National pro-vaccine group comes to NH

A national pro-vaccine group has opened a chapter in New Hampshire, the eleventh state in which it has done so.

American Families for Vaccines said the chapter “organization will “work to promote science-based legislation and initiatives in the Granite State.” The gruop has been around since 2020, growing out of an organization created in Maine to support access to vaccines. It renamed itself and organized as a national non-profit this year. It has chapters in Massachusetts and Maine, as well as states from West Virginia to Oregon.

The move comes as the federal government continues to pull back from decades of support for public vaccination, a pullback echoed by some Republican lawmakers in New Hampshire. Among the proposed bills to be considered in the new state legislative session is one that would end immunization requirements for children, one that would expand “religious exemptions” from vaccination requirements, and one that would prohibit the state or towns from spending money to advertise vaccine clinics.