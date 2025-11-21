“The collaborative quest to build a weather station tough enough to measure Mount Washington’s gales”

Good lead to the NH Bulletin story on efforts to maintain weather-monitoring equipment atop Mount Washington:
“They tend to fold in half.”
More often than staff at the Mount Washington Observatory would like, that’s just how it goes for weather monitoring equipment high on the mountain’s slopes, according to Mount Washington Observatory Director of Weather Operations Jay Broccolo.
The Cog Railway is helping with a new, steel tripod station along its tracks that will — hopefully — prove more durable than the aluminum structures used by the observatory in the past.