AccuWeather: Slightly less total rain but lots more extreme downpours

AccuWeather says analysis of its data indicates “a 2.7% decline in total annual precipitation across the contiguous United States since 1995” but a sharp increase in extreme precipitation: Days with heavy rainfall amounts of greater than 3-inches has increased dramatically by a significant 35%, on average 15 per year; 2-inch single-day rainfall events has increased by 24%; days with 1-inch of rain has increased by 14%.

The full story is here.

I should do an analysis of my backyard measurements for CoCoRaHS, see if I’m getting more 1- 2- and 3-inch rainfall days (2 inches is a *lot* of rain in 24 hours; I’m not sure I’ve ever had 3 inches).