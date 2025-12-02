Testing whether mushrooms can clean up PFAS

A Plymouth State grad who lives in Merrimack is running her own test, with state approval, of whether mushrooms can help clean up some of the PFAS around the closed Saint Gobain factory.

New Hampshire Bulletin has a story (here it is): “The pilot will focus on one type of forever chemical, perfluorooctanoic acid, or PFOA, and it’s not yet clear how much contamination could be removed through this method.”

There’s a varied history of attempts to use plants to remove toxins, including heavy metals, from the ground. There’s lots of anecdotal discussion of the effectiveness but I’m not sure how much serious work is done with it.