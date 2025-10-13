NH patents through Oct. 12

Links to each patent can be found here, using the patent number or inventor’s name.)

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through Oct. 12.

Plasma Arc Torch

HYPERTHERM, INC., Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1096874 S1, initially filed April 22, 2022) developed by four inventors Christopher Pillsbury, Lebanon, New Hampshire; David L. Bouthillier, Hartford, Vermont; Stephen M. Dunbar, Lebanon, New Hampshire; and Micah Roberts, Lebanon, New Hampshire, for “Plasma arc torch.”

***

Polymer Glass Transition Temperature Manipulation via Z/E Hydrazone Photoswitching

TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12435166 B2, initially filed April 18, 2024) developed by four inventors Ivan Abrahamian, Hanover, New Hampshire; Sirun Yang, Hanover, New Hampshire; Laura L. Jeliazkov, Hanover, New Hampshire; and Jared D. Harris, Hanover, New Hampshire, for “Polymer glass transition temperature manipulation via z/e hydrazone photoswitching.”

***

Methods and Systems for Controlling an Infusion Pump

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12433997 B2, initially filed Feb. 12, 2021) developed by four inventors Robert J. Bryant, Jr., Manchester, New Hampshire; Geoffrey P. Spencer, Manchester, New Hampshire; Marc A. Mandro, Bow, New Hampshire; and Patricia M. Armstrong, New Boston, New Hampshire, for “Methods and systems for controlling an infusion pump.”

***

Cap for a Plasma Arc Torch

HYPERTHERM, INC., Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1096875 S1, initially filed April 22, 2022) developed by Christopher Pillsbury, Lebanon, New Hampshire, and Micah Roberts, Lebanon, New Hampshire, for “Cap for a plasma arc torch.”

***

Systems and Methods for Determining the Shape of Spinal Rods and Spinal Interbody Devices for Use With Augmented Reality Displays, Navigation Systems and Robots in Minimally Invasive Spine Procedures

ONPOINT MEDICAL, INC., Franconia, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12433761 B1, initially filed Jan. 20, 2023) developed by three inventors Chuang-Jang Chiou, Bedford, Massachusetts; Daniel Steines, Lexington, Massachusetts; and Philipp K. Lang, Franconia, New Hampshire, for “Systems and methods for determining the shape of spinal rods and spinal interbody devices for use with augmented reality displays, navigation systems and robots in minimally invasive spine procedures.”

***

Footwear Outsole

TBL LICENSING LLC, Stratham, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1096102 S1, initially filed June 20, 2023) developed by Brian Lee Strother, Dover, New Hampshire, and Ryan Dulude, Lee, New Hampshire, for “Footwear outsole.”

***

Display Screen With Animated Graphical User Interface

BOTTOMLINE TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1096779 S1, initially filed May 1, 2023) developed by three inventors Theodore Bettcher, Dover, New Hampshire; Seona Standard, Needham, Massachusetts; and Wali Barrett, Marietta, Georgia, for “Display screen with animated graphical user interface.”

***

Systems and Methods for Fluid Delivery

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12433993 B2, initially filed July 24, 2023) developed by five inventors Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire; John M. Kerwin, Manchester, New Hampshire; Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Marc A. Mandro, Bow, New Hampshire; and David Blumberg, Jr., Deerfield, New Hampshire, for “Systems and methods for fluid delivery.”

***

Wearable Device Control Module With Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Protection

BOSE CORPORATION, Framingham, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12439573 B2, initially filed March 27, 2023) developed by James Piper Miglietta, Stow, Massachusetts, and Daniel D. Gonsalves, Hudson, New Hampshire, for “Wearable device control module with electrostatic discharge (ESD) protection.”

***

System and Method for Imaging Objects Using Entangled Photons

Two inventors, Gary Vacon, East Falmouth, Massachusetts, and Kristin A. Rauschenbach, Franconia, New Hampshire, have been awarded a patent (No. US 12436028 B2, initially filed May 24, 2024) for “System and method for imaging objects using entangled photons.”

