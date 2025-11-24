NH, other N.E. states join to boost heat pumps

Five New England states (Vermont, surprisingly, isn’t part of it) have launched a $450 million effort to warm more of the homes with energy-efficient, low-emission heat pumps instead by burning fossil fuels. Canary Media story is here.
The New England Heat Pump Accelerator is a collaboration between Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The initiative is funded by the federal Climate Pollution Reduction Grants program, which was created by President Joe Biden’s 2022 Inflation Reduction Act. The accelerator’s launch marks a rare milestone for a Biden-era climate initiative amid the Trump administration’s relentless attempts to scrap federal clean energy and environmental programs.
The goal: Get more heat pumps into more homes through a combination of financial incentives, educational outreach, and workforce development.
Heat pumps are, of course, awesome.