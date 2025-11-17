NH patents through Nov. 16

Links to each patent can be found here, using the patent number or inventor’s name.)

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through Nov. 16.

Dynamic Multipath Searcher Revisit Rate for a WCDMA Receiver

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12470290 B2, initially filed Nov. 21, 2022) developed by Chris Smart, Wiltshire, United Kingdom, and John Grogan, Wiltshire, United Kingdom, for “Dynamic multipath searcher revisit rate for a WCDMA receiver.”

High-Precision Infantry Training System (HITS)

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12467720 B2, initially filed Oct. 14, 2021) developed by three inventors Stephen P. DelMarco, North Andover, Massachusetts; Simone B. Bortolami, Belmont, Massachusetts; and Helen F. Webb, Malden, Massachusetts, for “High-precision infantry training system (HITS).”

Additively Manufactured Antenna With Vivaldi Element

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12469985 B2, initially filed Aug. 17, 2023) developed by Alexander D. Johnson, Waltham, Massachusetts, and James F. Fung, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “Additively manufactured antenna with Vivaldi element.”

System and Method for Improved Remote Collaboration During a Call

MICRO MACRO ASSETS LLC, Salem, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12470656 B2, initially filed March 21, 2024) developed by Senraj Soundar, Salem, New Hampshire, for “System and method for improved remote collaboration during a call.”

X2GW Multi-Cell Support

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12471157 B2, initially filed July 11, 2022) developed by five inventors Mahendra Singh Rajput, Bangalore, India; Shivani Mehrotra, Nashua, New Hampshire; Chirag Makwana, Pune, India; Salil Sahasrabudhe, Pune, India; and Pradeep Sachdeva, Pune, India, for “X2GW multi-cell support.”

Ammunition Blank and Corresponding Bolt

SIG SAUER, INC., Newington, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12467727 B2, initially filed Jan. 3, 2024) developed by three inventors Jacqueline K. McNally, Rochester, New Hampshire; Johnathon M. Hall, Beebe, Arkansas; and Virgil L. White, Cabot, Arkansas, for “Ammunition blank and corresponding bolt.”

Controller Area Network (CAN) Transmitter

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12470427 B2, initially filed Oct. 23, 2023) developed by Thomas Ross, West Lothian, United Kingdom, and James McIntosh, East Lothian, United Kingdom, for “Controller area network (CAN) transmitter.”

Circuits and Methods for Shunt Resistance Measurement

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12467960 B2, initially filed Oct. 25, 2023) developed by Emil Pavlov, Heidelberg, Germany, for “Circuits and methods for shunt resistance measurement.”

Apparatus for Infusing Fluid

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNESHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12465684 B2, initially filed Oct. 10, 2023) developed by ten inventors Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire; John M. Kerwin, Manchester, New Hampshire; Colin H. Murphy, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Jonathan Parker, Henniker, New Hampshire; Daniel F. Pawlowski, Mont Vernon, New Hampshire; Dirk A. Van Der Merwe, Canterbury, New Hampshire; Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Christopher C. Langenfeld, Nashua, New Hampshire; Michael S. Place, Manchester, New Hampshire; and Michael J. Slate, Merrimack, New Hampshire, for “Apparatus for infusing fluid.”

Apparatus, System and Method for Fluid Delivery

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12466590 B2, initially filed June 14, 2024) developed by four inventors Richard J. Lanigan, Concord, New Hampshire; Kevin L. Grant, Litchfield, New Hampshire; Lisa A. Gustin, Manchester, New Hampshire; and Timothy D. Moreau, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “Apparatus, system and method for fluid delivery.”

Systems and Method for Coaxial Measurement of RF Signal Performance

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12467950 B2, initially filed Jan. 12, 2023) developed by Jeffrey Fitzgerald, Lunenburg, Massachusetts, for “Systems and method for coaxial measurement of RF signal performance.”

Apparatus and Method for Infusing Fluid Through a Tube by Appropriately Heating the Tube

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12465679 B2, initially filed June 12, 2023) developed by three inventors John J. Biasi, Lancaster, Massachusetts; Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire; and Daniel F. Pawlowski, Mont Vernon, New Hampshire, for “Apparatus and method for infusing fluid through a tube by appropriately heating the tube.”

