NH patents through Sept. 21

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through Sept. 21.

Lock Member

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1093118 S1, initially filed Oct. 30, 2023) developed by Richard J. Lanigan, Concord, New Hampshire, for “Lock member.”

Training a Machine Learning Model for Hardware Component Identification

CAMP SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC., Merrimack, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12417405 B2, initially filed March 25, 2021) developed by six inventors Heather O Levesque, New Brunswick, Canada; James E Allman, Jr., Mephis, Tennessee; Lisa K Garcia, Olive Branch, Mississippi; Jason W Buhro, Austin, Texas; Sean M Lanagan, Concord, Massachusetts; and John P Herrman, Eads, Tennessee, for “Training a machine learning model for hardware component identification.”

Multibranched Acid Terminated Oligomers of Itaconic Acid Including Vinylidine Unsaturations

ITACONIX CORPORATION, Stratham, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12415888 B2, initially filed April 8, 2022) developed by three inventors Yvon Durant, Durham, New Hampshire; Madeleine Anderson, Lawrence, Massachusetts; and John Shaw, Hampton Falls, New Hampshire, for “Multibranched acid terminated oligomers of itaconic acid including vinylidine unsaturations.”

Wearable Pump Assembly

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12415031 B2, initially filed March 24, 2022) developed by five inventors Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire; Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Richard J. Lanigan, Concord, New Hampshire; John Matthew Kerwin, Manchester, New Hampshire; and Stephen Lewis Fichera, Salem, New Hampshire, for “Wearable pump assembly.”

Guidance Kit With Variable Angular Offset for Undetected Ground Suppression and Methods Thereof

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12416474 B2, initially filed April 29, 2022) developed by three inventors Matthew F. Chrobak, Groton, Massachusetts; Jason H. Batchelder, Lyndeborough, New Hampshire; and Samantha Kirsh, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Guidance kit with variable angular offset for undetected ground suppression and methods thereof.”

OpenRAN Networking Infrastructure

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12418827 B2, initially filed Feb. 6, 2024) developed by six inventors Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Westford, Massachusetts; Eugina Jordan, Leominster, Massachusetts; Zahid Ghadialy, Ilford, United Kingdom; Kaitki Agarwal, Westford, Massachusetts; Fernando Cerioni, Clinton, Massachusetts; and Arun Prasath, Boxborough, Massachusetts, for “OpenRAN networking infrastructure.”

Generating Fake Documents Using Word Embeddings to Deter Intellectual Property Theft

TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12417506 B2, initially filed Dec. 27, 2021) developed by five inventors Venkatramanan Subrahmanian, Evanston, Illinois; Dongkai Chen, Mountain View, California; Haipeng Chen, Williamsburg, Virginia; Deepti Poluru, Hanover, New Hampshire; and Almas Abdibayev, Hanover, New Hampshire, for “Generating fake documents using word embeddings to deter intellectual property theft.”

Pass-Through Wiring in Notched Interconnect

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION, Armonk, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 12417979 B2, initially filed Feb. 27, 2023) developed by six inventors Nicholas Anthony Lanzillo, Wynantskill, New York; Albert M. Chu, Nashua, New Hampshire; Ruilong Xie, Niskayuna, New York; Reinaldo Vega, Mahopac, New York; Lawrence A. Clevenger, Saratoga Springs, New York; and Brent A. Anderson, Jericho, Vermont, for “Pass-through wiring in notched interconnect.”

Footwear Upper

SAUCONY, INC., Waltham, Massachusetts has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1092935 S1, initially filed Jan. 12, 2024) developed by Aaron P. St. Peter, Hampstead, New Hampshire, and Craig M. Giansiracusa, Tewksbury, Massachusetts, for “Footwear upper.”

Remotely Activated Portable Hand Tool

HUBBELL INC., Shelton, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 12415244 B2, initially filed Sept. 9, 2022) developed by four inventors Michael Paul Rzasa, Manchester, New Hampshire; Daniel Paul Owens, Brookline, New Hampshire; Jamshid Kakkattil, Chennai, India; and Rajesh Balan, Alpharetta, Georgia, for “Remotely activated portable hand tool.”

Light Emitting Diodes With Segmented Anodes by Pixel

LUMILEDS LLC, San Jose, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12419137 B2, initially filed Aug. 30, 2022) developed by four inventors Isaac Wildeson, Nashua, New Hampshire; Hossein Lotfi, Folsom, California; Ronald Bonne, Plainfield, Illinois; and Toni Lopez, Vaals, Netherlands, for “Light emitting diodes with segmented anodes by pixel.”

Pyrrolo[1,2-B]pyridazine Derivatives

GILEAD SCIENCES, INC., Foster City, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12415808 B2, initially filed Nov. 23, 2022) developed by eleven inventors Stephen Ammann, Redwood City, California; Elizabeth M. Bacon, Burlingame, California; Gediminas Brizgys, San Carlos, California; Elbert Chin, San Mateo, California; Chienhung Chou, Dublin, California; Jeromy J. Cottell, Redwood City, California; Marilyn Ndukwe, Lebanon, New Hampshire; James G. Taylor, Burlingame, California; Nathan E. Wright, San Diego, California; Zheng-Yu Yang, Palo Alto, California; and Sheila M. Zipfel, Schaumburg, Illinois, for “Pyrrolo[1,2-b]pyridazine derivatives.”

Prioritization of Individual Channels Within Multiplexed Streams for Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA)

CISCO TECHNOLOGY, INC., San Jose, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12418578 B2, initially filed March 15, 2023) developed by Vincent E. Parla, North Hampton, New Hampshire, for “Prioritization of individual channels within multiplexed streams for zero trust network access (ZTNA).”

Multi-Container Filling Machine Technologies

ABC FILLERS, INC., Ipswich, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12415714 B2, initially filed Feb. 9, 2024) developed by Joseph A. DiCarlo, Chester, New Hampshire, for “Multi-container filling machine technologies.”

Storage and Retrieval System Transport Vehicle

SYMBOTIC LLC, Wilmington, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12415689 B2, initially filed Sept. 5, 2023) developed by four inventors Michael Cyrulik, Sudbury, Massachusetts; Todd E. Kepple, Litchfield, New Hampshire; Scott Collins, Westford, Massachusetts; and Jason S. Sirois, Atkinson, New Hampshire, for “Storage and retrieval system transport vehicle.”

Microfracture Apparatuses and Methods

ANIKA THERAPEUTICS, INC., Bedford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12414861 B2, initially filed April 18, 2023) developed by Steven Ek, Durham, New Hampshire, and George Sikora, Bridgewater, Massachusetts, for “Microfracture apparatuses and methods.”