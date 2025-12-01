N.H. patents through Nov. 30

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through Nov. 3o.

***

Apparatus and Method for Detecting Disconnection of an Intravascular Access Device

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12478721 B2, initially filed Nov. 17, 2021) developed by Michael J. Wilt, Windham, New Hampshire, and Jason M. Sachs, Goffstown, New Hampshire, for “Apparatus and method for detecting disconnection of an intravascular access device.”

***

Helmet Mounted Multispectral Illumination Device

WILCOX INDUSTRIES CORP., Newington, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12480645 B2, initially filed Nov. 11, 2024) developed by four inventors James W. Teetzel, Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Elliott S. Turner, Newmarket, New Hampshire; Robert E. Riel, Raymond, New Hampshire; and Robert A. Wells, Newmarket, New Hampshire, for “Helmet mounted multispectral illumination device.”

***

Waterproof Boot With Internal Convection System

TBL LICENSING LLC, Stratham, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12478128 B2, initially filed April 7, 2022) developed by six inventors Ryan Dulude, Lee, New Hampshire; Brian Lee Strother, Dover, New Hampshire; James McLain, Somersworth, New Hampshire; Stephen Douglas Ammon, Hampton, New Hampshire; Thomas Yeh, Broomfield, Colorado; and Emily V. Miller, Eliot, Maine, for “Waterproof boot with internal convection system.”

***

System and Method for Monitoring Molecular Agents in Vivo by Estimating Magnetic Nanoparticle Aggregation

MARY HITCHCOCK MEMORIAL HOSPITAL, FOR ITSELF AND ON BEHALF OF DARTMOUTH-HITCHCOCK CLINIC, Lebanon, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12480934 B1, initially filed Oct. 25, 2021) developed by John B. Weaver, Hanover, New Hampshire, for “System and method for monitoring molecular agents in vivo by estimating magnetic nanoparticle aggregation.”

***

Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Mask

SLEEPNET CORPORATION, Hampton, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12478751 B2, initially filed July 14, 2022) developed by four inventors Mark Gong, Andover, Massachusetts; Jerry Gong, Andover, Massachusetts; Robert Skaff, Hampton, New Hampshire; and Thomas Moulton, Rye, New Hampshire, for “Positive airway pressure (PAP) mask.”

***

Male Touch Fastener Elements

VELCRO IP HOLDINGS LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12478145 B2, initially filed March 19, 2024) developed by David D. Cianciolo, Sandown, New Hampshire, and Matthew P. Cunningham, Concord, New Hampshire, for “Male touch fastener elements.”

***

Flash Memory Cell Structure Having Separate Program and Erase Electron Paths

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12484258 B2, initially filed Feb. 9, 2022) developed by four inventors Thomas S. Chung, Kissimmee, Florida; Maxim Klebanov, Palm Coast, Florida; Sundar Chetlur, Frisco, Texas; and James McClay, Dudley, Massachusetts, for “Flash memory cell structure having separate program and erase electron paths.”

***

Buffer With Reduced Shoot-Through Current

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12483244 B2, initially filed Aug. 16, 2023) developed by Pablo Castro Lisboa, Montevideo, Uruguay, for “Buffer with reduced shoot-through current.”

***

Support for CUPS PFCP Session at UE Level for Serving Gateway

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12483875 B2, initially filed July 14, 2023) developed by Ganesh Jaju, Pune, India, and Ketan Parikh, Pune, India, for “Support for CUPS PFCP session at UE level for serving gateway.”

***

Hybrid Base Station and RRH

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12484114 B2, initially filed Nov. 20, 2023) developed by six inventors Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Westford, Massachusetts; Steven Paul Papa, Windham, New Hampshire; Kaitki Agarwal, Westford, Massachusetts; Randy Rutherford, Bedford, New Hampshire; David Johnston, Nashua, New Hampshire; and Christopher Simmonds, Andover, Massachusetts, for “Hybrid base station and RRH.”

***

Hanger

VELCRO IP HOLDINGS LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1102878 S1, initially filed Dec. 22, 2023) developed by Jerry G Hodsdon, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “Hanger.”