Skate or Other Footwear

BAUER HOCKEY LLC, Exeter, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12465111 B2, initially filed Aug. 18, 2020) developed by five inventors Sebastien Dubois, Piedmont, Canada; Christopher Francis, Pierrefonds-Roxboro, Canada; Robert Lavoie, St-Jerome, Canada; Sebastien Lambert, St-Jerome, Canada; and Peter Liu, Taichung, Taiwan, for “Skate or other footwear.”

System and Techniques for Diode Laser Wavelength Spectrum Narrowing

XEMED LLC, Durham, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12470039 B2, initially filed Nov. 8, 2024) developed by three inventors Jan H. Distelbrink, Peabody, Massachusetts; F. William Hersman, Durham, New Hampshire; and Iulian Constantin Ruset, Exeter, New Hampshire, for “System and techniques for diode laser wavelength spectrum narrowing.”

Magnetoresistance Signal Path Compensation

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12467990 B2, initially filed Aug. 30, 2023) developed by four inventors Tyler Daigle, Scarborough, Maine; Steven Daubert, Bedford, New Hampshire; Srujan Shivanakere, Nashua, New Hampshire; and Craig Hiller, North Andover, Massachusetts, for “Magnetoresistance signal path compensation.”

Rule Swapping in a Packet Network

CENTRIPETAL NETWORKS, LLC, Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12463942 B2, initially filed Dec. 22, 2022) developed by three inventors David K. Ahn, Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Steven Rogers, Leesburg, Virginia; and Sean Moore, Hollis, New Hampshire, for “Rule swapping in a packet network.”

Post-Surgical Shoulder Support

G FORCE BRACES, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1101173 S1, initially filed Oct. 24, 2023) developed by Douglas M. Goumas, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “Post-surgical shoulder support.”

Disinfection System

SOCLEAN, INC., Peterborough, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1101186 S1, initially filed April 11, 2023) developed by James Knight, Windham, New Hampshire, and Kevin Beaulieu, Peterborough, New Hampshire, for “Disinfection system.”

Patch-Sized Fluid Delivery Systems and Methods

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12458750 B2, initially filed March 9, 2021) developed by Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire, for “Patch-sized fluid delivery systems and methods.”

Flexible Touch Fastener Products

VELCRO IP HOLDINGS LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12458114 B2, initially filed June 9, 2023) developed by three inventors Paul Joseph Voigt, Waterdown, Canada; Victor Horst Kheil, Kitchener, Canada; and Roger R. Beech, Brighton, Michigan, for “Flexible touch fastener products.”

Discretized Patterned Belt for Tissues, Towels, and Nonwovens

ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP, Rochester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12460350 B2, initially filed Aug. 31, 2022) developed by four inventors Mark J. Levine, Appleton, Wisconsin; Erin Lynn Camponeschi Brotherson, Avondale, Pennsylvania; Robert Hansen, North Muskegon, Michigan; and Christopher J. Hazel, Neenah, Wisconsin, for “Discretized patterned belt for tissues, towels, and nonwovens.”

Programmable Event Output Pixel

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12464263 B2, initially filed April 26, 2023) developed by Allen W. Hairston, Andover, Massachusetts, and Thomas E. Collins, III, Tyngsboro, Massachusetts, for “Programmable event output pixel.”

Fastener Tape

VELCRO IP HOLDINGS LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12458113 B2, initially filed June 2, 2021) developed by three inventors Jonathan Verstraete, Lendelede, Belgium; Johan Marie Albert Lecluyse, Deurle, Belgium; and Terry Bernard Jacques Raepsaet, Harelbeke, Belgium, for “Fastener tape.”

Wire-Based Calibration Apparatus for X-Ray Imaging Systems

SEE ALL AI INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12462469 B2, initially filed Dec. 9, 2024) developed by Eugene Alma Gregerson, North Salt Lake, Utah, for “Wire-based calibration apparatus for X-ray imaging systems.”

Knit Fastener Loop Products

VELCRO IP HOLDINGS LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12460327 B2, initially filed Aug. 21, 2023) developed by four inventors Paul R. Erickson, New Boston, New Hampshire; Sihan Wang, Manchester, New Hampshire; Dale E. Turcotte, New Boston, New Hampshire; and Okan Ala, Amherst, New Hampshire, for “Knit fastener loop products.”

