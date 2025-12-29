NH patents, Dec. 21 to Dec. 28

There has been a hiccup in patent collection tech; we missed some pre-Christmas. Sorry! Links to each patent can be found here, using the patent number or inventor’s name.)

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire from Dec. 21 to Dec. 28.

Apparatus for Monitoring, Regulating, or Controlling Fluid Flow

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12502476 B2, initially filed Sept. 1, 2023) developed by eight inventors James D. Dale, Milton, Florida; Stephen L. Fichera, Salem, New Hampshire; Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire; Matthew J. Lanigan, Concord, New Hampshire; Frederick Morgan, Bedford, New Hampshire; Dirk A. van der Merwe, Canterbury, New Hampshire; and Brian H. Yoo, Arlington, Massachusetts, for “Apparatus for monitoring, regulating, or controlling fluid flow.”

Apparatus and Method for Triadic User Matching Based on Profile Data

BOOTHBY THERAPY SERVICES, LLC, Laconia, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12505165 B1, initially filed June 17, 2025) developed by Maren E. Boothby, Laconia, New Hampshire, for “Apparatus and method for triadic user matching based on profile data.”

Systems and Methods for Cybersecurity Information and Event Management

TIGERCAT CYBER CORP., Salem, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12506784 B2, initially filed Sept. 5, 2023) developed by Steven T Francesco, Manhattan, New York, for “Systems and methods for cybersecurity information and event management.”

Display of Changing Three-Dimensional Perspectives Based on Position of Target Objects

D3LABS INC., Moultonborough, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12505610 B2, initially filed June 11, 2024) developed by three inventors Barry Spencer, Moultonborough, New Hampshire; Julian George Spencer, Moultonborough, New Hampshire; and Jeremy Egenberger, Pioneertown, California, for “Display of changing three-dimensional perspectives based on position of target objects.”

Chamber Systems for Additive Manufacturing

SEURAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Wilmington, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12502831 B2, initially filed Nov. 7, 2022) developed by six inventors James A. DeMuth, Woburn, Massachusetts; Erik Toomre, Los Altos, California; Francis L. Leard, Sudbury, Massachusetts; Kourosh Kamshad, Hudson, New Hampshire; Heiner Fees, Bietigheim-Bissingen, Germany; and Eugene Berdichevsky, Oakland, California, for “Chamber systems for additive manufacturing.”

Multi-Layer Laundry Sheet

HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA, Dusseldorf, Germany has been assigned a patent (No. US 12503673 B2, initially filed Dec. 16, 2022) developed by five inventors Casey Elphege Camire, Trumbull, Connecticut; Brian Alan Warren, Bowling Green, Kentucky; Janet Coope-Epstein, Trumbull, Connecticut; Andrew Neal Bernard, Trumbull, Connecticut; and Maxime Pelletier, Rindge, New Hampshire, for “Multi-layer laundry sheet.”

Systems and Methods for Graph Management

FMR LLC, Boston, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12505031 B2, initially filed Oct. 10, 2023) developed by five inventors Krishna Mohan Bhupathi, Cary, North Carolina; Maria Lucena, King of Prussia, Pennsylvania; Benjamin Dixon, Atlanta, Georgia; John Martin Arnesen, Maineville, Ohio; and Divya Mahajan, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Systems and methods for graph management.”

Dialysis Treatment File Simulation and Verification System

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE HOLDINGS, INC., Waltham, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12502465 B2, initially filed March 30, 2022) developed by four inventors Heena Purkait, Stoneham, Massachusetts; Vikrant Dhavale, Waltham, Massachusetts; Hussein Saliany, Nashua, New Hampshire; and Ameer Sulaiman, Attleboro, Massachusetts, for “Dialysis treatment file simulation and verification system.”

OLTs With Meshed Interconnection

ARRIS ENTERPRISES LLC, Horsham, Pennsylvania has been assigned a patent (No. US 12504593 B2, initially filed May 23, 2023) developed by four inventors Bruce C. Pratt, Bedford, New Hampshire; Shawn W. Warner, Pepperell, Massachusetts; David Bowler, Stow, Massachusetts; and Theodore A. Colarusso, Madbury, New Hampshire, for “OLTs with meshed interconnection.”

Accessory Interface Node

GENTEX CORPORATION, Simpson, Pennsylvania has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1106966 S1, initially filed Sept. 7, 2023) developed by three inventors Scott W. James, Epping, New Hampshire; Daniel Berry, Rochester, New Hampshire; and Stephen Bourque, Littleton, Massachusetts, for “Accessory interface node.”

OLTs Interoperable With Different ONTs

ARRIS ENTERPRISES LLC, Horsham, Pennsylvania has been assigned a patent (No. US 12504594 B2, initially filed May 26, 2023) developed by three inventors Shawn W. Warner, Pepperell, Massachusetts; Bruce C. Pratt, Bedford, New Hampshire; and David Bowler, Stow, Massachusetts, for “OLTs interoperable with different ONTs.”

Formulations of Enzalutamide

MEDIVATION PROSTATE THERAPEUTICS LLC, New York, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 12502357 B2, initially filed Dec. 4, 2024) developed by twelve inventors Douglas Alan Lorenz, Bend, Oregon; Sanjay Konagurthu, Bend, Oregon; Randy J. Wald, Bend, Oregon; Jason A. Everett, Bend, Oregon; Sheila Matz, North Conway, New Hampshire; Yuuki Takaishi, Tokyo, Japan; Toshiro Sakai, Tokyo, Japan; Ryousuke Irie, Tokyo, Japan; Shinsuke Oba, Tokyo, Japan; Hiroyasu Toyota, Tokyo, Japan; Koji Nishimura, Tokyo, Japan; and Atsushi Kanbayashi, Tokyo, Japan, for “Formulations of enzalutamide.”

