaron Cook, Deerfield, New Hampshire; and Kapil Kesarwani, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “Variable controller and associated control methods.”

***

Healicoil Knotless Distal Tip and Plug Transmission

SMITH & NEPHEW ASIA PACIFIC PTE. LIMITED, Singapore, Singapore has been assigned a patent (No. US 12408910 B2, initially filed Sept. 21, 2020) developed by four inventors Jon-Paul Rogers, North Smithfield, Rhode Island; Mark Edwin Housman, North Attleborough, Massachusetts; Richard Perry Rego, Jr., Mansfield, Massachusetts; and Peter James Cashmore, Durham, New Hampshire, for “Healicoil knotless distal tip and plug transmission.”

***

Sensitivity Traps for Electronic Trace Detection Having Explosives or Narcotics Embedded in a Plasticized Polymer Matrix

RAPISCAN SYSTEMS, INC., Torrance, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12411122 B2, initially filed May 12, 2021) developed by six inventors Udo H. Verkerk, Toronto, Canada; Vladimir Romanov, Pelham, New Hampshire; Hartwig Schmidt, Tewksbury, Massachusetts; Stefan Lukow, Windham, New Hampshire; Robert MacRae, Ayer, Massachusetts; and Zachary Andersen, Andover, Massachusetts, for “Sensitivity traps for electronic trace detection having explosives or narcotics embedded in a plasticized polymer matrix.”

***

Multilayer Nanoporous Separator

LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD., Seoul, South Korea has been assigned a patent (No. US 12412922 B2, initially filed Jan. 15, 2025) developed by three inventors David W. Avison, Boxborough, Massachusetts; Steven A. Carlson, Cambridge, Massachusetts; and Benjamin Sloan, Exeter, New Hampshire, for “Multilayer nanoporous separator.”

***

System and Method for Efficient Verification of Authority for Invocation of Operations

DELL PRODUCTS L.P., Round Rock, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12413422 B2, initially filed April 17, 2023) developed by Bradley K. Goodman, Nashua, New Hampshire, and James Daniel Harms, Worthington, Ohio, for “System and method for efficient verification of authority for invocation of operations.”

***

Cable Assembly With Integral Seal Element

RAYTHEON COMPANY, Tewksbury, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12413009 B2, initially filed Feb. 15, 2021) developed by four inventors Joseph A. DelGenio, Marlborough, Massachusetts; Jonathan Hampton, Hudson, Massachusetts; Jason Glickman, Sudbury, Massachusetts; and Tracy Lombardo, Seabrook, New Hampshire, for “Cable assembly with integral seal element.”

***

Torque Free Articulated Tension Transmission

LIFTWAVE, INC., Somerville, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12410852 B1, initially filed April 11, 2025) developed by five inventors Blake Sessions, Boston, Massachusetts; Toomas Sepp, Somerville, Massachusetts; Nolan Hobart, Somerville, Massachusetts; Emily Ann Heidlauf, Newton, Massachusetts; and John Pryor Strauss, Rindge, New Hampshire, for “Torque free articulated tension transmission.”

***

Multilayer Nanoporous Separator

LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD., Seoul, South Korea has been assigned a patent (No. US 12412923 B2, initially filed Jan. 15, 2025) developed by three inventors David W. Avison, Boxborough, Massachusetts; Steven A. Carlson, Cambridge, Massachusetts; and Benjamin Sloan, Exeter, New Hampshire, for “Multilayer nanoporous separator.”

***

Composition Comprising Nicotinamide Mononucleotide and Leucomethylene Blue

ATHERGEN, INC., Dover, Delaware has been assigned a patent (No. US 12410394 B2, initially filed Jan. 6, 2023) developed by Joseph Chalifoux, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Composition comprising nicotinamide mononucleotide and leucomethylene blue.”

***

Portable Blender System Jar

Three inventors Thomas W. Lovering, Clarksburg, California; Andrew Rojee, Derry, New Hampshire; and Josue Ricardo Campos, New Haven, Connecticut, have been awarded a design patent (No. US D1092143 S1, initially filed Jan. 14, 2025) for “Portable blender system jar.”

***

Porous Polyethylene Filter Membrane With Asymmetric Pore Structure, and Related Filters and Methods

ENTEGRIS, INC., Billerica, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12409423 B2, initially filed Aug. 23, 2023) developed by four inventors Kwok-Shun Cheng, Nashua, New Hampshire; Rajni Patel, Tewksbury, Massachusetts; Maybelle Woo, Dedham, Massachusetts; and Puth Proeung, Lowell, Massachusetts, for “Porous polyethylene filter membrane with asymmetric pore structure, and related filters and methods.”

***

Systems, Methods, and Non-Transitory Computer-Readable Media for Secure Individual Identification

MASTERCARD INTERNATIONAL INC., Purchase, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 12411987 B2, initially filed Jan. 12, 2024) developed by Raman Narayanswamy, Pelham, New Hampshire, and Przemek Praszczalek, Irvington, New York, for “Systems, methods, and non-transitory computer-readable media for secure individual identification.”

