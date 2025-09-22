It’s official: New Hampshire just had its driest summer on record (since 1895)

As if you needed confirmation as you watch your lawn turn brown, the National Weather Service says the state just experienced the driest summer since records began in 1895, and also one of the hottest.

During June, July and August the state received 7.5 inches of rain, a full 4.2 inches below the 131-year average and the smallest amount of summer rain ever recorded, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information database.

The three-month summer had the 10th highest average temperature on record.

This summer was the second driest on record for Vermont, the sixth-driest on record for Maine, and the 16th-driest on record for Massachusetts.

The searchable database is at www.ncei.noaa.gov/access/monitoring/climate-at-a-glance/statewide/rankings