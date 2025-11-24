NH patents through Nov. 23

Links to each patent can be found here, using the patent number or inventor’s name.)

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through Nov. 23.

***

System and Method to Monitor Power Source Connections

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12474414 B2, initially filed Jan. 4, 2024) developed by Howard J. Haselhuhn, Jr., Brighton, Michigan, for “System and method to monitor power source connections.”

***

UE Mobility Across Super-Cells

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12477406 B2, initially filed May 30, 2023) developed by Anoop Gupta, Pune, India, and Kartik Shashikant Raval, Pune, India, for “UE mobility across super-cells.”

***

Systems, Methods, and Devices for Ozone Sanitization of Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Devices

SOCLEAN INC., Peterborough, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12472278 B2, initially filed Oct. 21, 2022) developed by Timothy Leyva, Bellingham, Massachusetts, for “Systems, methods, and devices for ozone sanitization of continuous positive airway pressure devices.”

***

Recirculating Fluid Filtration System

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12472296 B2, initially filed May 30, 2023) developed by three inventors Rodney S. Kenley, Libertyville, Illinois; Ryan K. LaRocque, Manchester, New Hampshire; and Andrew A. Schnellinger, Merrimack, New Hampshire, for “Recirculating fluid filtration system.”

***

Reinforced Structure Having Continuous Fiber Reinforced Elements and Method of Making Thereof

ALBANY ENGINEERED COMPOSITES, INC., Rochester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12472701 B2, initially filed Sept. 18, 2023) developed by three inventors Ralph Funck, Kaiserslautern, Germany; Jens Jung, Kaiserslautern, Germany; and Martin Welsch, Henschtal, Germany, for “Reinforced structure having continuous fiber reinforced elements and method of making thereof.”

***

Kiosk With Object Identification, Registration, and Tracking Capabilities With Light and/or Audio Guidance

POSITION IMAGING, INC., Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12475703 B2, initially filed Jan. 25, 2021) developed by three inventors Edward L. Hill, Conway, New Hampshire; Brian Martel, Farmington, New Hampshire; and Liisa Walsh, Hampton, New Hampshire, for “Kiosk with object identification, registration, and tracking capabilities with light and/or audio guidance.”

***

Shielded Gas Inlet for an Ion Source

AXCELIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Beverly, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12476085 B2, initially filed Oct. 28, 2022) developed by three inventors Neil K. Colvin, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Neil Bassom, Hamilton, Massachusetts; and Joshua Abeshaus, Salem, Massachusetts, for “Shielded gas inlet for an ion source.”

***

Control Flow Integrity Enforcement for Applications Running on Platforms

CISCO TECHNOLOGY, INC., San Jose, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12475224 B2, initially filed Dec. 19, 2022) developed by five inventors Vincent E. Parla, North Hampton, New Hampshire; Andrew Zawadowskiy, Hollis, New Hampshire; Oleg Bessonov, Littleton, Massachusetts; Thomas Szigeti, Vancouver, Canada; and Ashok Krishnaji Moghe, Pleasanton, California, for “Control flow integrity enforcement for applications running on platforms.”

***

Systems and Methods for Manipulating Light From Ambient Light Sources

MAGIC LEAP, INC., Plantation, Florida has been assigned a patent (No. US 12474586 B2, initially filed March 29, 2024) developed by five inventors Eric Baerenrodt, Milford, New Hampshire; Nastasja U. Robaina, Coconut Grove, Florida; Nicole Elizabeth Samec, Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; Christopher M. Harrises, Nashua, New Hampshire; and Mark Baerenrodt, Milbrae, California, for “Systems and methods for manipulating light from ambient light sources.”

***

System and Method for Cryptographic Security Through Process Diversity

DELL PRODUCTS L.P., Round Rock, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12475217 B2, initially filed July 14, 2022) developed by Bradley K. Goodman, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Joseph Caisse, Burlington, Massachusetts, for “System and method for cryptographic security through process diversity.”

***

Systems and Methods for Trending Patterns Within Time-Series Data

ORACLE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION, Redwood Shores, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12475615 B2, initially filed July 30, 2021) developed by three inventors Dustin Garvey, Exeter, New Hampshire; Sampanna Shahaji Salunke, Dublin, California; and Uri Shaft, Fremont, California, for “Systems and methods for trending patterns within time-series data.”