ENDC Connectivity With Virtualized eNBs

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12464587 B2, initially filed Aug. 3, 2022) developed by Mahendra Singh Rajput, Bangalore, India, and Anoop Gupta, Pune, India, for “ENDC connectivity with virtualized eNBs.”

Rotors for Use in Caustic Environments

VAPOTHERM, INC., Exeter, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12460649 B2, initially filed Feb. 28, 2020) developed by Jonathan Kohanski, Exeter, New Hampshire, and Jesse Bodwell, Exeter, New Hampshire, for “Rotors for use in caustic environments.”

Suppressor With Gas Cross Flow and Reduced Back Pressure

SIG SAUER, INC., Newington, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12460888 B1, initially filed Aug. 23, 2024) developed by Krzysztof J. Kras, Freemont, New Hampshire, and Evan Miller, Exeter, New Hampshire, for “Suppressor with gas cross flow and reduced back pressure.”

Secure Remote Support for Edge Computing Platform

DELL PRODUCTS L.P., Round Rock, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12470366 B2, initially filed July 29, 2022) developed by three inventors Anurag Sharma, Cedar Park, Texas; Daniel E. Cummins, Hudson, New Hampshire; and Michael Emery Brown, Austin, Texas, for “Secure remote support for edge computing platform.”

Adjustable Ear Worn Apparatus

AURENAR, INC., St. Louis, Missouri has been assigned a patent (No. US 12470859 B1, initially filed April 22, 2025) developed by eleven inventors Jesse Wheeler, St. Louis, Missouri; Eric Leuthardt, St. Louis, Missouri; Jenna Gorlewicz, St. Louis, Missouri; Joe St Cyr, Hollis, New Hampshire; Jim Best, Hollis, New Hampshire; Chris Labak, Hollis, New Hampshire; Robert McCaffrey, Hollis, New Hampshire; Garrett Casey, Hollis, New Hampshire; Nick Vallo, Hollis, New Hampshire; Jay Goodell, Hollis, New Hampshire; and Stan Polipas, Hollis, New Hampshire, for “Adjustable ear worn apparatus.”

Turbine Engine Having a Combustion Section

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Evendale, Ohio has been assigned a patent (No. US 12467628 B1, initially filed Sept. 16, 2024) developed by Keith W. Wilkinson, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, for “Turbine engine having a combustion section.”

High Voltage Electric Machine With Improved Stator Insulation

VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S, Aarhus N, Denmark has been assigned a patent (No. US 12470110 B2, initially filed May 28, 2021) developed by Peter Mongeau, Center Conway, New Hampshire, for “High voltage electric machine with improved stator insulation.”

Hemodynamic Monitoring System

DEEP SCIENCE, LLC, Bellevue, Washington has been assigned a patent (No. US 12465231 B2, initially filed Sept. 21, 2023) developed by five inventors David Nelson Coar, Durham, North Carolina; Tony Falcone, Hollis, New Hampshire; Brian Holloway, Snoqualmie, Washington; Michael Madden, Temple, New Hampshire; and Jay William McDaniel, Norman, Oklahoma, for “Hemodynamic monitoring system.”

Use of Image Signing in Endpoint Device Operation Management

DELL PRODUCTS L.P., Round Rock, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12468801 B2, initially filed June 27, 2023) developed by three inventors Bradley K. Goodman, Nashua, New Hampshire; Joseph Caisse, Burlington, Massachusetts; and James Daniel Harms, Worthington, Ohio, for “Use of image signing in endpoint device operation management.”

Onboarding Data Processing Systems Using Trusted Tokens

DELL PRODUCTS L.P., Round Rock, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12470401 B2, initially filed July 31, 2023) developed by four inventors Bradley K. Goodman, Nashua, New Hampshire; Joseph Caisse, Burlington, Massachusetts; Jerome A. Korthals, Round Rock, Texas; and Jenna Tartaglino, Needham, Massachusetts, for “Onboarding data processing systems using trusted tokens.”

Selective Targeting of Apoptosis Proteins by Structurally-Stabilized and/or Cysteine-Reactive NOXA Peptides

DANA-FARBER CANCER INSTITUTE, INC., Boston, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12466853 B2, initially filed Oct. 25, 2023) developed by four inventors Loren D. Walensky, Newton, Massachusetts; Gregory H. Bird, Pelham, New Hampshire; Rachel Guerra, Cambridge, Massachusetts; and Edward Harvey, Weston, Massachusetts, for “Selective targeting of apoptosis proteins by structurally-stabilized and/or cysteine-reactive NOXA peptides.”

