Dartmouth College goes all-in with A.I.

Dartmouth, the school where the term “artificial intelligence” was first put forward seven decades ago, is going ahead gung-ho with LLM et al through what it calls an “A.I. Partnership With Anthropic and AWS” (Amazon Web Services). Their announcement (here) says:
Through the partnership, which includes Anthropic’s Claude for Education model and Amazon Bedrock, students, faculty, and staff will gain access to an AI model that is state-of-the-art, secure, reliable, and tailored specifically for academic environments. Meanwhile, Dartmouth will help its partners define what the role of AI should be in teaching and research across the sciences, humanities, social sciences, and creative disciplines, as well as in co-curricular activities like career design.
Dartmouth’s emphasis will be on integrating AI tools and using them to advance research and to augment—not replace—student learning. It also requires being clear about when AI should not be used at all.
The program with Anthropic and AWS will provide Dartmouth’s campus with AI-enhanced learning and research tools, integration of AI capabilities within existing campus platforms, and opportunities to engage with cutting-edge AI technologies tied to their fields of study.