NH patents through Nov. 2

Links to each patent can be found here, using the patent number or inventor’s name.)

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through Nov. 2.

***

Aircraft Hardware Component Rotability Classification Using Machine Learning

CAMP SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC., Merrimack, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12455912 B1, initially filed Sept. 13, 2024) developed by five inventors Shivam Sharma, Memphis, Tennessee; James E. Allman, Jr., Memphis, Tennessee; Sean M. Lanagan, Concord, Massachusetts; John P. Herrman, Eads, Tennessee; and Heather O. Levesque, New Brunswick, Canada, for “Aircraft hardware component rotability classification using machine learning.”

***

Interactive Exercise and Training System

LITEBOXER TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Hampton, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12453913 B2, initially filed Dec. 12, 2023) developed by six inventors Jeffrey W. Morin, Exeter, New Hampshire; Todd A. Dagres, Boston, Massachusetts; Arvin G. Abadilla, Carlsbad, California; Matthew A. Froncillo, San Diego, California; Adam V. Hickerson, Oceanside, California; and Donald I. Lambe, Watertown, Massachusetts, for “Interactive exercise and training system.”

***

Intraoperative Stereovision-Based Vertebral Position Monitoring

THE TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12456276 B2, initially filed Feb. 21, 2023) developed by three inventors Keith D. Paulsen, Hanover, New Hampshire; Xiaoyao Fan, Hanover, New Hampshire; and William R. Warner, Memphis, Tennessee, for “Intraoperative stereovision-based vertebral position monitoring.”

***

Secure Key and Transaction Management for Multi-Party Computation Systems

MPC HOLDING, INC., Concord, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12457123 B2, initially filed March 4, 2024) developed by three inventors Miles Robert Parry, Croydon, United Kingdom; Cat-Tuong Le-Huy, London, United Kingdom; and Olaf Stelling, Florence, Italy, for “Secure key and transaction management for multi-party computation systems.”

***

Systems and Methods for Remote Patient Monitoring

TENOVI, CO., Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12456550 B2, initially filed July 14, 2022) developed by Nizan Friedman, Irvine, California, and Daniel K. Zondervan, Irvine, California, for “Systems and methods for remote patient monitoring.”

***

Fluid Pumping Systems, Devices and Methods

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12454947 B2, initially filed July 3, 2024) developed by seven inventors Brian D. Tracey, Litchfield, New Hampshire; Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Jason A. Demers, Manchester, New Hampshire; James D. Dale, Milton, Florida; N. Christopher Perry, Manchester, New Hampshire; Michael J. Wilt, Windham, New Hampshire; and Scott A. Leonard, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “Fluid pumping systems, devices and methods.”

***

Method and Apparatus for Limiting Minority Carrier Injection

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12456971 B2, initially filed Nov. 30, 2023) developed by Rajiv Damodaran Prabha, Nashua, New Hampshire, and David Abramson, Stratham, New Hampshire, for “Method and apparatus for limiting minority carrier injection.”

***

Systems and Methods for Delivering Modulated Radiofrequency Power to Treat Tissue

HOLOGIC, INC., Marlborough, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12453595 B2, initially filed Jan. 18, 2024) developed by William Lucas Churchill, Bolton, Massachusetts, and Danielle Gline Allen, Derry, New Hampshire, for “Systems and methods for delivering modulated radiofrequency power to treat tissue.”

***

Distance Determinations Using One or More Neural Networks

NVIDIA CORPORATION, Santa Clara, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12456046 B2, initially filed April 20, 2020) developed by five inventors Jialiang Wang, Cambrigde, Massachusetts; Varun Jampani, Nashua, New Hampshire; Stan Birchfield, Sammamish, Washington; Charles Loop, Mercer Island, Washington; and Jan Kautz, Lexington, Massachusetts, for “Distance determinations using one or more neural networks.”

***

Nasal Respiratory Apparatus

PNEUMA THERAPEUTICS, INC., Tuscon, Arizona has been assigned a patent (No. US 12453833 B2, initially filed Dec. 23, 2019) developed by David M. Kane, Windham, New Hampshire, for “Nasal respiratory apparatus.”

