New England’s small aquifers make wells more vulnerable to erratic rainfall

New Hampshire Bulletin has a story about the effect of the summer drought on wells – the news hook concerns a state program to help pay for new wells – that includes a discussion about an important fact: Due to geology, New England’s underground aquifers are relatively small, meaning they fill up pretty fast but get depleted by long-term droughts.

This means that even though we’re a relatively wet region and climate-change models indicate total precipitation may actually increase, we’re vulnerable to months-long dry spells like this year’s drought. Hence the unexpected picture of wells going dry in a wet region.

