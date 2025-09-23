One in six New Hampshire workers were working from home in 2024

The New Hampshire Fiscal Policy Institute has been doing some interesting studies about the state lately. This is from their most recent, concerning the way people get to work:
About 16.0 percent, or 121,000 New Hampshire residents age 16 or over who were working in 2024, worked from home. This percentage has declined from the 19.3 percent recorded in 2021, in the immediate aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, during which many workers shifted to remote or internet-based work. Comparable data were not available for 2020 due to disruptions associated with the pandemic, but 2021’s 19.3 percent was a major increase from the 7.3 percent of workers, or about 52,800, who worked from home in 2019.
While the jump in remote workers between 2019 and 2021 was the largest increase during the 2016 to 2024 period, the percentage of people working from home had already increased from 6.3 percent in 2016 to 7.3 percent in 2019. The pandemic-induced jump in working from home has faded somewhat, but has held at about 16 percent for the last two years. The pre-pandemic data, however, suggest that working from home was becoming more prevalent in New Hampshire before the impacts of the pandemic.