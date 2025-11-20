It’s been a (very) long time coming, but a new Quebec-to-New England transmission line is about to start

That power line from Quebec to Maine may start working by the end of the year, now that Avangrid (part of Iberdrola Group) has secured the final permit for the New England Clean Energy Connect project. It is planning “energization” by end of this year.

The permit comes after approval from the Maine Department of Environmental Protection for conservation of 50,000 acres of Maine wilderness. The line can carry up to 1,200 MW, connecting with the New England grid at Lewiston, Maine.

This is the transmission line that was proposed after NH nixed Northern Pass. A 2021 ballot initiative blocked it but was later overturned by courts. As a side note, realize that the idea of Northern Pass dates to 2008 – 17 years ago!!!!

The ironic thing is that Trump’s tantrums and some issues in Quebec means that Canada is selling less electricity south than they used to, so maybe this line will have financial problems.