Hydrogen Fueling Systems and Methods

IVYS INC., Waltham, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12504125 B2, initially filed Jan. 28, 2022) developed by three inventors Darryl Edward Pollica, Melrose, Massachusetts; Christopher John O’Brien, Waltham, Massachusetts; and Bryan Gordon, Goffstown, New Hampshire, for “Hydrogen fueling systems and methods.”

Melanin Correction of Oxygen Saturation

VIOPTIX, INC., Newark, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12502140 B2, initially filed Nov. 6, 2023) developed by four inventors Kate Leeann Bechtel, Pleasant Hill, California; Kimberly Merritt Shultz, Mountain View, California; Alex Michael Margiott, Dunbarton, New Hampshire; and George Edward Kechter, Peoria, Illinois, for “Melanin correction of oxygen saturation.”

Multispecific Binding Constructs Against Checkpoint Molecules and Uses Thereof

COMPASS THERAPEUTICS, LLC, Brighton, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12503511 B2, initially filed March 19, 2024) developed by eight inventors Bing Gong, Brighton, Massachusetts; Rachel Rennard, Stoneham, Massachusetts; Amanda Frank Oliphant, Boston, Massachusetts; Cheuk Lun Leung, Quincy, Massachusetts; Benjamin Jacob Wolf, Seattle, Washington; Ugur Eskiocak, Somerville, Massachusetts; Pearl Bakhru, Ashland, Massachusetts; and Diana I. Albu, Windham, New Hampshire, for “Multispecific binding constructs against checkpoint molecules and uses thereof.”

Analog Video Transport Over Imperfect Electromagnetic Pathways

HYPHY USA INC., San Jose, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12506510 B2, initially filed June 13, 2023) developed by three inventors Rob Hannebauer, Vancouver, Canada; Todd Rockoff, Holgate, Australia; and Dean Rubine, Lee, New Hampshire, for “Analog video transport over imperfect electromagnetic pathways.”

Bot Position Sensing

SYMBOTIC LLC, Wilmington, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12503306 B2, initially filed Jan. 30, 2024) developed by three inventors Robert Sullivan, Wilmington, Massachusetts; Michael Cyrulik, Hollis, New Hampshire; and Stephen C. Toebes, Chelmsford, Massachusetts, for “Bot position sensing.”

Control-Plane Protocol for Isolated or Disconnected Environments of an Information Handling System

DELL PRODUCTS L.P., Round Rock, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12506725 B2, initially filed April 20, 2022) developed by three inventors Bradley Goodman, Nashua, New Hampshire; Kirk Hutchinson, Londonderry, New Hampshire; and Anurag Sharma, Cedar Park, Texas, for “Control-plane protocol for isolated or disconnected environments of an information handling system.”

Reduced Capacitance Between Power via Bar and Gates

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION, Armonk, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 12506080 B2, initially filed Dec. 5, 2022) developed by six inventors Ruilong Xie, Niskayuna, New York; Kisik Choi, Watervliet, New York; Reinaldo Vega, Mahopac, New York; Albert M. Chu, Nashua, New Hampshire; Nicholas Anthony Lanzillo, Wynantskill, New York; and Lawrence A. Clevenger, Saratoga Springs, New York, for “Reduced capacitance between power via bar and gates.”

Imaging Modification, Display and Visualization Using Augmented and Virtual Reality Eyewear

MAGIC LEAP, INC., Plantation, Florida has been assigned a patent (No. US 12504634 B2, initially filed Dec. 30, 2024) developed by six inventors Nastasja U. Robaina, Coconut Grove, Florida; Nicole Elizabeth Samec, Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Christopher M. Harrises, Nashua, New Hampshire; Rony Abovitz, Weston, Florida; Mark Baerenrodt, Millbrae, California; and Brian Lloyd Schmidt, Bellevue, Washington, for “Imaging modification, display and visualization using augmented and virtual reality eyewear.”

Pyrano[4,3-B]indole Derivatives as Alpha-1-Antitrypsin Modulators for Treating Alpha-1-Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD)

VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC., Boston, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12502376 B2, initially filed April 2, 2021) developed by twenty inventors Michael Philip Clark, Concord, Massachusetts; Simon Giroux, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Philip Noel Collier, Hingham, Massachusetts; Qing Tang, Boxborough, Massachusetts; Nathan D. Waal, Somerville, Massachusetts; Sarathy Kesavan, Quincy, Massachusetts; Peter Jones, Sharon, Massachusetts; Michael Aaron Brodney, Newton, Massachusetts; Wenxin Gu, Concord, Massachusetts; Diane Marie Boucher, Beverly, Massachusetts; Lev T.D. Fanning, San Marcos, California; Amy B. Hall, Wellesley Hills, Massachusetts; Dennis James Hurley, San Marcos, California; Mac Arthur Johnson, Jr., Derry, New Hampshire; John Patrick Maxwell, Hingham, Massachusetts; Rebecca Jane Swett, Somerville, Massachusetts; Timothy Lewis Tapley, Cardiff, California; Stephen A. Thomson, Durham, North Carolina; Veronique Damagnez, Framingham, Massachusetts; and Kevin Michael Cottrell, Cambridge, Massachusetts, for “Pyrano[4,3-b]indole derivatives as alpha-1-antitrypsin modulators for treating alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency (AATD).”