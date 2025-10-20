NH patents through Oct. 19



By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through Oct. 19.

Delivery Device Apparatuses, Systems, and Methods

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12441037 B2, initially filed June 5, 2025) developed by five inventors Edward J. Pearsall, Manchester, New Hampshire; Eitan C. Zeira, Hollis, New Hampshire; Hans E. Johnson, Salem, New Hampshire; Lee A. Batchelder, Auburn, New Hampshire; and Daniel F. Cote, Jr., New Boston, New Hampshire, for “Delivery device apparatuses, systems, and methods.”

***

System and Method for Reconstruction of 3D Volumes From Biplanar Radiographic Images

SEE ALL AI INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12444127 B2, initially filed Dec. 9, 2024) developed by Eugene Alma Gregerson, North Salt Lake, Utah, for “System and method for reconstruction of 3D volumes from biplanar radiographic images.”

***

System and Method for Applying Force to a Device

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNESHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12442740 B2, initially filed Jan. 2, 2023) developed by six inventors Christopher C. Langenfeld, Nashua, New Hampshire; Dirk A. Van Der Merwe, Canterbury, New Hampshire; Grant A. Peret, Bedford, New Hampshire; John C. Anastasiou, New Boston, New Hampshire; Jonathan Parker, Henniker, New Hampshire; and Michael A. Baker, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “System and method for applying force to a device.”

***

Computer Vision System and Method of Label Detection, Reading, and Registration of Labels on Objects

POSITION IMAGING, INC., Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12443813 B2, initially filed Jan. 3, 2024) developed by three inventors Narasimhachary Nallana Chakravarty, Rollinsford, New Hampshire; Guohua Min, Exeter, New Hampshire; and Edward L. Hill, Conway, New Hampshire, for “Computer vision system and method of label detection, reading, and registration of labels on objects.”

***

Compensator Partition

SIG SAUER, INC., Newington, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12442613 B2, initially filed June 26, 2024) developed by Trevor Eaton, South Hampton, New Hampshire, for “Compensator partition.”

***

SON Assisted Optimized RAT Selection for UE in a Virtualized RAN Environment

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12445926 B2, initially filed Oct. 6, 2021) developed by Ketan Supanekar, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “SON assisted optimized RAT selection for UE in a virtualized RAN environment.”

***

Mobility Device

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12440401 B2, initially filed May 22, 2024) developed by eleven inventors Dirk A. van der Merwe, Canterbury, New Hampshire; Susan D. Dastous, Litchfield, New Hampshire; Daniel F. Pawlowski, Mont Vernon, New Hampshire; David Doherty, Litchfield, New Hampshire; Matthew A. Norris, Londonderry, New Hampshire; Alexander D. Streeter, Concord, New Hampshire; Constance D. Pitenis, Hooksett, New Hampshire; David E. Collins, Crestview, Florida; Erik N. Sabin, Manchester, New Hampshire; David J. Meehan, Londonderry, New Hampshire; and Tania M. F. Zirn, Chester, New Hampshire, for “Mobility device.”

***

Method and System for Increasing Rub Resistance

MARKEM-IMAJE CORPORATION, Keene, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12441124 B2, initially filed June 2, 2023) developed by five inventors Ann Elizabeth Glennon Benjamin, Epping, New Hampshire; Matthew Gilliam, Hillsborough, New Hampshire; Maxime Pelletier, Rindge, New Hampshire; Stewart Wayne Wilson, Clearwater, Florida; and Keith Russell Sanctuary, Alstead, New Hampshire, for “Method and system for increasing rub resistance.”

***

Machine Gun Trigger With Select Fire

SIG SAUER, INC., Newington, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12442608 B2, initially filed May 11, 2023) developed by three inventors Krzysztof J. Kras, Fremont, New Hampshire; Brian J. Barnhart, Newmarket, New Hampshire; and Adrian Thomele, Stratham, New Hampshire, for “Machine gun trigger with select fire.”

***

Optimized X2 Cell Reporting

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12445864 B2, initially filed May 20, 2022) developed by Shivani Mehrotra, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Mahendra Singh Rajput, Bangalore, India, for “Optimized X2 cell reporting.”