***

Robotic Sample Preparation System for Diagnostic Testing With Automated Position Learning

BECTON , DICKINSON AND COMPANY, Franklin Lakes, New Jersey has been assigned a patent (No. US 12474358 B2, initially filed Feb. 15, 2024) developed by four inventors Christopher John Tesluk, Baltimore, Maryland; Kevin Bailey, Monkton, Maryland; Matthew Wesly, Sunnyvale, California; and John Moore, Deerfield, New Hampshire, for “Robotic sample preparation system for diagnostic testing with automated position learning.”

***

Energy Ablation Systems, Devices and Methods for the Treatment of Tissue

FRACTYL HEALTH, INC., Burlington, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12471979 B2, initially filed June 16, 2025) developed by three inventors Jay Caplan, Burlington, Massachusetts; Harith Rajagopalan, Wellesley Hills, Massachusetts; and J. Christopher Flaherty, Nottingham, New Hampshire, for “Energy ablation systems, devices and methods for the treatment of tissue.”

***

Network Generated Precision Time

T-MOBILE INNOVATIONS LLC, Overland Park, Kansas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12474732 B2, initially filed Nov. 20, 2023) developed by three inventors Lyle W. Paczkowski, Mission Hills, Kansas; Peter Paul Dawson, Portsmouth, New Hampshire; and Walter F. Rausch, Olathe, Kansas, for “Network generated precision time.”

***

Configurable Electrodes and Sensors

ZOLL MEDICAL CORPORATION, Chelmsford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12472346 B2, initially filed Aug. 28, 2023) developed by six inventors Annemarie Silver, Bedford, Massachusetts; Paolo Giacometti, Nashua, New Hampshire; Guy Johnson, Gloucester, Massachusetts; Gary Freeman, Waltham, Massachusetts; Lisa Campana, Waltham, Massachusetts; and Frederick Geheb, Danvers, Massachusetts, for “Configurable electrodes and sensors.”

***

Wire-Speed Routing and Policy Enforcement Without DPI or Decryption

CISCO TECHNOLOGY, INC., San Jose, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12476947 B2, initially filed Sept. 30, 2021) developed by four inventors Vincent Parla, North Hampton, New Hampshire; Kyle Andrew Donald Mestery, Woodbury, Minnesota; Rahim Lalani, Vancouver, Canada; and Scott Roy Fluhrer, North Attleboro, Massachusetts, for “Wire-speed routing and policy enforcement without DPI or decryption.”

***

Methods and Apparatus for Calibration of a Sensor Associated With an Endoscope

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC SCIMED, INC., Maple Grove, Minnesota has been assigned a patent (No. US 12471757 B2, initially filed May 5, 2023) developed by five inventors Nathaniel McCaffrey, Hampton Falls, New Hampshire; Jane Bareau, Needham, Massachusetts; Laura Keith, Acton, Massachusetts; James McNally, San Diego, California; and Jason Sproul, Watertown, Massachusetts, for “Methods and apparatus for calibration of a sensor associated with an endoscope.”

***

Apparatuses and Methods for Delivering Powdered Agents

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC SCIMED, INC., Maple Grove, Minnesota has been assigned a patent (No. US 12472313 B2, initially filed July 1, 2022) developed by six inventors Amanda Lynn Smith, Brookline, Massachusetts; Gerald Fredrickson, Westford, Massachusetts; Dennis Brian Hubbard, Jr., Lancaster, Massachusetts; Stan Robert Gilbert, Litchfield, New Hampshire; Caitlyn Emily Bintz, Marlborough, Massachusetts; and Andrew Pic, Ashland, Massachusetts, for “Apparatuses and methods for delivering powdered agents.”

***

Generative Networks for Physics Based Simulations

ANSYS, INC., Canonsburg, Pennsylvania has been assigned a patent (No. US 12475280 B2, initially filed March 23, 2020) developed by Derek Christopher Hill, Grantham, New Hampshire, for “Generative networks for physics based simulations.”

***

Systems and Methods for Combining Thermal and/or Optical Imaging With Digital Radiographic Imaging

QSA GLOBAL INC., Burlington, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12471858 B2, initially filed July 28, 2022) developed by three inventors Paul Benson, Waltham, Massachusetts; Jason William Bourn, Stratham, New Hampshire; and Joseph Ryan Lapinskas, Windham, New Hampshire, for “Systems and methods for combining thermal and/or optical imaging with digital radiographic imaging.”

