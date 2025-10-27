UNH has a clean room bigger than my first apartment

From UNH News Service: The University of New Hampshire has unveiled a new 950 square foot cleanroom at UNH’s John Olson Advanced Manufacturing Center. The new ISO7 cleanroom was donated by Airtho and will help strengthen UNH’s role as a leader for emerging research and innovation; contributing to the growth of advanced manufacturing in New Hampshire and the surrounding region.

Gov. Kelly Ayotte recently joined UNH researchers and industry partners on a tour of the 950 sq. ft. space which expands the UNH manufacturing center’s hands-on learning and advanced technology capabilities by giving faculty, students and local businesses access to a cutting-edge research facility. The cleanroom provides a controlled, particle-limited environment for work in space technologies, microelectronics, precision manufacturing, advanced optics and semiconductor processes—helping innovators accelerate product development and maintain high-quality standards

“At the Olson Center, students from high schools, technology programs, community colleges and universities work side-by-side with industrial partners to solve the latest challenges facing manufacturers across all sectors of industry. Accessing the latest advances in technology, such as this new state-of-the-art cleanroom, these students acquire the skills to thrive in today’s competitive workforce, and that allows them to make valuable contributions to high-tech industry,” said John Roth, professor of mechanical engineering and director of the John Olson Advanced Manufacturing Center.

The event also highlighted several key industry partners that are co-located at the John Olson Advanced Manufacturing Center. They include Spee3D, an Australian company that has brought 3-D metal manufacturing into N.H.; Space Phoenix Systems, a defense and space manufacturing company that acts as a third-party logistics provider; and Rogue Space Systems Corporation, a N.H. company that provides in-orbit services and logistics to help support a productive space economy. Both Space Phoenix Systems and Rogue Space Systems have plans to use the new cleanroom.

The John Olson Advanced Manufacturing Center is home to seven co-located technology businesses with approximately 24 UNH undergraduate and graduate students doing research and gaining experience with these companies—helping to train the state’s future workforce and contribute to its economic development.

Other companies making contributions to the UNH cleanroom include AAF International, SL Chasse Steel, Compass, GCS, LED Lighting Supply, PermaTherm, Sentry Interlocks, Sika, T.W. Harrison and 603 Testing and Certification.

Founded in 2016, the Olson Advanced Manufacturing center is designed to help bridge the skills gap in the nation’s $1.7 trillion manufacturing industry and serve as a home for academically derived technology incubators, with particular focus on high ­precision machining, light materials, flexible electronics and ‘Industry 4.0’. The Olson Center introduces students to innovative manufacturing technologies and allows visualization of manufacturing concepts to complement the skills learned in traditional classroom settings. It helps serve as a pipeline for trained, skilled workers who will be able to successfully step into the state’s manufacturing sector with practical knowledge and experience.