Proposed NH laws: No doxxing, no facial recognition, no hidden knotweed – and no chasing pigs for fun!

I had an abbreviated version of this post on the blog recently but expanded it for the Monitor. Here’s that version: in this news-free time of year, I’m not shy about recycling material!

As Christmas approached, the 400 members of the House and 24 senators have proposed more than 1,140 potential bills in the form of Legislative Service Requests, or LSRs. Many deal with high-profile subjects like school funding, but a hunt through the list finds plenty of intriguing topics that don’t get as much attention.

You can search the list online at gc.nh.gov/lsr_search/.

Here are a few. Many of these, perhaps most, will never even make it to a full legislative vote so don’t expect them to become laws any time soon.

HB 1589 “establishes the digital choice act, which requires social media companies to provide users with access to their personal data and enable data sharing across platforms through open protocols and user-controlled interoperability interfaces.”

*HB 1367 makes doxxing a crime. That’s the public release of personally identifiable information about an individual or organization without their consent, usually done online.