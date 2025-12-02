Winter has gotten 8 degrees F warmer in Burlington in my lifetime

Winter has warmed a staggering 8 degrees Fahrenheit in Burlington, Vermont, between 1970 and 2025. That’s the most of 244 U.S. cities analyzed in a new report from Climate Central, a climate research group.

Winters have gotten warmer in 98% of those cities. The effect is greater east of the Mississippi. An Axios article, with a nice map, is here.

Other regional cities: Concord is up 6.7 degrees, Manchester up 4.6, Portland up 5.5 and Boston up 3.5