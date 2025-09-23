Vermont cartoon college turns 20, still has to explain what ‘graphic novels’ are

|A slightly edited press release: This year marks the 20th anniversary of The Center for Cartoon Studies (CCS), a nationally recognized institution dedicated to the education and advancement of cartooning and graphic storytelling located in White River Junction, Vermont.
“We live in challenging times and I’m grateful to be surrounded by so many creative and inspiring people,” says CCS cofounder Michelle Ollie, “Whatever the future brings, CCS will remain steadfast in its commitment to education, humanities, and the arts.”
Founded in 2005 by Michelle Ollie and James Sturm, CCS has built an international reputation for training some of the most original and influential voices in comics today. Its alumni have gone on to publish award-winning work, teach, and lead in creative fields across the globe.
CCS has transformed a former post office and department store into hubs for art, education, and public engagement.
“Cartoonists are my people and I’m proud of the community that the school has helped nurture,” says CCS cofounder James Sturm, “I think it’s a minor miracle CCS exists and continues to thrive.”
As CCS looks ahead, its independent structure, small scale, and nimble approach allow it to respond to the evolving needs of students, communities, and the cultural landscape. Through its Applied Cartooning Lab, CCS continues to educate, advocate, and connect—demonstrating the enduring power of the humanities in a rapidly changing world.