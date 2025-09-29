NH patents through Sept. 18

Links to each patent can be found here, using the patent number or inventor’s name.)

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through Sept. 28.

***

Reciprocating Diaphragm Pumps for Blood Treatment Systems and Methods

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12421952 B2, initially filed May 22, 2023) developed by seven inventors Michael J. Wilt, Windham, New Hampshire; Dirk A. van der Merwe, Canterbury, New Hampshire; James D. Dale, Milton, Florida; Brian D. Tracey, Litchfield, New Hampshire; Kevin L. Grant, Litchfield, New Hampshire; Jason A. Demers, Manchester, New Hampshire; and Catharine N. Flynn, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “Reciprocating diaphragm pumps for blood treatment systems and methods.”

***

Making Soft Fabric Touch Fasteners

VELCRO IP HOLDINGS LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12421638 B2, initially filed Feb. 25, 2020) developed by Stephen R. Arata, Kingston, New Hampshire, and Gregory K. Kopanski, Candia, New Hampshire, for “Making soft fabric touch fasteners.”

***

Solar Receiver, Selectively Absorbing Material, and Associated Fabrication Methods

THE TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12421420 B2, initially filed Feb. 16, 2021) developed by four inventors Jifeng Liu, Hanover, New Hampshire; Xiaoxin Wang, Hanover, New Hampshire; Eldred Lee, Hanover, New Hampshire; and Can Xu, Lebanon, New Hampshire, for “Solar receiver, selectively absorbing material, and associated fabrication methods.”

***

Method for Automatically Generating Responsive Media

YIELDMO, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12423514 B2, initially filed June 14, 2024) developed by four inventors Connor Doherty, Nashua, New Hampshire; Farid Jawde, Nashua, New Hampshire; David Sebag, New York, New York; and Michael Yavonditte, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Method for automatically generating responsive media.”

***

Dynamic VoLTE Allocation (DVA)

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12425918 B2, initially filed June 6, 2022) developed by three inventors Nimrod Gradus, Givatayim, Israel; Ido Shaked, Alfei Menashe, Israel; and Benjamin Abramovsky, Petah Tiqwa, Israel, for “Dynamic VoLTE allocation (DVA).”

***

Additively Manufactured Modular Aperture (AMMA) Stacked Patch Antenna

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12424754 B2, initially filed Jan. 25, 2023) developed by five inventors Jean L. Kubwimana, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Alexander D. Johnson, Waltham, Massachusetts; Jacob Tamasy, Nashua, New Hampshire; James F. Fung, Manchester, New Hampshire; and Matthew J. Ney, Derry, New Hampshire, for “Additively manufactured modular aperture (AMMA) stacked patch antenna.”

***

Cyclodextrin-Based Polyrotaxanes and Protein Hybrids as Three-Dimensional Printing Inks

TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12421326 B2, initially filed May 10, 2021) developed by four inventors Chenfeng Ke, Hanover, New Hampshire; Qianming Lin, Hanover, New Hampshire; Longyu Li, Hanover, New Hampshire; and Miao Tang, Hanover, New Hampshire, for “Cyclodextrin-based polyrotaxanes and protein hybrids as three-dimensional printing inks.”

***

Battery Pack Adapter Assembly for Powered Weapon Accessory Rail Interface

WILCOX INDUSTRIES CORP., Newington, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12422225 B2, initially filed Feb. 11, 2024) developed by James W. Teetzel, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and Elliott S. Turner, Newmarket, New Hampshire, for “Battery pack adapter assembly for powered weapon accessory rail interface.”

***

Device for Automatically Detecting Lung Function Variability

THE TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12419537 B2, initially filed July 31, 2019) developed by Kofi Odame, Hanover, New Hampshire, and Justice Amoh, Hanover, New Hampshire, for “Device for automatically detecting lung function variability.”

***

System and Method for Determining Object Characteristics in Real-Time

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12423987 B2, initially filed Oct. 20, 2021) developed by Raajitha Gummadi, Manchester, New Hampshire, and Abhayjeet S. Juneja, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “System and method for determining object characteristics in real-time.”