***

Cartridge for a Plasma Arc Torch

HYPERTHERM, INC., Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1098222 S1, initially filed April 22, 2022) developed by four inventors Stephen M. Dunbar, Lebanon, New Hampshire; Christopher Pillsbury, Lebanon, New Hampshire; Micah Roberts, Lebanon, New Hampshire; and Devin Karlson, Thetford Center, Vermont, for “Cartridge for a plasma arc torch.”

***

Large Area Hemostasis With Vessel Sealing

MEDTRONIC ADVANCED ENERGY LLC, Minneapolis, Minnesota has been assigned a patent (No. US 12440264 B2, initially filed June 15, 2021) developed by five inventors Alexander J. Segit, Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Steven Ek, Portsmouth, New Hampshire; James E. Dunning, Boulder, Colorado; Brian Lane, Virginia Beach, Virginia; and Erin E. Wehrly, Longmont, Colorado, for “Large area hemostasis with vessel sealing.”

***

Sulfite Tolerance in Recombinant Yeast Host Cells

DANSTAR FERMENT AG, Zug, Switzerland has been assigned a patent (No. US 12442009 B2, initially filed Dec. 22, 2017) developed by five inventors Aaron Argyros, Lebanon, New Hampshire; Charles F. Rice, Plainfield, New Hampshire; Trisha Barrett, Bradford, Vermont; Michelle Oeser, Croydon, New Hampshire; and Janet Fisher, Norwich, Vermont, for “Sulfite tolerance in recombinant yeast host cells.”

***

Compositions for Treating Cancer

KELONIA THERAPEUTICS, INC., Boston, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12440564 B2, initially filed Oct. 17, 2024) developed by eight inventors Kevin M. Friedman, Boston, Massachusetts; Molly R. Perkins, Milton, Massachusetts; Connor S. Dobson, Washington, District of Columbia; Stephen L. Sazinsky, Winchester, Massachusetts; Shannon G. Contrastano, Auburndale, Massachusetts; Emily Thompson Beura, Mansfield, Massachusetts; Cory Ahonen, Lebanon, New Hampshire; and Andrew Avery, Lebanon, New Hampshire, for “Compositions for treating cancer.”

***

***

Non-Hydration Strength in Cementitious Compositions

GCP APPLIED TECHNOLOGIES INC., Malvern, Pennsylvania has been assigned a patent (No. US 12441658 B2, initially filed Aug. 29, 2019) developed by seven inventors Byong-Wa Chung, Honolulu, Hawaii; Nathan A. Tregger, Northborough, Massachusetts; Elise Berodier, Lausanne, Switzerland; Elizabeth Burns, Windham, New Hampshire; Ernie Rocha, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Ezgi Wilson, Sydney, Australia; and Mark F. Roberts, North Andover, Massachusetts, for “Non-hydration strength in cementitious compositions.”

***

T Cell Receptors Recognizing HLA-A1-restricted MAGE-A3

THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AS REPRESENTED BY THE SECRETARY, DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, Bethesda, Maryland has been assigned a patent (No. US 12441778 B2, initially filed March 10, 2022) developed by five inventors Paul F. Robbins, Chevy Chase, Maryland; Steven A. Rosenberg, Potomac, Maryland; Shiqui Zhu, Potomac, Maryland; Steven A. Feldman, Redwood City, California; and Richard A. Morgan, Center Harbor, New Hampshire, for “T cell receptors recognizing HLA-A1-restricted MAGE-A3.”

***

Disc Filter Holder

EMD MILLIPORE CORPORATION, Burlington, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12440787 B2, initially filed March 16, 2023) developed by three inventors John Paul Amara, Bedford, Massachusetts; James Ormond, Belmont, Massachusetts; and Kevin McDermot, Salem, New Hampshire, for “Disc filter holder.”

***

Resorbable Nonwoven Pouches for Medical Device Implants

TEPHA, INC., Lexington, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12440687 B2, initially filed Feb. 27, 2023) developed by four inventors Skander Limem, Lynnfield, Massachusetts; David Martin, Arlington, Massachusetts; Said Rizk, Windham, New Hampshire; and Simon F. Williams, Cambridge, Massachusetts, for “Resorbable nonwoven pouches for medical device implants.”

