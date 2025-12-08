Biomanufacturing facility coming to Manchester Millyard

The ReGen Valley Tech Hub recently celebrated the groundbreaking of consortium member Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute’s (ARMI) biomanufacturing facility and workforce training center in Manchester’s Millyard. Located at 150 Dow Street and slated for completion in 2027, the facility will serve as a launchpad for organizations driving the future of regenerative technologies.

The ReGen Valley Tech Hub is a consortium of 80 member companies, academic institutions, and nonprofit organization.

“By bringing together advanced manufacturing and workforce training under one roof, we’re creating a global epicenter for delivering life-saving therapies to patients worldwide —and it all starts in the Manchester Millyard,” said Jennifer MacDonald, Chief Operating Officer, ARMI, BioFabUSA. ”

“The momentum in ReGen Valley is unlike anything else happening in the country,” said Doug McConnell, CEO, Safi Biotherapeutics and member of the Regen Valley Tech Hub’s Governance Committee. “Safi chose to locate and scale the manufacturing of our red blood cell transfusion product here because this ecosystem is built to solve real problems that affect patients and national security.”

ARMI’s biomanufacturing facility was made possible by funding from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA)

Organizations interested in applying to become a member of the ReGen Valley Tech Hub, should visit: ReGenValley.com.