Warmer waters means fewer lobsters

Maine Lobster Now, a direct-to-consumer seafood company, is pointing out the connection between warming oceans – Gulf of Maine temperatures are rising faster than in almost any other ocean body – and falling lobster catches.
The 2024 catch was roughly 15% below the 20-year average (2004–2024), indicating ongoing climate-driven stress on lobster populations and potential for continued price increases.
Over the past five years, Maine’s average coastal temperatures rose from 47.1°F to 47.9°F. The highest temperatures were recorded in 2024, which coincided with the lowest lobster landings (~86 million lbs). The data suggest a correlation between warmer waters and reduced local lobster availability, likely due to northward or deeper migration.
This translates into more expensive lobster for us consumers.
The average price per pound climbed from $3.97 in 2022 to $6.14 in 2024, allowing the industry to maintain overall revenue. However, when adjusted for inflation, lobstermen’s real earnings have declined, reflecting higher costs for fuel, bait, and equipment.