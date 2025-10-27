NH patents through Oct. 26

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through Oct. 26.

Infusion Pump Assembly

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12447268 B2, initially filed Dec. 11, 2018) developed by three inventors Kevin L. Grant, Litchfield, New Hampshire; Brian D. Tracey, Litchfield, New Hampshire; and Patrick Poisson, Silver Spring, Maryland, for “Infusion pump assembly.”

Method and Apparatus for Printing on Non-Planar Beds

ELECTRONICS FOR IMAGING, INC., Londonderry, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12447760 B2, initially filed Nov. 22, 2022) developed by Marco Serafini, Bergamo, Italy, and Ernesto Propersi Sterbiati, Grassobbio, Italy, for “Method and apparatus for printing on non-planar beds.”

Night Vision System

NOCTURN INDUSTRIES LLC, Raymond, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12449650 B2, initially filed July 15, 2022) developed by Jeffery Melochick, Raymond, New Hampshire, and Nicholas Berube, Methuen, Massachusetts, for “Night vision system.”

Fluid Ejection Devices

FUJIFILM DIMATIX, INC., Lebanon, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12447743 B2, initially filed Jan. 26, 2024) developed by Christoph Menzel, New London, New Hampshire, and Darren T. Imai, Los Gatos, California, for “Fluid ejection devices.”

Hockey Stick Blade Protector

BAUER HOCKEY, LLC, Exeter, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1099232 S1, initially filed June 23, 2023) developed by four inventors Mathieu Ducharme, Prevost, Canada; Candide Deschenes, Saint-Jerome, Canada; Gabriel Fedorko, Montreal, Canada; and Philippe Erhel, Montreal, Canada, for “Hockey stick blade protector.”

Jacket for a Cartridge of a Liquid-Cooled Plasma Arc Torch

HYPERTHERM, INC., Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12447548 B2, initially filed July 8, 2021) developed by four inventors Stephen M. Dunbar, Lebanon, New Hampshire; Christopher Pillsbury, Lebanon, New Hampshire; Micah Roberts, Lebanon, New Hampshire; and David L. Bouthillier, Hartford, Vermont, for “Jacket for a cartridge of a liquid-cooled plasma arc torch.”

Systems and Methods for a Scalable Heterogeneous Network Orchestrator

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12452731 B2, initially filed Oct. 17, 2023) developed by four inventors Pratik Vinod Mehta, Pune, India; Kartik Shashikant Raval, Pune, India; Ravi Nathwani, Pune, India; and Kaitki Agarwal, Westford, Massachusetts, for “Systems and methods for a scalable heterogeneous network orchestrator.”

Distributed Paging Optimization

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12452834 B2, initially filed Aug. 24, 2022) developed by Shivani Mehrotra, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Mahendra Singh Rajput, Bangalore, India, for “Distributed paging optimization.”

Training System and Method

DEKA PRODUCT LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12450882 B2, initially filed Nov. 22, 2022) developed by Kavya Huang, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “Training system and method.”

Infusion Pump Assembly

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12447266 B2, initially filed March 16, 2021) developed by five inventors Laura Kessel, Manchester, New Hampshire; Benjamin W. Jones, Jr., Salisbury, New Hampshire; Eoin McGrotty, Manchester, New Hampshire; Kevin L. Grant, Litchfield, New Hampshire; and Cory L. Adams, Pembroke, New Hampshire, for “Infusion pump assembly.”

Protecting Networks From Cyber Attacks and Overloading

CENTRIPETAL NETWORKS, LLC, Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12452270 B2, initially filed Nov. 4, 2022) developed by three inventors Sean Moore, Hollis, New Hampshire; Steven Rogers, Leesburg, Virginia; and John Daniel Scoggins, Sr., Leesburg, Virginia, for “Protecting networks from cyber attacks and overloading.”

Sample Preparation and Analysis of Cannabinoid Concentration Using Simplified Liquid Extraction

ORANGE PHOTONICS, INC., New London, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12449334 B2, initially filed Sept. 30, 2022) developed by Dylan Elmer Wilks, New London, New Hampshire, for “Sample preparation and analysis of cannabinoid concentration using simplified liquid extraction.”

Apparatus, System and Method for Fluid Delivery

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12447265 B2, initially filed Dec. 20, 2022) developed by three inventors Richard J. Lanigan, Concord, New Hampshire; Bright C. K. Foo, Hollis, New Hampshire; and Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “Apparatus, system and method for fluid delivery.”

Synthetic Audit Events in Workload Segmentation

ZSCALER, INC., San Jose, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12452210 B2, initially filed Jan. 24, 2022) developed by four inventors Peter Nahas, Watertown, Massachusetts; Michael J. Melson, Arlington, Massachusetts; Scott Laplante, Bedford, New Hampshire; and Raymond Brian Liu, Lexington, Massachusetts, for “Synthetic audit events in workload segmentation.”

System and Method of Analyzing Duct Pressure Within a Pipe

SPRUCE ENVIRONMENTAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Ward Hill, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12449324 B2, initially filed Oct. 24, 2022) developed by Mark Fearis, Danville, New Hampshire, and Paul Owens, West Newbury, Massachusetts, for “System and method of analyzing duct pressure within a pipe.”

