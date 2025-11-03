Science on Tap, Nov. 11: ‘What’s hot in fire science?’

Science on Tap’s event on Tuesday November 11 will disccuss What’s Hot in Fire Science? Join us for this discussion to explore the advanced science, tools and techniques that inform firefighting today. Learn about the chemicals that help and hinder fire suppression. From structures to forests, discover the advanced monitoring, mapping and research that continue to reshape fire control.

Our panelists will include Mitchell W. Cady, MS, CFI, CFEI, Fire Marshal, Manchester Fire Department and John M, Neely, Fire Management Specialist, NH Division of Forests and Lands.

Science on Tap discussions are free and open to the public, but advanced sign up is appreciated. Science on Tap is held at Stark Brewing Co. in Bo’s Lounge and function room at 500 Commercial St., Manchester. Doors open at 5 p.m., the discussions begin at 6 p.m. Attendees are welcome to order from the food and beverage menu during the event.

RSVP on the SEE Science Center website: see-sciencecenter.org/science-on-tap/