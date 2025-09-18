Sun Day celebration this Sunday (of course), with new solar and used EVs

To find a Sun Day celebration near you, check Third Act.

Thanks to Tesla, which launched as a high-end performance car and still defines electric vehicles for many, people shopping for lower-priced cars don’t think of looking at EVs and especially don’t think of used EVs. Right?

A Seacoast dealer that sells nothing but used electric cars would beg to differ.

“There’s huge demand for cars in $15,00 to $25,000 range,” said Jesse Lore, co-founder of Green Wave Electric Vehicles in North Hampton, which has been selling used battery-only and plug-in-hybrid cars and SUVs since early 2023. The bulk of their inventory is in that price range, including a bunch of Teslas that have fallen in value following blowback due to the political views of the CEO, Elon Musk.

Lore will speak in Concord on Sunday as part of a clean-energy event called “Sun Day,” one of hundreds being held around the country to spread the word on solar power and other clean-energy technologies and practices. Electric vehicles often go hand-in-hand with solar panels.

Sun Day is sponsored by an organization called Third Act, which describes itself as ” a community of Americans over 60 determined to … safeguard our climate and democracy.” The event will take place at the State House from noon to 4 p.m. with a variety of events, including music, games, informational discussions and demonstrations of technology.

The celebration is new this year. It is distinct from annual Sun Day celebrations held in May that were started in 1978 by President Jimmy Carter, which have never really taken off. Several other events are slated to take place in New Hampshire, including Gilford, New Boston and Barrington.

Used EVs are riding a wave at the moment as people rush to buy them before a tax credit of up to $4,000 expires. The credit was established by the Inflation Reduction Act in 2022 and was supposed to run for several years, but has fallen prey to President Donald Trump’s rollback of incentives to move consumers away from fossil fuel technologies.

Under the self-styled “big beautiful bill” the credit will now end on Sept. 30, after which prices are expected to rise sharply, since the tax credit was usually applied during the sale.

“We know that sales are going to go down; we don’t know by how much, ” Lore said. He anticipates that monthly sales of 45 to 55 cars will fall by a third.

New Hampshire doesn’t have a very good reputation in the EV community because of a shortage of public charging stations compared to neighboring states, but that doesn’t seem to have affected EV sales much. Data as of 2023 shows that the per-capita rate of electric cars registered in New Hampshire is actually higher than in Maine or Rhode Island.

Lore said 70% to 80% of the firm’s customers live in New Hampshire.