Modular Medical Devices and Methods of Using the Same

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC SCIMED, INC., Maple Grove, Minnesota has been assigned a patent (No. US 12447326 B2, initially filed July 12, 2022) developed by five inventors Erin Dixson, Westborough, Massachusetts; John B. Golden, Norton, Massachusetts; Michael Jacobs, Franconia, New Hampshire; Richard Kim, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts; and Alyanna Tenorio, Quincy, Massachusetts, for “Modular medical devices and methods of using the same.”

Cement Production

Thirteen inventors Elise Berodier, Lausanne, Switzerland; Nathan A. Tregger, Northborough, Massachusetts; Josephine H. Cheung, Lexington, Massachusetts; David F. Myers, Somerville, Massachusetts; Li Zhang, North Hills, California; Dorota Kazmierczak, Acton, Massachusetts; Lawrence R. Roberts, Acton, Massachusetts; Denise A. Silva, Los Alamitos, California; Richard Sibbick, Northborough, Massachusetts; Jeffrey Thomas, Winchester, Massachusetts; Mark F. Roberts, North Andover, Massachusetts; Riccardo Stoppa, Milan, Italy; and Elizabeth Burns, Windham, New Hampshire, have been awarded a patent (No. US 12448327 B2, initially filed Jan. 5, 2022) for “Cement production.”

Systems and Methods for Protecting DNS Servers From Water Torture DDOS Attacks

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC., Westford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12452300 B2, initially filed Sept. 11, 2023) developed by Brian St. Pierre, Acworth, New Hampshire, and Steinthor Bjarnason, Fjerdinby, Norway, for “Systems and methods for protecting DNS servers from water torture DDOS attacks.”

Histotripsy Systems and Associated Methods Including User Interfaces and Workflows for Treatment Planning and Therapy

HISTOSONICS, INC., Plymouth, Minnesota has been assigned a patent (No. US 12446905 B2, initially filed April 22, 2024) developed by eight inventors Jonathan M. Cannata, Ann Arbor, Michigan; Alexander P. Duryea, Ann Arbor, Michigan; Ryan M. Miller, Saline, Michigan; Zeljko Mladenovic, Orefield, Pennsylvania; Joshua Stopek, Minneapolis, Minnesota; Erin-Anne Lemieux, Mont Vernon, New Hampshire; Carolyn M. Turner, Minneapolis, Minnesota; and Carol L. Shaffer, Minnetrista, Minnesota, for “Histotripsy systems and associated methods including user interfaces and workflows for treatment planning and therapy.”

Wheeled Cart

AMAZON TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Seattle, Washington has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1099464 S1, initially filed June 25, 2025) developed by five inventors Robert P. Irwin, Natick, Massachusetts; Matthew Clark Webster, Lincoln, Rhode Island; Robert David Serra, Nashua, New Hampshire; Wade David Burch, Grafton, Massachusetts; and Jacob Paul Warren, Northborough, Massachusetts, for “Wheeled cart.”

Remote Storage for Hardware Microservices Hosted on XPUs and SOC-XPU Platforms

INTEL CORPORATION, Santa Clara, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12450008 B2, initially filed Dec. 21, 2021) developed by seven inventors Andrzej Kuriata, Gdansk, Poland; Susanne M. Balle, Hudson, New Hampshire; Duane E. Galbi, Wayland, Massachusetts; Sundar Nadathur, Cupertino, California; Nagabhushan Chitlur, Portland, Oregon; Francesc Guim Bernat, Barcelona, Spain; and Alexander Bachmutsky, Sunnyvale, California, for “Remote storage for hardware microservices hosted on XPUs and SOC-XPU platforms.”

Towel Bar Sink

KRAUS USA PLUMBING LLC, Port Washington, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 12448763 B2, initially filed Jan. 12, 2024) developed by Serhiy Torak, Brooklyn, New York, and Todd Alexander, Hollis, New Hampshire, for “Towel bar sink.”

Bacterial-Derived Nitrogen Source for Ethanol Fermentation

DANSTAR FERMENT AG, Zug, Switzerland has been assigned a patent (No. US 12448631 B2, initially filed July 9, 2021) developed by five inventors James L. Steele, Lebanon, New Hampshire; Brooks Henningsen, Salisbury, New Hampshire; Jeffery R. Broadbent, Amalga, Utah; Ekkarat Phrommao, Lebanon, New Hampshire; and Fernanda Cristina Firmino, Atlanta, Georgia, for “Bacterial-derived nitrogen source for ethanol fermentation.”

Polymorphic Forms of (R)-Oxybutynin Hydrochloride

APNIMED, INC. (DELAWARE), Cambridge, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12448347 B2, initially filed May 4, 2021) developed by Dennis Molnar, Hopkinton, New Hampshire, and Sean Johnston, Doylestown, Pennsylvania, for “Polymorphic forms of (R)-oxybutynin hydrochloride.”