***

Apparatus, System and Method for Fluid Delivery

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12478726 B2, initially filed June 17, 2022) developed by three inventors Richard J. Lanigan, Concord, New Hampshire; Bright Chong Khuang Foo, Hollis, New Hampshire; and Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “Apparatus, system and method for fluid delivery.”

***

Methods, Systems, and Devices for Tomographic Rhizosphere Imager

THE REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA, Oakland, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12480925 B2, initially filed July 28, 2021) developed by Roelof Versteeg, Hanover, New Hampshire, and Yuxin Wu, El Cerrito, California, for “Methods, systems, and devices for tomographic rhizosphere imager.”

***

Correlation Enhanced Causation Identification for Data Processing System Management

DELL PRODUCTS L.P., Round Rock, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12481548 B2, initially filed Jan. 30, 2024) developed by three inventors Tsehsin Jason Liu, Wellesley, Massachusetts; Matthew R. Cullen, Derry, New Hampshire; and Vinay Sawal, Fremont, California, for “Correlation enhanced causation identification for data processing system management.”

***

Autonomous Vehicle Yielding

MOTIONAL AD LLC, Boston, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12479471 B2, initially filed June 14, 2022) developed by five inventors Noushin Mehdipour, Allston, Massachusetts; Ji Hyun Jeong, Somerville, Massachusetts; Amitai Y. Bin-Nun, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Paul Schmitt, Merrimack, New Hampshire; and Radboud Duintjer Tebbens, Newton Center, Massachusetts, for “Autonomous vehicle yielding.”

***

Method and System for Monitoring Actual Patient Treatment Progress Using Sensor Data

ROM TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Brookfield, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 12478837 B2, initially filed June 7, 2022) developed by eight inventors Steven Mason, Las Vegas, Nevada; Daniel Posnack, Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Peter Arn, Roxbury, Connecticut; Wendy Para, Las Vegas, Nevada; S. Adam Hacking, Nashua, New Hampshire; Micheal Mueller, Oil City, Pennsylvania; Joseph Guaneri, Brookfield, Connecticut; and Jonathan Greene, Denver, Colorado, for “Method and system for monitoring actual patient treatment progress using sensor data.”

***

Kit and Method for Preparation of Digestible Spheroid Stabilizing Hydrogels

CORNING INC., Corning, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 12480084 B2, initially filed Sept. 29, 2020) developed by Ann Meejin Ferrie, Salem, New Hampshire, and Vasiliy Nikolaevich Goral, Painted Post, New York, for “Kit and method for preparation of digestible spheroid stabilizing hydrogels.”

***

Systems and Methods for Multi-Brand Experience in Enterprise Computing Environment

OPEN TEXT SA ULC, Halifax, Canada has been assigned a patent (No. US 12481637 B2, initially filed Oct. 3, 2022) developed by five inventors Srikanth Raghavan, Ashburn, Virginia; Richard Guildford Hellier, Jr., Catawba, Virginia; Kathy DiBella, Milford, New Hampshire; Michael Scott, Washington Grove, Maryland; and Andrew Chillrud, Saratoga Springs, New York, for “Systems and methods for multi-brand experience in enterprise computing environment.”

***

High Resolution Attenuator or Phase Shifter With Weighted Bits

MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD., Nagaokakyo, Japan has been assigned a patent (No. US 12483220 B2, initially filed July 11, 2024) developed by Vikas Sharma, Reading, United Kingdom, and Peter Bacon, Derry, New Hampshire, for “High resolution attenuator or phase shifter with weighted bits.”

***

Source/Drain Contact at Tight Cell Boundary

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION, Armonk, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 12484248 B2, initially filed Oct. 25, 2022) developed by six inventors Ruilong Xie, Niskayuna, New York; Nicholas Anthony Lanzillo, Wynantskill, New York; Brent A. Anderson, Jericho, Vermont; Reinaldo Vega, Mahopac, New York; Albert M. Chu, Nashua, New Hampshire; and Lawrence A. Clevenger, Saratoga Springs, New York, for “Source/drain contact at tight cell boundary.”