***

Routing Application Control and Data-Plane Traffic in Support of Cloud-Native Applications

CISCO TECHNOLOGY, INC., San Jose, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12413650 B2, initially filed May 21, 2024) developed by Vincent Parla, North Hampton, New Hampshire, and Kyle Andrew Donald Mestery, Woodbury, Minnesota, for “Routing application control and data-plane traffic in support of cloud-native applications.”

***

Semiconductor Device With Power Via

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION, Armonk, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 12412830 B2, initially filed June 22, 2022) developed by eight inventors Ruilong Xie, Niskayuna, New York; Junli Wang, Sr., Slingerlands, New York; Kisik Choi, Watervliet, New York; Julien Frougier, Albany, New York; Reinaldo Vega, Mahopac, New York; Lawrence A. Clevenger, Saratoga Springs, New York; Albert M. Chu, Nashua, New Hampshire; and Brent A. Anderson, Jericho, Vermont, for “Semiconductor device with power via.”

***

Catheter With Radiofrequency Cutting Tip and Heated Balloon

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC SCIMED, INC., Maple Grove, Minnesota has been assigned a patent (No. US 12408919 B2, initially filed April 13, 2021) developed by four inventors John F. Howard, Salem, Massachusetts; Gerald Fredrickson, Westford, Massachusetts; Kristin Regan, Winchester, Massachusetts; and Gary A. Jordan, Litchfield, New Hampshire, for “Catheter with radiofrequency cutting tip and heated balloon.”

***

Secure Data Orchestrator for IoT Networks

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC USA, INC., Boston, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12413592 B2, initially filed Nov. 10, 2020) developed by Victor Danilchenko, South Hadley, Massachusetts, and John Brodeur, Londonderry, New Hampshire, for “Secure data orchestrator for IoT networks.”

***

Fluid Management System, Apparatus for Making Fluid Management System and Method of Manufacturing Fluid Management System

MAINE-LEE TECHNOLOGY GROUP LLC, Portland, Maine has been assigned a patent (No. US 12408712 B1, initially filed Dec. 12, 2024) developed by four inventors Lee L. Thibodeau, Cumberland Foreside, Maine; William R. Kimball, Stratham, New Hampshire; Kenneth A. Pelley, Hopewell, New Jersey; and John F. Poccia, III, Monmouth Beach, New Jersey, for “Fluid management system, apparatus for making fluid management system and method of manufacturing fluid management system.”

***

Multilayer Nanoporous Separator

LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD., Seoul, South Korea has been assigned a patent (No. US 12412924 B2, initially filed Jan. 16, 2025) developed by three inventors David W. Avison, Boxborough, Massachusetts; Steven A. Carlson, Cambridge, Massachusetts; and Benjamin Sloan, Exeter, New Hampshire, for “Multilayer nanoporous separator.”

***

Plant Dehydration Unit

SHAWIN TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC., Newport Beach, California has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1092164 S1, initially filed Aug. 18, 2022) developed by four inventors Brian M. Davis, Newport Beach, California; Jorge N. Harb Kallab, Newport Beach, California; Jeffrey D. McPhee, Ashland, Oregon; and Benjamin J. Kalinowski, Newton, New Hampshire, for “Plant dehydration unit.”

***

Securable Temporary Manhole or Catch Basin Cover

An inventor from Salem, New Hampshire, Paul Garabedian, Jr. has been awarded a patent (No. US 12410577 B2, initially filed March 31, 2023) for “Securable temporary manhole or catch basin cover.”

***

Discovering a Radio Controller in a Cloud Radio Access Network

OUTDOOR WIRELESS NETWORKS LLC, Richardson, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12414009 B2, initially filed Feb. 11, 2022) developed by five inventors Shanthakumar Ramakrishnan, Westford, Massachusetts; Irfaan Ahamed Salahuddeen, Acton, Massachusetts; Sunit Kumar Sharma, Groton, Massachusetts; Vishwas Patodia, Nashua, New Hampshire; and Selvamuthukumar Senthilvelan, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Discovering a radio controller in a cloud radio access network.”

***

Systems and Methods for Processing Objects Including an Auto-Shuttle System

BERKSHIRE GREY OPERATING COMPANY, INC., Bedford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12410011 B2, initially filed Jan. 30, 2024) developed by twenty inventors Thomas Wagner, Concord, Massachusetts; Kevin Ahearn, Nebo, North Carolina; John Richard Amend, Jr., Belmont, Massachusetts; Benjamin Cohen, White Plains, New York; Michael Dawson-Haggerty, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; William Hartman Fort, Stratham, New Hampshire; Christopher Geyer, Arlington, Massachusetts; Victoria Hinchey, Winchester, Massachusetts; Jennifer Eileen King, Gibsonia, Pennsylvania; Thomas Koletschka, Somerville, Massachusetts; Michael Cap Koval, Mountain View, California; Kyle Maroney, Saunderstown, Rhode Island; Matthew T. Mason, Atlanta, Georgia; William Chu-Hyon McMahan, North Cambridge, Massachusetts; Gene Temple Price, Somerville, Massachusetts; Joseph Romano, Arlington, Massachusetts; Daniel Carlton Smith, Wexford, Pennsylvania; Siddhartha Srinivasa, Seattle, Washington; Prasanna Velagapudi, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and Thomas Allen, Reading, Massachusetts, for “Systems and methods for processing objects including an auto-shuttle system.”

***