***

Electronic Devices for Aerosolizing and Inhaling Liquid Having Diaphragm and a Pressure Sensor

QNOVIA, INC., Irvine, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12471630 B1, initially filed Jan. 19, 2024) developed by thirteen inventors Mario Danek, Austin, Texas; Kassie Betts, San Diego, California; Ian D. Kovacevich, Carlsbad, California; Nouphone J. Bansansine, Temecula, California; Joseph Gene Walsh, San Diego, California; Christopher Kar-Heng Cheng, Portland, Oregon; Chris Breen, Clinton, Massachusetts; Josh Rigberg, Worcester, Massachusetts; Toriono Granger, Chicago, Illinois; Muawea Rawashdeh, St. Petersburg, Florida; Ryan Hall, Holden, Massachusetts; Tonya Charles, Appleton, Wisconsin; and Jacquelyn Coker, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Electronic devices for aerosolizing and inhaling liquid having diaphragm and a pressure sensor.”

***

Systems and Methods for Processing Objects, Including Automated Mobile Matrix Bins

BERKSHIRE GREY OPERATING COMPANY, INC., Bedford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12474698 B2, initially filed May 24, 2024) developed by nineteen inventors Thomas Wagner, Concord, Massachusetts; Kevin Ahearn, Nebo, North Carolina; John Richard Amend, Jr., Belmont, Massachusetts; Benjamin Cohen, Somerville, Massachusetts; Michael Dawson-Haggerty, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; William Hartman Fort, Stratham, New Hampshire; Christopher Geyer, Arlington, Massachusetts; Jennifer Eileen King, Oakmont, Pennsylvania; Thomas Koletschka, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Michael Cap Koval, Mountain View, California; Kyle Maroney, North Attleboro, Massachusetts; Matthew T. Mason, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; William Chu-Hyon McMahan, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Gene Temple Price, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Joseph Romano, Arlington, Massachusetts; Daniel Smith, Canonsburg, Pennsylvania; Siddhartha Srinivasa, Seattle, Washington; Prasanna Velagapudi, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and Thomas Allen, Reading, Massachusetts, for “Systems and methods for processing objects, including automated mobile matrix bins.”

***

Outer Air Seal (OAS) With Improved Mating With First Stage Casing

RTX CORPORATION, Farmington, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 12473837 B2, initially filed Dec. 15, 2023) developed by Pablo Junior Matias-Vega, Dover, New Hampshire, and Nicholas Ryan Leslie, Tucson, Arizona, for “Outer air seal (OAS) with improved mating with first stage casing.”

***

***

4-Phenylpiperidines, Their Preparation and Use

THE TRUSTEES OF COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY IN THE CITY OF NEW YORK, New York, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 12473302 B2, initially filed Feb. 9, 2024) developed by eight inventors Konstantin Petrukhin, New Windsor, New York; Christopher Cioffi, Albany, New York; Graham Johnson, Sanbornton, New Hampshire; Nicoleta Dobri, New York, New York; Emily Freeman, Albany, New York; Ping Chen, Albany, New York; Michael Conlon, Albany, New York; and Lei Zhu, Albany, New York, for “4-phenylpiperidines, their preparation and use.”

***

Detection Device and Methods of Use Thereof

AMULET, INC., Madison, Wisconsin has been assigned a patent (No. US 12474287 B2, initially filed Feb. 8, 2024) developed by eight inventors Srikanth Rao Agnihotra, Tyngsboro, Massachusetts; Madanodaya Sundhoro, Lowell, Massachusetts; Brent Amberger, Dracut, Massachusetts; Abigail Barnes, Madison, Wisconsin; Joseph Belbruno, Hanover, New Hampshire; Seung Hyuk Noh, Providence, Rhode Island; Jeanette Numbers, Providence, Rhode Island; and Elizabeth Soucy, Seattle, Washington, for “Detection device and methods of use thereof.”

***

Enclosed Additive Manufacturing System

SEURAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Wilmington, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12472689 B2, initially filed July 17, 2023) developed by six inventors James A. DeMuth, Woburn, Massachusetts; Erik Toomre, Los Altos, California; Francis L. Leard, Sudbury, Massachusetts; Kourosh Kamshad, Hudson, New Hampshire; Heiner Fees, Bietigheim-Bissingen, Germany; and Eugene Berdichevsky, Oakland, California, for “Enclosed additive manufacturing system.”

***

Systems and Methods for Multilingual Metadata

OPEN TEXT SA ULC, Halifax, Canada has been assigned a patent (No. US 12475101 B2, initially filed Jan. 23, 2024) developed by five inventors Srikanth Raghavan, Ashburn, Virginia; Richard Guildford Hellier, Jr., Calawba, Virginia; Kathy DiBella, Milford, New Hampshire; Michael Scott, Washington Grove, Maryland; and Andrew Chillrud, Saratoga Springs, New York, for “Systems and methods for multilingual metadata.”