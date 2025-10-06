Maybe NH can get ‘balcony solar’ too

A New Hampshire state senator has filed an LSR (legislative service request, sort of a place-holder for a future bill) for “portable solar generation devices” which I believe means small plug-in solar panels, a.k.a. balcony solar.

As I noted last month, Vermont has a bill in the making to follow Utah’s lead and allow the panels.

I think these will never be an important part of the world’s energy mix since the panels are small and often poorly aligned with the sun. But I’m still all for it: once you’ve got solar, even if it’s a tiny amount, you can’t help but pay more attention to the energy transition.

The senator, David Watters, is a long-time fan of renewable energy. He’s also got an LSR called “enabling curbside electric-vehicle charging”.