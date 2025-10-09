NH: We must make roads safer – as long as we don’t do anything to annoy drivers

You will be astonished to hear that New Hampshire’s “roadmap to safer roads” talks about enforcement and laws and penalties and says almost nothing about road design (except gosh, we should try to keep people from going the wrong way on divided highways) and nothing about lower speed limits, limits on dangerous weights or vehicles designs, or anything that might inconvenience us when we’re behind the wheel. Even though that’s the only way to actually make roads safer. Because heaven forbid that we bother drivers; they’ll scream bloody murder.

You can read the report on a link from the governor’s press release here.