***

Dual Polarized Aperture Fed Stacked Patch Antenna

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12424755 B2, initially filed Jan. 25, 2023) developed by three inventors Jean L. Kubwimana, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Alexander D. Johnson, Waltham, Massachusetts; and Jacob Tamasy, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Dual polarized aperture fed stacked patch antenna.”

***

Composition and Method for Attenuating Neuroinflammation, Amyloidopathy and Tauopathy

TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12419847 B2, initially filed April 18, 2022) developed by five inventors Ta Yuan Chang, Etna, New Hampshire; Catherine C.Y. Chang, Etna, New Hampshire; Haibo Li, Hanover, New Hampshire; Adrianna De La Torre, Lyme, New Hampshire; and Thao N. Huynh, Concord, New Hampshire, for “Composition and method for attenuating neuroinflammation, amyloidopathy and tauopathy.”

***

Augmented, Virtual, or Mixed Reality System

AMAZON TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Seattle, Washington has been assigned a patent (No. US 12423925 B1, initially filed Dec. 16, 2022) developed by eight inventors Kevin George, Missouri City, Texas; Alexander Shyrokov, Durham, New Hampshire; Nicholas Persing, Reading, Massachusetts; Pranav Sukumar, Sammamish, Washington; Pranav Pomalapally, Thousand Oaks, California; Oumaima Sohab, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Scott Mattocks, Bolton, Massachusetts; and Connor Frazier, Reading, Massachusetts, for “Augmented, virtual, or mixed reality system.”

***

Systems and Methods of Using Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning for Generating Alignment Plans to Align a User With an Imaging Sensor During a Treatment Session

ROM TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Brookfield, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 12420145 B2, initially filed March 9, 2022) developed by eight inventors Steven Mason, Las Vegas, Nevada; Daniel Posnack, Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Peter Arn, Roxbury, Connecticut; Wendy Para, Las Vegas, Nevada; S. Adam Hacking, Nashua, New Hampshire; Micheal Mueller, Oil City, Pennsylvania; Joseph Guaneri, Merrick, New York; and Jonathan Greene, Denver, Colorado, for “Systems and methods of using artificial intelligence and machine learning for generating alignment plans to align a user with an imaging sensor during a treatment session.”

***

Carbon Nanotube Sheet for Air or Water Purification

NANOCOMP TECHNOLOGIES INC., The Woodlands, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12420260 B2, initially filed March 1, 2021) developed by David Gailus, Merrick, New Hampshire, for “Carbon nanotube sheet for air or water purification.”

***

Electrical Component Hanger

HUBBELL INC., Shelton, Connecticut has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1094076 S1, initially filed Dec. 17, 2024) developed by Joshua Martin Baynard, Columbia, South Carolina, and Greg Patrick Roccapriore, Bath, New Hampshire, for “Electrical component hanger.”

***

Localized Dynamic Video Streaming System

Two inventors, Sm Tamjid, Northborough, Massachusetts, and Reazul Russel, Dover, New Hampshire, have been awarded a patent (No. US 12425697 B2, initially filed Oct. 26, 2022) for “Localized dynamic video streaming system.”

***

Footwear Upper

SAUCONY, INC., Waltham, Massachusetts has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1093845 S1, initially filed Aug. 9, 2023) developed by three inventors Craig M. Giansiracusa, Tewksbury, Massachusetts; Aaron P. St. Peter, Hampstead, New Hampshire; and Luca B. Ciccone, Leominster, Massachusetts, for “Footwear upper.”

***

Sheath for a Medical Device

VIOPTIX, INC., Newark, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12419549 B2, initially filed June 27, 2023) developed by six inventors Stephen Matthew Kmak, Santa Clara, California; Robert J. Campbell, Jr., Nashua, New Hampshire; Robert James Mosley, San Jose, California; Mark Gil Martin, Hayward, California; William Welch, Sunnyvale, California; and Richard W. O’Connor, Atherton, California, for “Sheath for a medical device.”

***

Methods and Apparatuses for Use in Tuning Reactance in a Circuit Device

PSEMI CORPORATION, San Diego, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12425016 B2, initially filed March 11, 2023) developed by five inventors Ronald Eugene Reedy, San Diego, California; Dan William Nobbe, Crystal Lake, Illinois; Tero Tapio Ranta, San Diego, California; Cheryl V. Liss, Merrimack, New Hampshire; and David Kovac, Arlington Heights, Illinois, for “Methods and apparatuses for use in tuning reactance in a circuit device.”