Dual Tail Shape Compensation Filter in Submarine Cable Joint

SUBCOM, LLC, Eatontown, New Jersey has been assigned a patent (No. US 12468108 B2, initially filed June 27, 2023) developed by six inventors Jeremiah A. Mendez, Bayville, New Jersey; John A. Towne, Milton Mills, New Hampshire; Michael Boundy, Dover, New Hampshire; Marsha Ann Spalding, Hampton, New Jersey; Andrew D. Meigs, Durham, Connecticut; and Francisco J. Natividad, East Brunswick, New Jersey, for “Dual tail shape compensation filter in submarine cable joint.”

Enclosed Crystal Growth

LUXIUM SOLUTIONS, LLC, Hiram, Ohio has been assigned a patent (No. US 12467157 B2, initially filed May 25, 2023) developed by four inventors David J. Weeden, Concord, New Hampshire; Brian J. McAndrews, Brookline, New Hampshire; Guilford Leroy Mack, III, Manchester, New Hampshire; and Ralph L. Maclean, Jr., Manchester, New Hampshire, for “Enclosed crystal growth.”

Storage Device Energy Consumption Evaluation and Response

NETAPP, INC., San Jose, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12461756 B2, initially filed Feb. 28, 2023) developed by four inventors Gregory Eugene Stabler, Durham, North Carolina; Edward John Barron, II, Pepperell, Massachusetts; Chris Boyd Grindstaff, Raleigh, North Carolina; and Michael James Rydeen, Fremont, New Hampshire, for “Storage device energy consumption evaluation and response.”

Switched-Capacitor Power Converters

PSEMI CORPORATION, San Diego, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12463536 B2, initially filed July 30, 2024) developed by David Giuliano, Bedford, New Hampshire, and Gregory Szczeszynski, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Switched-capacitor power converters.”

System for Neuronavigation Registration and Robotic Trajectory Guidance, and Related Methods and Devices

GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC., Audubon, Pennsylvania has been assigned a patent (No. US 12458451 B2, initially filed Nov. 7, 2023) developed by three inventors Hayden Cameron, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Spiros Mantzavinos, Nashua, New Hampshire; and Neil R. Crawford, Chandler, Arizona, for “System for neuronavigation registration and robotic trajectory guidance, and related methods and devices.”

Controlling High Density Liquid Cooling System to Liquid Cool Components

HOFFMAN ENCLOSURES INC., Anoka, Minnesota has been assigned a patent (No. US 12464675 B2, initially filed Nov. 9, 2022) developed by six inventors Matthew R. Archibald, Derry, New Hampshire; Abhishek Gupta, Maple Grove, Minnesota; William Martin, Brooklyn Center, Minnesota; Stefan Djuranec, Hofen, Germany; Michael J. Koehler, , Germany; and Marc Caiola, Anoka, Minnesota, for “Controlling high density liquid cooling system to liquid cool components.”

Gas Diffuser Housings, Devices, and Related Methods

ENTEGRIS, INC., Billerica, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12460296 B2, initially filed Nov. 9, 2022) developed by five inventors Michael Addorisio, Peabody, Massachusetts; David McCrimmon, Andover, Massachusetts; Virendra Warke, North Chelmsford, Massachusetts; Devon Nichole Dion, Nashua, New Hampshire; and Benjamin Schooler, Belmont, Massachusetts, for “Gas diffuser housings, devices, and related methods.”

T-Cell Receptor Repertoire Selection Prediction With Physical Model Augmented Pseudo-Labeling for Personalized Medicine Decision Making

NEC CORPORATION, Tokyo, Japan has been assigned a patent (No. US 12462895 B2, initially filed Oct. 20, 2022) developed by four inventors Renqiang Min, Princeton, New Jersey; Hans Peter Graf, South Amboy, New Jersey; Erik Kruus, Hillsborough, New Jersey; and Yiren Jian, West Lebanon, New Hampshire, for “T-cell receptor repertoire selection prediction with physical model augmented pseudo-labeling for personalized medicine decision making.”

