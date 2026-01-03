Vermont farm is holding a summer camp for ‘collapse-aware humans’

A farm in Vermont says it is holding a “collapse camp” this summer, “where collapse-aware humans can find each other, fellowship, and peace.” Sort of like agri-tourism except for people who binge-watched “Walking Dead” rather than “Biggest Little Farm”

This is either a sign that the End Times Are Near or else Vermonters Know How To Get Tourists to Buy Things or Mild Scam.

The farm has no online presence and its gofundme page describes it has being a “quiet eight-two acres” (???) so scam might be your best bet. The alleged owner responded on reddit and says they’re planning to buy the farm shortly … hmmmm …