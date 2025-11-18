Ending ‘philosophical objection’ to vaccines didn’t do much for vaccination rates in Vermont

Vermont Public has a story about a study which says that after Vermont eliminated “philosophical objections” as a reason to not have your child vaccinated, “parents skeptical of immunization simply turn to the state’s religious exemption instead.”
I’ve never understood exactly what “religious exemption” means. What religions say you can’t be protected against dangerous diseases?
Most religions don’t expressly prohibit vaccines. Religions steeped in faith healing may reject vaccines or suggest a prayer first process. Given how small these communities are, it’s just nonsense from people who buy into the false narratives around vaccines.
I was born in 1950, before there were vaccinations for measles and chicken pox.
My brother, born in 1943, had somehow escaped the measles and chicken pox. After his generation of school children experienced the wave that normally happened in first and second grade, he rode the happiness of “herd immunity”.
We shared a bedroom until I was nine and he was 16.
When I caught them in first grade I brought them into our home and (of course) he caught them. I was the “bull in the china shop” of his herd.
It was years before he forgave me. Come to think about it, he never forgave me.