***

Adaptive Caching Framework

ORACLE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION, Redwood Shores, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12443526 B2, initially filed March 30, 2023) developed by Teng Wang, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Adaptive caching framework.”

***

BCL-W Polypeptides and Mimetics for Treating or Preventing Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy and Hearing Loss

PRESIDENT AND FELLOWS OF HARVARD COLLEGE, Cambridge, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12441775 B2, initially filed Aug. 29, 2022) developed by six inventors Rosalind Segal, Brookline, Massachusetts; Loren D. Walensky, Newton, Massachusetts; Lisa V. Goodrich, Newton, Massachusetts; Sarah Elizabeth Raissi, Waltham, Massachusetts; Maria F. Murphy, Revere, Massachusetts; and Gregory H. Bird, Pelham, New Hampshire, for “BCL-W polypeptides and mimetics for treating or preventing chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy and hearing loss.”

***

Illuminated Insect Repeller

THERMACELL REPELLENTS, INC., Bedford, Massachusetts has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1098356 S1, initially filed Dec. 22, 2023) developed by three inventors Steven M. Bourque, Billerica, Massachusetts; Fernando L. Castro, Westwood, Massachusetts; and Adam M. Goess, Amherst, New Hampshire, for “Illuminated insect repeller.”

***

Robotic Manipulation With Bimanual and Nonprehensile Aspects and Related Technology

AGILITY ROBOTICS, INC., Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania has been assigned a patent (No. US 12440980 B1, initially filed March 22, 2023) developed by four inventors Martin Fevre, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Tyler Morrison, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Taylor Apgar, Portland, Oregon; and Alejandro Perez, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “Robotic manipulation with bimanual and nonprehensile aspects and related technology.”

***

Multipurpose Virtual Display Systems for Integrated HUDs, Instrument Clusters, and Interactive Displays Using Internal and Ambient Lighting

BRELYON INC., San Mateo, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12443037 B2, initially filed May 2, 2024) developed by three inventors Barmak Heshmat Dehkordi, San Mateo, California; Christopher Barsi, Lee, New Hampshire; and Albert Redo Sanchez, San Mateo, California, for “Multipurpose virtual display systems for integrated HUDs, instrument clusters, and interactive displays using internal and ambient lighting.”

***

Using Client-Hello for Intelligent Routing and Firewalling in Multipath Secure Access Systems

CISCO TECHNOLOGY, INC., San Jose, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12445527 B2, initially filed Oct. 4, 2023) developed by four inventors Vincent E. Parla, North Hampton, New Hampshire; Jerome Tollet, Paris, France; Aloys Christophe Augustin, Versaille, France; and Mohammed Hawari, Montigny-le-Bretonne, France, for “Using client-hello for intelligent routing and firewalling in multipath secure access systems.”

***

Suture Based Closure Device for Use With Endoscope

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC SCIMED, INC., Maple Grove, Minnesota has been assigned a patent (No. US 12440205 B2, initially filed Jan. 16, 2024) developed by three inventors Christopher R. Deuel, Melrose, Massachusetts; Shaun D. Comee, Fiskdale, Massachusetts; and Stan Gilbert, Litchfield, New Hampshire, for “Suture based closure device for use with endoscope.”

***

Process for Reducing the Activity of Microbial Contamination in a Yeast Medium

DANSTAR FERMENT AG, Zug, Switzerland has been assigned a patent (No. US 12441976 B2, initially filed July 9, 2021) developed by five inventors Jeffery R. Broadbent, Amalga, Utah; James L. Steele, Lebanon, New Hampshire; Brooks Henningsen, Salisbury, New Hampshire; Ekkarat Phrommao, Lebanon, New Hampshire; and Fernanda Cristina Firmino, Atlanta, Georgia, for “Process for reducing the activity of microbial contamination in a yeast medium.”