***

Active Vehicle Suspension

CLEARMOTION, INC., Billerica, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12479256 B2, initially filed June 28, 2023) developed by eleven inventors Zackary Martin Anderson, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Marco Giovanardi, Melrose, Massachusetts; Clive Tucker, Charlestown, Massachusetts; Jonathan R. Leehey, Wayland, Massachusetts; Colin Patrick O’Shea, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Johannes Schneider, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Vladimir Gorelik, Medford, Massachusetts; Richard Anthony Zuckerman, Somerville, Massachusetts; Patrick W. Neil, Randolph, Massachusetts; Tyson David Sawyer, Mason, New Hampshire; and Ross J. Wendell, Medford, Massachusetts, for “Active vehicle suspension.”

***

System and Method for Aligning a Surgical Robotic Arm

COVIDIEN LP, Mansfield, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12479104 B2, initially filed June 12, 2019) developed by four inventors Sean Casley, Branford, Connecticut; Renen Bassik, Lexington, Massachusetts; Gregory Lanier, Merrimack, New Hampshire; and Jason Iceman, Cheshire, Connecticut, for “System and method for aligning a surgical robotic arm.”

***

Delivery Vehicle With Sensors Having Overlapping Field of Views

AMAZON TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Seattle, Washington has been assigned a patent (No. US 12479373 B1, initially filed Sept. 20, 2022) developed by six inventors Dylan Thomas Cox, Shoreline, Washington; Matthieu Liger, Seattle, Washington; Scott Malcolm Waters, Rye, New Hampshire; Alexander M Frenkel, Seattle, Washington; Seth Whittington, Bothell, Washington; and Nicholas Mendenhall, Kirkland, Washington, for “Delivery vehicle with sensors having overlapping field of views.”

***

Material-Handling Robot With Multiple Semi-Independent Arms

PERSIMMON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION, Wakefield, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12479085 B2, initially filed July 7, 2021) developed by Martin Hosek, Salem, New Hampshire, for “Material-handling robot with multiple semi-independent arms.”

***

Systems and Methods for Compensating Magnification and Overlaying Images in Digital Radiographic Imaging

QSA GLOBAL INC., Burlington, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12478336 B2, initially filed Nov. 28, 2022) developed by three inventors Jason William Bourn, Stratham, New Jersey; Paul Benson, Waltham, Massachusetts; and Joseph Ryan Lapinskas, Windham, New Hampshire, for “Systems and methods for compensating magnification and overlaying images in digital radiographic imaging.”

***

Methods and Systems for Treating Phosphogypsum-Containing Water

EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES LLC, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania has been assigned a patent (No. US 12479748 B2, initially filed Aug. 21, 2019) developed by four inventors Hao Dang, Dracut, Massachusetts; Wenxin Du, Dover, New Hampshire; George Y. Gu, Andover, Massachusetts; and Michael J. Shaw, Derry, New Hampshire, for “Methods and systems for treating phosphogypsum-containing water.”

***

Surgical Instruments and Manufacturing Methods Facilitating Durable Engagement Between Components of Different Materials

COVIDIEN LP, Mansfield, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12478359 B2, initially filed Sept. 13, 2022) developed by three inventors Andrew P. Bolognese, West Newton, Massachusetts; Ryan M. McEvoy, Billerica, Massachusetts; and Dale E. Whipple, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Surgical instruments and manufacturing methods facilitating durable engagement between components of different materials.”

***

Augmented Reality Display System for Evaluation and Modification of Neurological Conditions, Including Visual Processing and Perception Conditions

MAGIC LEAP, INC., Plantation, Florida has been assigned a patent (No. US 12482197 B2, initially filed June 27, 2023) developed by six inventors Nicole Elizabeth Samec, Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Christopher M. Harrises, Nashua, New Hampshire; Mark Baerenrodt, Millbrae, California; Stephen Vincent Mangiat, San Francisco, California; Nastasja U. Robaina, Coconut Grove, Florida; and Adam Carl Wright, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, for “Augmented reality display system for evaluation and modification of neurological conditions, including visual processing and perception conditions.”