***

Terahertz Sensors and Related Systems and Methods

TERADAR, INC., Cambridge, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12436256 B2, initially filed June 21, 2022) developed by three inventors Gregory L. Charvat, Guilford, Connecticut; Nicholas Saiz, San Jose, California; and Matthew Carey, Hooksett, New Hampshire, for “Terahertz sensors and related systems and methods.”

***

Correlating Endpoint and Network Views to Identify Evasive Applications

CISCO TECHNOLOGY, INC., San Jose, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12438892 B2, initially filed Dec. 23, 2022) developed by six inventors Blake Harrell Anderson, Chapel Hill, North Carolina; David McGrew, Poolesville, Maryland; Vincent E. Parla, North Hampton, New Hampshire; Jan Jusko, Prague, Czech Republic; Martin Grill, Prague, Czech Republic; and Martin Vejman, Litomysl, Czech Republic, for “Correlating endpoint and network views to identify evasive applications.”

***

Rocket Injector Subscale Stability Assessment With Telescoping Throat or Moveable Injector Plate

BLUE ORIGIN MANUFACTURING, LLC, Huntsville, Alabama has been assigned a patent (No. US 12435683 B2, initially filed Nov. 15, 2023) developed by three inventors Owen Graham, Issaquah, Washington; Warren Lamont, Seattle, Washington; and James Sisco, Goffstown, New Hampshire, for “Rocket injector subscale stability assessment with telescoping throat or moveable injector plate.”

***

Automatic, Patient-Specific Targeting for Deep Brain Stimulation

CLEARPOINT NEURO, INC., Solana Beach, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12433680 B2, initially filed Feb. 15, 2023) developed by three inventors Chen Li, Lebanon, New Hampshire; Damon Hyde, Somerville, Massachusetts; and Lyubomir Zagorchev, Burlington, Massachusetts, for “Automatic, patient-specific targeting for deep brain stimulation.”

***

Sustained Release Delivery Systems Comprising Traceless Linkers

NOVARTIS AG, Basel, Switzerland has been assigned a patent (No. US 12433949 B2, initially filed Nov. 11, 2022) developed by six inventors Christopher M. Adams, Arlington, Massachusetts; Myriam April, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Tanzina Fazal, Burlington, Massachusetts; Cornelia Jutta Forster, Pelham, New Hampshire; Edward Charles Hall, Boston, Massachusetts; and Cameron Chuck-munn Lee, Cambridge, Massachusetts, for “Sustained release delivery systems comprising traceless linkers.”

***

Dual Action Hydraulic Piston Assembly

HUBBELL INC., Shelton, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 12438323 B2, initially filed June 26, 2023) developed by five inventors Cameron Michael-Daniel Torrey, Lancaster, New Hampshire; Robert Michael Poirier, Bedford, New Hampshire; Michael Anthony Guarrera, Amherst, New Hampshire; Luke John Desmarais, Milan, New Hampshire; and Thomas Romeo Faucher, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “Dual action hydraulic piston assembly.”

***

Biopsy Needle Visualization

HOLOGIC, INC., Marlborough, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12433692 B2, initially filed June 3, 2024) developed by four inventors Shawn St. Pierre, The Hills, Texas; Stephen Grantz, Pelham, New Hampshire; Thomas Fisk, Newton, Massachusetts; and Mark Guetersloh, Bedford, Massachusetts, for “Biopsy needle visualization.”

***

System and Method for Customization of Onboarding Process

DELL PRODUCTS L.P., Round Rock, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12438770 B2, initially filed April 17, 2023) developed by Bradley K. Goodman, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Kirk Alan Hutchinson, Londonerry, New Hampshire, for “System and method for customization of onboarding process.”

***

Dynamic Generation of Work Requests

SKYWORD, INC., Boston, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12437022 B1, initially filed May 15, 2024) developed by eight inventors Darryl Gehly, Temple, New Hampshire; Carolyn Byrne, Rockwood, Maine; Samuel Gehly, Temple, New Hampshire; Nathanael Newby-Kew, Medford, Massachusetts; Anna Nobile, Austin, Texas; Sonny Sharp, Highland Park, Illinois; Timothy Tresch, Bethal Park, Pennsylvania; and Andrew Wheeler, Cohassett, Massachusetts, for “Dynamic generation of work requests.”

