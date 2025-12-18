Some geeky bills that the N.H. legislature might consider

Legislative Service Requests (LSRs) are sort of placeholders for bills that are in the process of being written and have yet to be considered by the New Hampshire legislature. More than 1,000 have been filed in our voluminous House and small Senate. Many of them never get anywhere but it’s interesting (maybe alarming) to see what they hope to accomplish.

Amid the usual stuff like paying for education and fixating on other people’s sexuality, I found some quirky bills that might be of interest to Granite Geek readers. You can look through them the whole list here.

+ HOUSE BILL 1149 – “This bill provides that New Hampshire shall abolish daylight savings time once Massachusetts, Vermont, Rhode Island, and Maine have all voted to do so.” No surprise there. However, unlike recent years, I don’t see any bill to move us into a different time zone.

+ SENATE BILL 540-FN – This is the “balcony solar” bill I wrote about previously. It defines “portable solar generation device,” exempts them from interconnection requirements and net metering, and establishes safety standards.

+ SB 628-FN – “Enables highway authorities to license curbside electric vehicle charging devices in public rights-of-way, establishes procedures for adjacent host property electrical supply and reimbursement, clarifies enforcement and siting standards, and affirms that owners and operators of such charging devices are not public utilities.”

+ HR35 is a resolution opposing “geoengineering activities, including weather modification, stratospheric aerosol injection, or solar radiation modification involving the intentional release of polluting emissions within the borders of the state of New Hampshire.” There’s another bill that talks only about “weather modification”. That term used to trotted out in conjunction with the idiotic chemtrail conspiracy idea; these two bills don’t mention chemtrails but I suspect it’s hiding in there somewhere.

+ HB 1589 – “This bill establishes the digital choice act, which requires social media companies to provide users with access to their personal data and enable data sharing across platforms through open protocols and user-controlled interoperability interfaces.”

+ HB 1457 – “The Live Free and Die Free Act.” This bill allows for the natural organic reduction of human remains and provides for regulation of the practice. Compost your dead loved ones!

+ HB 1367 – This bill adds and defines an offense of doxing, and provides criminal and civil penalties for violations. They spell it with one “x” although I’ve always seen it with two.