***

Path Generation Based on Predicted Actions

MOTIONAL AD LLC, Boston, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12420830 B2, initially filed July 22, 2022) developed by six inventors Sammy Omari, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Kevin C. Gall, Dover, New Hampshire; Juraj Kabzan, Boston, Massachusetts; Hans Andersen, Singapore, Singapore; Bence Cserna, Nahant, Massachusetts; and Scott Drew Pendleton, Singapore, Singapore, for “Path generation based on predicted actions.”

***

Integrated Diamond Substrate for Thermal Management

RAYTHEON COMPANY, Arlington, Virginia has been assigned a patent (No. US 12424594 B2, initially filed March 31, 2022) developed by Jarrod Vaillancourt, South Hampton, New Hampshire, and Matthew C. Tyhach, Wakefield, Massachusetts, for “Integrated diamond substrate for thermal management.”

***

Pave and/or Repave Systems and Methods Using Ransomware Protection Smart Network Interface Controller or Ransomware Protection Storage Device Secure Snapshots

DELL PRODUCTS, L.P., Round Rock, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12423425 B2, initially filed Oct. 28, 2022) developed by Wai Chuen Yim, Merrimack, New Hampshire, for “Pave and/or repave systems and methods using ransomware protection smart network interface controller or ransomware protection storage device secure snapshots.”

***

System for Remote Treatment Utilizing Privacy Controls

ROM TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Brookfield, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 12424319 B2, initially filed Feb. 7, 2023) developed by six inventors Daniel Posnack, Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Peter Arn, Roxbury, Connecticut; S. Adam Hacking, Nashua, New Hampshire; Micheal Mueller, Oil City, Pennsylvania; Joseph Guaneri, Merrick, New York; and Jonathan Greene, Denver, Colorado, for “System for remote treatment utilizing privacy controls.”

***

Method and Structure of Forming Independent Contact for Staggered CFET

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION, Armonk, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 12424591 B2, initially filed June 20, 2022) developed by six inventors Ruilong Xie, Niskayuna, New York; Albert M. Chu, Nashua, New Hampshire; Albert M. Young, Fishkill, New York; Brent A. Anderson, Jericho, Vermont; Junli Wang, Slingerlands, New York; and Ravikumar Ramachandran, Pleasantville, New York, for “Method and structure of forming independent contact for staggered CFET.”

***

Calculating a Depletion Time During Dialysis

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE HOLDINGS, INC., Waltham, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12420001 B2, initially filed Sept. 16, 2021) developed by three inventors David Yuds, Hudson, New Hampshire; Martin Joseph Crnkovich, Walnut Creek, California; and Ken Chhi, Fremont, California, for “Calculating a depletion time during dialysis.”

***

System Having Workstation With Tote Retention and Release Mechanism

SYMBOTIC LLC, Wilmington, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12421037 B2, initially filed March 8, 2022) developed by six inventors William J. Fosnight, Windham, New Hampshire; Devin Lert, Wakefield, Massachusetts; John G. Lert, Jr., Wakefield, Massachusetts; Stephanie Waite, Burlington, Massachusetts; Julian Warhurst, Portsmouth, Rhode Island; and David Hartnett, Tewksbury, Massachusetts, for “System having workstation with tote retention and release mechanism.”

***

Deflectable Platens and Associated Methods

Two inventors, Ming Yin, Gloucester, Massachusetts, and Dawei Sun, Nashua, New Hampshire, have been awarded a patent (No. US 12424452 B2, initially filed March 1, 2022) for “Deflectable platens and associated methods.”

***

Devices and Methods for Percutaneous Tricuspid Valve Repair

EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION, Irvine, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12419633 B2, initially filed Sept. 17, 2023) developed by four inventors Adam Groothuis, Swampscott, Massachusetts; Steven D. Cahalane, Pelham, New Hampshire; Richard J. Morrill, North Billerica, Massachusetts; and John Alexander, Pinehurst, North Carolina, for “Devices and methods for percutaneous tricuspid valve repair.”

***