***

Radar and Colocated Camera Systems and Methods

RAYMARINE UK LIMITED, Fareham, United Kingdom has been assigned a patent (No. US 12444187 B2, initially filed Feb. 23, 2023) developed by eight inventors Paul Stokes, Fleet, United Kingdom; Richard James Jales, Eastleigh, United Kingdom; Adam Murphy, Manchester, New Hampshire; Mark Johnson, Vannes, United Kingdom; Mark C. Rivers, Winchester, United Kingdom; Peter A. A. Stewart, Winchester, United Kingdom; Paul S. Chittendon, Portsmouth, United Kingdom; and Thomas Bonfield, Fareham, United Kingdom, for “Radar and colocated camera systems and methods.”

***

High Assurance Enrollment for Identities

TYCO FIRE & SECURITY GMBH, Neuhausen am Rheinfall, Switzerland has been assigned a patent (No. US 12443753 B2, initially filed Dec. 1, 2023) developed by five inventors Jason M. Ouellette, Sterling, Massachusetts; Brian Rich, Nashua, New Hampshire; Glenn Kilburn Holton, Braintree, Massachusetts; Nathan B. O’Mera, Milwaukee, Wisconsin; and Gopal Paripally, North Andover, Massachusetts, for “High assurance enrollment for identities.”

***

Vacuum-Environment Robot With Integrated Payload Gripper

PERSIMMON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION, Wakefield, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12441006 B2, initially filed Feb. 23, 2022) developed by three inventors Martin Hosek, Salem, New Hampshire; Sripati Sah, Wakefield, Massachusetts; and Himanshu Shukla, Malden, Massachusetts, for “Vacuum-environment robot with integrated payload gripper.”

***

Interpolation of Medical Images

GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC., Audubon, Pennsylvania has been assigned a patent (No. US 12444045 B2, initially filed May 12, 2022) developed by three inventors Sanjay M. Joshi, Andover, Massachusetts; Arjang Noushin, Nashua, New Hampshire; and Neil Crawford, Chandler, Arizona, for “Interpolation of medical images.”

***

Footwear Sole

SAUCONY, INC., Waltham, Massachusetts has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1097487 S1, initially filed Aug. 9, 2023) developed by three inventors Craig M. Giansiracusa, Tewksbury, Massachusetts; Aaron P. St. Peter, Hampstead, New Hampshire; and Luca B. Ciccone, Leominster, Massachusetts, for “Footwear sole.”

***

Asymmetric Gate Extension in Stacked FET

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION, Armonk, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 12446290 B2, initially filed April 18, 2023) developed by five inventors Ruilong Xie, Niskayuna, New York; Brent A. Anderson, Jericho, Vermont; Junli Wang, Slingerlands, New York; Jay William Strane, Wappingers Falls, New York; and Albert M. Chu, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Asymmetric gate extension in stacked FET.”

***

Protocol Switching and Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Cross-Wiring to Enable Inter-Network Resource Connectivity

VMWARE LLC, Palo Alto, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12445491 B2, initially filed March 15, 2023) developed by three inventors John Kilroy, Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Patrick Peralta, Arlington, Massachusetts; and Glenn Bruce McElhoe, Arlington, Massachusetts, for “Protocol switching and secure sockets layer (SSL) cross-wiring to enable inter-network resource connectivity.”

***

Water Activated Hydrogel-Based Medical Patches, and Methods of Making and Using Such Patches

PRAMAND LLC, Bedford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12440599 B2, initially filed May 6, 2022) developed by Michael Bassett, Hampton, New Hampshire, and David Giusti, North Reading, Massachusetts, for “Water activated hydrogel-based medical patches, and methods of making and using such patches.”

***

Electrical Connector With High Speed Mounting Interface

AMPHENOL CORPORATION, Wallingford, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 12444863 B2, initially filed April 24, 2023) developed by eight inventors John Robert Dunham, Windham, New Hampshire; Marc B. Cartier, Jr., Durham, New Hampshire; Mark W. Gailus, Concord, Massachusetts; David Levine, Amherst, New Hampshire; Allan Astbury, Milford, New Hampshire; Vysakh Sivarajan, Nashua, New Hampshire; Daniel B. Provencher, Nashua, New Hampshire; and Eric Leo, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Electrical connector with high speed mounting interface.”

***