***

Control Device and Methods of Operating a Control Device

SONOS, INC., Goleta, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12439499 B2, initially filed June 30, 2022) developed by three inventors Alexia Delhoume, Santa Barbara, California; Sara Lincoln, Alexandria, New Hampshire; and Brian Roberts, Santa Barbara, California, for “Control device and methods of operating a control device.”

***

Handheld Medical Instrument

CYNOSURE, LLC, Westford, Massachusetts has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1097149 S1, initially filed March 11, 2024) developed by Jeffrey Michael Treen, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Handheld medical instrument.”

***

Therapeutically Active Compounds and Their Methods of Use

SERVIER PHARMACEUTICALS LLC, Boston, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12433895 B2, initially filed Oct. 5, 2023) developed by six inventors Zenon D. Konteatis, Chatham, New Jersey; Janeta Popovici-Muller, Windham, New Hampshire; Jeremy M. Travins, Southborough, Massachusetts; Robert Zahler, Pennington, New Jersey; Zhenwei Cai, Princeton, New Jersey; and Ding Zhou, Shanghai, China, for “Therapeutically active compounds and their methods of use.”

***

Topologically Optimized Component Design

FOX FACTORY, INC., Duluth, Georgia has been assigned a patent (No. US 12437127 B2, initially filed March 28, 2022) developed by four inventors Joshua Coaplen, Asheville, North Carolina; Wesley E. Allinger, Santa Cruz, California; Daniel McCormick, Santa Cruz, California; and Paul Hammerstrom, Milford, New Hampshire, for “Topologically optimized component design.”

***

Provisioning Secure/Encrypted Virtual Machines in a Cloud Infrastructure

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION, Armonk, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 12437118 B2, initially filed Dec. 22, 2020) developed by five inventors Guerney D. H. Hunt, Yorktown Heights, New York; Dimitrios Pendarakis, Westport, Connecticut; Kenneth Alan Goldman, Norwalk, Connecticut; Elaine R. Palmer, Hanover, New Hampshire; and Ramachandra Pai, Beaverton, Oregon, for “Provisioning secure/encrypted virtual machines in a cloud infrastructure.”

***

Optical Configurations for Head-Worn See-Through Displays

MENTOR ACQUISITION ONE, LLC, Plantation, Florida has been assigned a patent (No. US 12436395 B2, initially filed Nov. 1, 2024) developed by John N. Border, Eaton, New Hampshire, for “Optical configurations for head-worn see-through displays.”

***

Multilayer Power, Converter With Devices Having Reduced Lateral Current

PSEMI CORPORATION, San Diego, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12438135 B2, initially filed Feb. 5, 2024) developed by David Giuliano, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “Multilayer power, converter with devices having reduced lateral current.”

***

Locking in Multi-Node Environments

DELL PRODUCTS L.P., Round Rock, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12436822 B2, initially filed Oct. 17, 2023) developed by three inventors Jason Raff, Bedford, New Hampshire; Shari Vietry, Merrimack, New Hampshire; and Ben Beauregard, Merrimack, New Hampshire, for “Locking in multi-node environments.”

***

Vertical Transistor With Reduced Cell Height

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION, Armonk, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 12439660 B2, initially filed Dec. 1, 2022) developed by five inventors Brent A. Anderson, Jericho, Vermont; Ruilong Xie, Niskayuna, New York; Albert M. Chu, Nashua, New Hampshire; Hemanth Jagannathan, Niskayuna, New York; and Junli Wang, Slingerlands, New York, for “Vertical transistor with reduced cell height.”

***

Scalable Asynchronous Communication for Encrypted Virtual Machines

RED HAT, INC., Raleigh, North Carolina has been assigned a patent (No. US 12436790 B2, initially filed April 22, 2022) developed by Michael Tsirkin, Yokneam Illit, Israel, and Karen Noel, Pembroke, New Hampshire, for “Scalable asynchronous communication for encrypted virtual machines.”