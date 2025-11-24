An electric ferry on the Merrimack River?!?!?

There are a number of neighborhoods along the Merrimack River named So-and-so’s Ferry, reflecting the pre-bridge days when boats carried people and passengers from one shore to another. But there hasn’t been a real ferry service on the river for – I don’t know, a century maybe?

So it’s wild to think that an electric ferry plans to operate next year near the river’s mouth for seasonal commuter and leisure service. Streetsblog has an article here.

Commuter ferries exist in Boston harbor, so they’re not entirely unknown, but still, this is cool.