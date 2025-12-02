Winter has gotten 8 degrees F warmer in Burlington in my lifetime

Winter has warmed a staggering 8 degrees Fahrenheit in Burlington, Vermont, between 1970 and 2025. That’s the most of 244 U.S. cities analyzed in a new report from Climate Central, a climate research group.
Winters have gotten warmer in 98% of those cities. The effect is greater east of the Mississippi. An Axios article, with a nice map, is here.
Other regional cities: Concord is up 6.7 degrees, Manchester up 4.6, Portland up 5.5 and Boston up 3.5
But now, there is no hope, so we (particularly children) are just along for the ride. This, while half of us confidently think it is all a hoax. Here we go. Let’s buy the biggest gas guzzler we can find and drive it fast to the end of the world with our kids in the back seat.