Operationalizing Predicted Changes in Risk Based on Interventions

WAYMARK, INC., San Francisco, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12451255 B2, initially filed Feb. 10, 2023) developed by five inventors Sanjay Basu, San Francisco, California; Sonia Koesterer, San Francisco, California; Heather Grates, San Diego, California; Aaron Baum, New Haven, Connecticut; and Sadiq Patel, Exeter, New Hampshire, for “Operationalizing predicted changes in risk based on interventions.”

RNA-editing Oligonucleotides and Uses Thereof

KORRO BIO, INC., Cambridge, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12448620 B2, initially filed Aug. 5, 2022) developed by four inventors Andrew W. Fraley, Arlington, Massachusetts; Steven Robinette, Fremont, New Hampshire; Nessan Bermingham, Boston, Massachusetts; and Mallikarjuna Reddy Putta, Lexington, Massachusetts, for “RNA-editing oligonucleotides and uses thereof.”

Automated Storage and Retrieval System With Integral Secured Personnel Access Zones and Remote Rover Shutdown

SYMBOTIC LLC, Wilmington, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12449803 B2, initially filed May 21, 2024) developed by Rick K. Dorval, Dunbarton, New Hampshire, and Todd Comins, Chelmsford, Massachusetts, for “Automated storage and retrieval system with integral secured personnel access zones and remote rover shutdown.”

Disconnect Device With Interlock Mechanism

MERSEN USA EP CORP., Boonton, New Jersey has been assigned a patent (No. US 12451300 B2, initially filed July 2, 2021) developed by five inventors Mathew Knapp, Marblehead, Massachusetts; Tyler Larson, Middleton, Massachusetts; Brian A. Betts, Hampton, New Hampshire; Francesco A. Nania, Clinton, Massachusetts; and Roy Ball, Coral Springs, Florida, for “Disconnect device with interlock mechanism.”

System and Method for Hardware Component Validation for Onboarding

DELL PRODUCTS L.P., Round Rock, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12450325 B2, initially filed April 13, 2023) developed by three inventors Mahesh Babu Ramaiah, Bangalore, India; Joseph Caisse, Burlington, Massachusetts; and Bradley K. Goodman, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “System and method for hardware component validation for onboarding.”

Method for Manufacturing Low Modulus Articles

LUNG BIOTECHNOLOGY PBC, Silver Spring, Maryland has been assigned a patent (No. US 12447689 B2, initially filed Nov. 7, 2023) developed by four inventors Peter Scott Turner, Venice, California; Seth Astle, Berkeley, California; Gregory Hurst, Bedford, New Hampshire; and Kyle Wardlow, Somerville, Massachusetts, for “Method for manufacturing low modulus articles.”

Method and Apparatus for Determining Freezer Status

ELEMENTAL MACHINES, INC., Cambridge, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12449183 B2, initially filed Jan. 11, 2023) developed by Sridhar Iyengar, Salem, New Hampshire, and Casey Peters, Caldwell, New Jersey, for “Method and apparatus for determining freezer status.”

Online Merging of Fragmented Computing Resources Across Storage Servers by Tenant in Cloud Environments

ORACLE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION, Redwood Shores, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12450203 B2, initially filed April 5, 2024) developed by four inventors Shushuai Zhu, Nashua, New Hampshire; Bo Zou, Ottawa, Canada; Yueying Yang, San Jose, California; and Nagarajan Muthupandian, Thane, India, for “Online merging of fragmented computing resources across storage servers by tenant in cloud environments.”

Systems and Methods for Selective Decryption of Encrypted Data Packets

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC., Westford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12452278 B1, initially filed April 3, 2024) developed by Steinthor Bjarnason, Fjerdingby, Norway, and Brian St. Pierre, Acworth, New Hampshire, for “Systems and methods for selective decryption of encrypted data packets.”

Defect-Hiding Surface Textures

CERTAINTEED GYPSUM, INC., Malvern, Pennsylvania has been assigned a patent (No. US 12448773 B2, initially filed Feb. 14, 2020) developed by eight inventors Garrett Loomis, Newton, Massachusetts; Rachel Z. Pytel, Newton, Massachusetts; Brice Dubost, Newton, Massachusetts; Sizhu You, Auburndale, Massachusetts; Vural Kara, Northboro, Massachusetts; Stephen W. Reynolds, Mississauga, Canada; Jennifer H. Czerepinski, Framingham, Massachusetts; and Aditi Naik, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Defect-hiding surface textures.”

Systems and Methods for Secure Connections and Data Transfer

STARTEN SYSTEMS, INC., Andover, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12452670 B2, initially filed Oct. 27, 2023) developed by six inventors Anil Kumar Bhandari, Andover, Massachusetts; Armin Buhay Cao, Hudson, New Hampshire; Ashraf Mansur Dahod, Andover, Massachusetts; Matthew Hayden Harper, Hollis, New Hampshire; Vijay Kumar Kathuria, Middleton, Massachusetts; and Kenneth Edward Virgile, Lexington, Massachusetts, for “Systems and methods for secure connections and data transfer.”