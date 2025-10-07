Three proposed NH bills would target some aspect of A.I.

Three proposed bills for the upcoming legislative session in NH concern “artificial intelligence.” There are no details yet about what exactly they propose but FYI, here they are:
HB 2026-2507: “creating an exception to the restricted uses of artificial intelligence by state agencies.” by Rep. Thomas Corman, D-Lebanon.
HB 2026-2812: “relative to the regulation of artificial intelligence technologies.” by Rep. Patrick Long, D-Manchester. (Note: Many of these LSRs have “relative to …” in their title but give no hint about whether they want to expand, contract, change, end or create a program. You have to wait until the actual bill is written.)
HB 2026-2971: “prohibiting health carriers from using artificial intelligence to change the clinical judgment of a provider.” by rep. Alicia Gregg, D-Nashua.
You can scroll through all the proposals to create bills here. Many of them never get anywhere, so don’t freak out too much. There’s a lot of virtue-signaling in these titles.