Change Data Capture State Tracking for Multi-Region Multi-Master noSQL Database

GOOGLE LLC, Mountain View, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12461937 B2, initially filed June 16, 2023) developed by eleven inventors Zijie Li, New York, New York; Shitanshu Verma, Livingston, New Jersey; Can Tang, Brooklyn, New York; Gary Elliott, Larchmont, New York; Gregory Allen Morris, Hanover, New Hampshire; Thomas Robert Magrino, Mamaroneck, New York; Jack Timothy Dingilian, Brooklyn, New York; Teng Zhong, Mountain View, California; Andrii Shyshkalov, Munich, Germany; Siu Man Yau, Plainview, New York; and Yijie Bu, Sunnyvale, California, for “Change data capture state tracking for multi-region multi-master noSQL database.”

Hypercall Acceleration for Nested Virtual Machines

RED HAT, INC., Raleigh, North Carolina has been assigned a patent (No. US 12461771 B2, initially filed June 8, 2023) developed by Michael Tsirkin, Yokneam Illit, Israel, and Karen Noel, Pembroke, New Hampshire, for “Hypercall acceleration for nested virtual machines.”

Therapeutic Content Personalization

AESCAPE, INC., New York, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 12458560 B2, initially filed Feb. 13, 2024) developed by six inventors Nicholas Akiona, New York, New York; Taya Quandt, New Canaan, Connecticut; Andreas G. Hofmann, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Scott White, Alameda, California; Kathleen Lockhart, Bow, New Hampshire; and Vikas Shivashankar, Andover, Massachusetts, for “Therapeutic content personalization.”

Nighttime Heads Up Display Unit Apparatuses, Systems, and Methods

KOPIN CORPORATION, Westborough, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12461378 B1, initially filed Dec. 6, 2024) developed by Nicolas Steven Peterson, Gilmanton, New Hampshire, and Michael James Hoppe, Vista, California, for “Nighttime heads up display unit apparatuses, systems, and methods.”

Electrical Connector

AMPHENOL CORPORATION, Wallingford, Connecticut has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1100852 S1, initially filed March 11, 2025) developed by six inventors Marc B. Cartier, Jr., Durham, New Hampshire; Mark W. Gailus, Concord, Massachusetts; David Levine, Amherst, New Hampshire; Vysakh Sivarajan, Nashua, New Hampshire; John Robert Dunham, Windham, New Hampshire; and John Pitten, Merrimack, New Hampshire, for “Electrical connector.”

High Temperature Ion Source

AXCELIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Beverly, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12463003 B2, initially filed Jan. 28, 2025) developed by Shu Satoh, Byfield, Massachusetts, and Neil Colvin, Merrimack, New Hampshire, for “High temperature ion source.”

Albumin Binding Proteins and Methods of Use

PARAGON THERAPEUTICS, INC., Waltham, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12459994 B2, initially filed April 16, 2025) developed by Hussam Hisham Shaheen, Auburn, New Hampshire, and Yuqi Liu, Belmont, Massachusetts, for “Albumin binding proteins and methods of use.”

Wrap Around Metal via Structure

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION, Armonk, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 12463130 B2, initially filed Nov. 18, 2022) developed by six inventors Reinaldo Vega, Mahopac, New York; Nicholas Anthony Lanzillo, Wynantskill, New York; Albert M. Chu, Nashua, New Hampshire; Lawrence A. Clevenger, Saratoga Springs, New York; Ruilong Xie, Niskayuna, New York; and Brent A Anderson, Jericho, Vermont, for “Wrap around metal via structure.”

Humeral and Glenoid Articular Surface Implant Systems and Methods

ARTHROSURFACE INC., West Bridgewater, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12458503 B2, initially filed Oct. 24, 2022) developed by four inventors Anthony Miniaci, Bentleyville, Ohio; Steven W. Ek, Durham, New Hampshire; William B. Murphy, Brockton, Massachusetts; and Timothy H. Brightman, Franklin, Massachusetts, for “Humeral and glenoid articular surface implant systems and methods.”

Cleaning Prioritization for Mobile Cleaning Robot

IROBOT CORPORATION, Bedford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12461528 B2, initially filed Aug. 23, 2023) developed by nine inventors Steven J. Baron, Nashua, New Hampshire; Matthew Weyant, Medford, Massachusetts; Ryan Schneider, Burlington, Massachusetts; Michael Foster, Stoneham, Massachusetts; Clifton Eric Smith, Stow, Massachusetts; Ajay Changulani, Boxborough, Massachusetts; Collin Prather, Westfield, Indiana; Laura Tramontozzi, Charleston, Massachusetts; and Jonathan Sanjeev Withers, Quincy, Massachusetts, for “Cleaning prioritization for mobile cleaning robot.”