***

Part Manipulation Using Printed Manipulation Points

SEURAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Wilmington, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12454099 B2, initially filed May 15, 2023) developed by six inventors James A. DeMuth, Woburn, Massachusetts; Erik Toomre, Los Altos, California; Francis L. Leard, Sudbury, Massachusetts; Kourosh Kamshad, Hudson, New Hampshire; Heiner Fees, Bietigheim-Bissingen, Germany; and Eugene Berdichevsky, Oakland, California, for “Part manipulation using printed manipulation points.”

***

Voltage Supply Switch Interlock Logic

PSEMI CORPORATION, San Diego, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12456975 B2, initially filed May 15, 2024) developed by Gary Chunshien Wu, San Diego, California, and Gregory Szczeszynski, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Voltage supply switch interlock logic.”

***

System and Methods for Implementing an Unmanned Aircraft Tracking System

THE MITRE CORPORATION, McLean, Virginia has been assigned a patent (No. US 12456384 B2, initially filed April 7, 2020) developed by three inventors Alex Brofos, Hopkinton, New Hampshire; Brett C. Bishop, Waltham, Massachusetts; and Craig P. Vandervest, Lutherville Timonium, Maryland, for “System and methods for implementing an unmanned aircraft tracking system.”

***

Using Artificial Intelligence Methods to Exploit Well Logging Data

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY, Dhahran, Saudi Arabia has been assigned a patent (No. US 12454887 B2, initially filed July 30, 2024) developed by three inventors Martin E. Poitzsch, Northumberland, New Hampshire; Chicheng Xu, Houston, Texas; and Shouxiang Ma, Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, for “Using artificial intelligence methods to exploit well logging data.”

***

Certificate Based Security for Declarative Operations

DELL PRODUCTS L.P., Round Rock, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12457245 B2, initially filed April 28, 2023) developed by Bradley Keith Goodman, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Joseph Brent Caisse, Burlington, Massachusetts, for “Certificate based security for declarative operations.”

***

Elliptic Curve Cryptography Masked Blinding Countermeasure

MICROSOFT TECHNOLOGY LICENSING, LLC, Redmond, Washington has been assigned a patent (No. US 12457092 B2, initially filed Aug. 1, 2023) developed by Mojtaba Bisheh Niasar, Durham, New Hampshire, and Bharat S. Pillilli, El Dorado Hills, California, for “Elliptic curve cryptography masked blinding countermeasure.”

***

Duplicate Incident Detection Using Dynamic Similarity Threshold

DELL PRODUCTS L.P., Round Rock, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12455808 B2, initially filed Oct. 20, 2022) developed by five inventors David C. Sydow, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Anil Kumar Koluguri, Durham, North Carolina; Jeremy Denis White, Londonderry, New Hampshire; Shobhit Nitinkumar Dutia, Westborough, Massachusetts; and Duhita Mulky Avinash, Melrose, Massachusetts, for “Duplicate incident detection using dynamic similarity threshold.”

***

Systems, Methods, and Devices for Current Sensing

MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD., Kyoto, Japan has been assigned a patent (No. US 12456908 B2, initially filed Aug. 9, 2024) developed by Tim Wen Hui Yu, Fremont, California, and Gregory Szczeszynski, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Systems, methods, and devices for current sensing.”

***

See-Through Computer Display Systems

MENTOR ACQUISITION ONE, LLC, Plantation, Florida has been assigned a patent (No. US 12455630 B2, initially filed Oct. 30, 2024) developed by five inventors Ralph F. Osterhout, San Francisco, California; Robert Michael Lohse, Palo Alto, California; Nima Shams, San Jose, California; John D. Haddick, Mill Valley, California; and John N. Border, Eaton, New Hampshire, for “See-through computer display systems.”

***

Extracting Contextualized Metrics From Spans in a Microservices-Based Architecture

CISCO TECHNOLOGY, INC., San Jose, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12455807 B1, initially filed Sept. 24, 2020) developed by four inventors Mayank Agarwal, Mountain View, California; Steven Flanders, Nashua, New Hampshire; Steven Karis, Redwood City, California; and Justin Smith, San Francisco, California, for “Extracting contextualized metrics from spans in a microservices-based architecture.”