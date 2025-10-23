‘Eat the invaders’ – green crab edition

The idea of eating invasive species – plants, animals, even bugs – is appealing. Reduce the bad thing and get “free” food! Win-win!

As a way to reduce invasive populations, however, it rarely works due to economics. Once the species becomes popular to eat, it’s cheaper and more profitable to raise it, farm-style, rather than harvest it in the wild. If you’re not careful, you might end up with the “cobra effect” giving people incentive to breed more of the invasive.

Still, it’s a fun idea: Here’s an example of a Boston restaurant serving up some of those nasty green crabs, from Axios.