***

Pressure Compensated Active Suspension Actuator System

CLEARMOTION, INC., Billerica, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12479259 B2, initially filed March 11, 2020) developed by six inventors Joseph Thomas Belter, Novi, Michigan; Brian Alexander Selden, Concord, Massachusetts; Jason Steven Sirois, Atkinson, New Hampshire; Mathijs van Staalduinen, Amherst, New Hampshire; Clive Tucker, Charlestown, Massachusetts; and Taha Zeki Ramazanoglu, Lowell, Massachusetts, for “Pressure compensated active suspension actuator system.”

***

DNA Preservation in Biological Specimens Using Metal Chelators

NORTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY, Boston, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12480151 B2, initially filed Feb. 19, 2021) developed by Daniel Distel, Windham, New Hampshire, for “DNA preservation in biological specimens using metal chelators.”

***

Bias Generation for Power Converter

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC., Dallas, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12483152 B2, initially filed April 28, 2023) developed by four inventors Laszlo Balogh, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Michael Lueders, Freising, Germany; Stefan Herzer, Marzling, Germany; and Maik Peter Kaufmann, Freising, Germany, for “Bias generation for power converter.”

***

Rapidly Cooling Food and Drinks

COLDSNAP, CORP., Billerica, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12478077 B2, initially filed Nov. 13, 2023) developed by four inventors Matthew Fonte, Concord, Massachusetts; John Heymans, Hampstead, New Hampshire; Nicholas Fonte, Sudbury, Massachusetts; and Benjamin Fichera, Newburyport, Massachusetts, for “Rapidly cooling food and drinks.”

***

Method for Reducing Noise From Wind Turbine Gearbox Vibrations

VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S, Aarhus N, Denmark has been assigned a patent (No. US 12480471 B2, initially filed Dec. 21, 2022) developed by three inventors Peter Mongeau, Center Conway, New Hampshire; Kent Tange, Ry, Denmark; and Nalliboyana Dharmaraju, Dortmund, Germany, for “Method for reducing noise from wind turbine gearbox vibrations.”

***

Configuration Mesh Data Bus and Transactional Memories in a Multi-Processor Integrated Circuit Design Patent Issued

NETRONOME SYSTEMS, INC., Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania has been assigned a patent (No. US RE050677 E1, initially filed Jan. 30, 2023) developed by three inventors Gavin J. Stark, Cambridge, United Kingdom; Steven W. Zagorianakos, Merrimack, New Hampshire; and Ronald N. Fortino, North Andover, Massachusetts, for “Configuration mesh data bus and transactional memories in a multi-processor integrated circuit.”

***

Subtractive Source Drain Contact for Stacked Devices

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION, Armonk, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 12484265 B2, initially filed June 22, 2022) developed by seven inventors Heng Wu, Santa Clara, California; Junli Wang, Slingerlands, New York; Ruilong Xie, Niskayuna, New York; Albert M. Young, Fishkill, New York; Albert M. Chu, Nashua, New Hampshire; Brent A. Anderson, Jericho, Vermont; and Ravikumar Ramachandran, Pleasantville, New York, for “Subtractive source drain contact for stacked devices.”

***

System and Method for Collective Digital Signature Grouping

DELL PRODUCTS L.P., Round Rock, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12483424 B2, initially filed April 25, 2023) developed by Bradley K. Goodman, Nashua, New Hampshire, and James Daniel Harms, Worthington, Ohio, for “System and method for collective digital signature grouping.”

***

Compositions and Methods for Kallikrein (KLKB1) Gene Editing

INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS, INC., Cambridge, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12480109 B2, initially filed Jan. 17, 2025) developed by Shobu Odate, Arlington, Massachusetts, and Jessica Lynn Seitzer, Windham, New Hampshire, for “Compositions and methods for kallikrein (KLKB1) gene editing.”

***

Centralized Event Detection

SOPHOS LIMITED, Abingdon, United Kingdom has been assigned a patent (No. US 12481777 B2, initially filed May 23, 2024) developed by four inventors Joseph H. Levy, Farmington, Utah; Andrew J. Thomas, Oxfordshire, United Kingdom; Daniel Salvatore Schiappa, Bedford, New Hampshire; and Kenneth D. Ray, Seattle, Washington, for “Centralized event detection.”