Transitional Handoff From a Digital Communication Device to a Designated Interaction Routing System

WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A., San Francisco, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12464075 B1, initially filed Nov. 30, 2022) developed by ten inventors Venkatesan Chinnaraju, Fremont, California; Brad E. Ingles, Saint Paul, Minnesota; Casey William Landvatter, Amherst, New Hampshire; Chris L. Lieu, San Francisco, California; Jassen Andrew McNulty, Richmond, California; Mikhail Shimberg, Walnut Creek, California; Ling Yee Lindy Sin, San Francisco, California; Richard Glen Smith, Des Moines, Iowa; Nishit Kumar Thakur, Fremont, California; and Srinivasa Gupta Vudathv, Chandler, Arizona, for “Transitional handoff from a digital communication device to a designated interaction routing system.”

Current Sharing Apparatus and Control Method

REED SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION, Warwick, Rhode Island has been assigned a patent (No. US 12463412 B2, initially filed Aug. 16, 2022) developed by five inventors Wenkai Wu, East Greenwich, Rhode Island; Yingqian Ma, Chengdu, China; Cheng-Wei Chen, East Greenwich, Rhode Island; Weidong Zhu, East Lyme, Connecticut; and Qian Chen, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “Current sharing apparatus and control method.”

Systems, Devices, and Related Methods for Fastening Tissue

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC SCIMED, INC., Maple Grove, Minnesota has been assigned a patent (No. US 12458347 B2, initially filed Aug. 28, 2023) developed by five inventors Paul Smith, Smithfield, Rhode Island; Gary Jordan, Litchfield, New Hampshire; Nathan Cummings, Worcester, Massachusetts; Ryan Wales, Northborough, Massachusetts; and Douglas Melanson, Natick, Massachusetts, for “Systems, devices, and related methods for fastening tissue.”

Compositions and Methods for Molecular Labeling

BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC., Hercules, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12461094 B2, initially filed Feb. 24, 2022) developed by five inventors Michael L. Samuels, Windham, New Hampshire; Jeffrey Charles Olson, Chelmsford, Massachusetts; Andrew Watson, Bedford, Massachusetts; Keith Brown, Carlsbad, California; and Darren R. Link, Lafayette, California, for “Compositions and methods for molecular labeling.”

Electrical Connector

AMPHENOL CORPORATION, Wallingford, Connecticut has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1100851 S1, initially filed Jan. 16, 2025) developed by six inventors Marc B. Cartier, Jr., Durham, New Hampshire; Mark W. Gailus, Concord, Massachusetts; David Levine, Amherst, New Hampshire; Vysakh Sivarajan, Nashua, New Hampshire; John Robert Dunham, Windham, New Hampshire; and John Pitten, Merrimack, New Hampshire, for “Electrical connector.”

Generating and Processing Charging Data Records Based on Predicted Record Length

MICROSOFT TECHNOLOGY LICENSING, LLC, Redmond, Washington has been assigned a patent (No. US 12464076 B2, initially filed April 24, 2023) developed by nine inventors Devesh Verma, Delhi, India; Krishnakumar Vijayan, Bangalore, India; Kumar Arakere Basavaraj, Bangalore, India; Girish R. Nair, Nashua, New Hampshire; Arthur J. Barabell, Sudbury, Massachusetts; Venki Reddy Pulicherla, Bangalore, India; Abhishek Kumar Sinha, Bangalore, India; Basant Kumar, Bangalore, India; and Pikan Ghosh, West Bengal, India, for “Generating and processing charging data records based on predicted record length.”

Antibodies That Bind CD277 and Uses Thereof

COMPASS THERAPEUTICS LLC, Brighton, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12460004 B2, initially filed Aug. 9, 2019) developed by three inventors Piotr Bobrowicz, Hanover, New Hampshire; Paul Widboom, Lebanon, New Hampshire; and Michael March Schmidt, Wellesley, Massachusetts, for “Antibodies that bind CD277 and uses thereof.”

