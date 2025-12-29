Science on Tap: Dinosaurs! Digging them up and drawing them

The SEE Science Center continues its 13th season of Science on Tap on January 13th. Science on Tap events are informal discussions with local scientists and experts on a particular topic presented by the SEE Science Center.

On Tuesday January 13th our topic will be Paleontology Progress. There has been an explosion of discoveries from the age of dinosaurs in the last decade. Learn how new technologies including drones, AI, 3-D printing and molecular analysis are accelerating advances in the field. Discuss the types of questions we are now able to answer and how understanding the earth’s past can help us prepare for the future.

Our panel of experts includes: Noel Ouellette, Avocational paleontologist and paleo-artist; Daniel Mossey, Field excavator

Science on Tap discussions are free and open to the public, but advanced sign up is appreciated. Science on Tap is held at Stark Brewing Co. in Bo’s Lounge and function room at 500 Commercial Street Manchester. Doors open at 5:00pm, the discussions begin at 6:00pm. Attendees are welcome to order from the food and beverage menu during the event.

Attendees can RSVP on the SEE Science Center website: see-sciencecenter.org/science-on-tap/