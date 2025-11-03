Vineyard Wind is starting to add real power to New England (hooray!)

Like me, Politico reporter Ben Storrow keeps an eye on wind and solar power records and he spotted how well ISO-New England is doing with wind power all of a sudden.. This is from his LinkedIn account on Nov. 1:

Another wind record falls in New England today with 1.5GW of wind generation this morning. It means that seven of the region’s top 10 ten wind generation days have come this October alone. It is also a strong indication that Vineyard Wind has arrived. The milestone comes during a week when Iberdrola said that 32 of the project’s 62 turbines (416MW of capacity) are generating electricity. FERC filings show Vineyard Wind generated 136GWh in third quarter, up from 57GWh in the second quarter.

Addendum: It keeps going up, edging to 1583 MW on Nov. 4.