NH patents through Jan. 4

Links to each patent can be found here, using the patent number or inventor’s name.

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire in the week through Jan. 4.

Shock and Thermal Protection for Smart Munitions

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12510130 B2, initially filed Nov. 15, 2022) developed by Matthew A. Cerniway, Madison, Alabama, for “Shock and thermal protection for smart munitions.”

Methods and Systems for Prevention of Attacks Associated With the Domain Name System

CENTRIPETAL NETWORKS, LLC, Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12513115 B2, initially filed Oct. 11, 2023) developed by three inventors Sean Moore, Hollis, New Hampshire; Jonathan R. Rogers, Hampton Falls, New Hampshire; and Steven Rogers, Leesburg, Virginia, for “Methods and systems for prevention of attacks associated with the domain name system.”

Liquid Jet Cutting Head Sensor Systems and Methods

HYPERTHERM, INC., Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12511988 B2, initially filed June 18, 2024) developed by Cedar Vandergon, New Brighton, Minnesota, and William Schultz, Shoreview, Minnesota, for “Liquid jet cutting head sensor systems and methods.”

Joint Maximum Likelihood Multiple Emitter Location Estimation

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12510622 B2, initially filed April 13, 2023) developed by Thomas R. Vaccaro, Hudson, New Hampshire, for “Joint maximum likelihood multiple emitter location estimation.”

4g/5g Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS) Analysis

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12513529 B2, initially filed Nov. 15, 2021) developed by Yang Cao, Westford, Massachusetts, for “4G/5G dynamic spectrum sharing (DSS) analysis.”

Dual Use Magazine Identification Wire With Power Routing

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12510320 B2, initially filed Feb. 29, 2024) developed by Alexander L. Lindsey, Bastrop, Texas, for “Dual use magazine identification wire with power routing.”

Rule-Based Network-Threat Detection for Encrypted Communications

CENTRIPETAL NETWORKS, LLC, Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12513175 B2, initially filed Feb. 2, 2024) developed by three inventors David K. Ahn, Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Sean Moore, Hollis, New Hampshire; and Douglas M. Disabello, Leesburg, Virginia, for “Rule-based network-threat detection for encrypted communications.”

Systems and Methods for Dual-Path Processing of Time-Based Service Records Using Structured Metadata and Threshold-Based Constraint Validation

BOOTHBY THERAPY SERVICES, LLC, Laconia, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12511303 B1, initially filed June 17, 2025) developed by Christopher D. Boothby, Laconia, New Hampshire, for “Systems and methods for dual-path processing of time-based service records using structured metadata and threshold-based constraint validation.”

Direct Digital Synthesis Circuit With Multiple Digital to Analog Converters and Multi-Mode Mixer

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12512849 B1, initially filed July 1, 2024) developed by Shailendra Srinivas, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Steven E. Turner, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Direct digital synthesis circuit with multiple digital to analog converters and multi-mode mixer.”

Equipment Recommendation Systems and Methods

BAUER HOCKEY LLC, Exeter, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12511680 B2, initially filed Oct. 17, 2018) developed by Yannick Paquette, Blainville, Canada, for “Equipment recommendation systems and methods.”

Squib Enabled Hold Up Battery Switch

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12510336 B1, initially filed Aug. 3, 2023) developed by three inventors Christopher Alix, Barrington, New Hampshire; Jeffrey A. Gensler, Austin, Texas; and Ross T. Johnson, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Squib enabled hold up battery switch.”

Air Vehicle Assembly Initialization and Ejection

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12509244 B2, initially filed March 21, 2024) developed by six inventors Matthew M. Hall, Nashua, New Hampshire; Michael E. Knotts, Milford, New Hampshire; Bernard A. Sacco, Westford, Massachusetts; Ross J. Wendell, Medford, Massachusetts; John A. Mitchell, Amherst, New Hampshire; and John D. Chernick, Merrimack, New Hampshire, for “Air vehicle assembly initialization and ejection.”

Manufacturable Metamaterials for Active Infrared Systems

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12510688 B2, initially filed Nov. 10, 2022) developed by Ian B. Murray, Amherst, New Hampshire, and Jeremy B. Reeves, Chelmsford, Massachusetts, for “Manufacturable metamaterials for active infrared systems.”

TMR Sensor Having Magnetic Field Generation for Pillar Stimulation

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12510611 B2, initially filed Nov. 7, 2023) developed by four inventors Tyler Daigle, Scarborough, Maine; Maxwell McNally, Manchester, New Hampshire; Steven Daubert, Bedford, New Hampshire; and Alexander Latham, Harvard, Massachusetts, for “TMR sensor having magnetic field generation for pillar stimulation.”

Sequential Electrical Driving Circuits and Associated Methods

THE TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12512767 B2, initially filed Jan. 20, 2021) developed by Jason Stauth, Hanover, New Hampshire, and Yanqiao Li, Lebanon, New Hampshire, for “Sequential electrical driving circuits and associated methods.”

Infusion Pump Assembly

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12508360 B2, initially filed April 29, 2022) developed by five inventors Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire; Larry Brian Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Richard J. Lanigan, Concord, New Hampshire; John Matthew Kerwin, Manchester, New Hampshire; and Stephen Lewis Fichera, Salem, New Hampshire, for “Infusion pump assembly.”

Automatic Gain Control Systems

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12513630 B2, initially filed Nov. 22, 2022) developed by three inventors Michael H. Stockmaster, Edgemont, South Dakota; Robert J. Thompson, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and Aaron P. Shaffer, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, for “Automatic gain control systems.”

Infusion Set Component and Adhering Assembly Combination

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1107897 S1, initially filed Aug. 26, 2021) developed by three inventors Richard J. Lanigan, Concord, New Hampshire; Connor E. Stadnicki, Epsom, New Hampshire; and Jeffrey C. Marrion, Littleton, Massachusetts, for “Infusion set component and adhering assembly combination.”

Magnetoresistance Element Including a Multi-Layered Free Layer Stack to Tune Hysteresis and Output Amplitude

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12510609 B2, initially filed Feb. 13, 2024) developed by Samridh Jaiswal, London, United Kingdom, and Paolo Campiglio, Arcueil, France, for “Magnetoresistance element including a multi-layered free layer stack to tune hysteresis and output amplitude.”

Systems and Methods for Cohort Denial of Service Attack Detection and Mitigation

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC., Westford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12513187 B2, initially filed May 22, 2024) developed by three inventors Steinthor Bjarnason, Fjerdingby, Norway; Brian St. Pierre, Acworth, New Hampshire; and Filippo Vitale, Orlando, Florida, for “Systems and methods for cohort denial of service attack detection and mitigation.”

Electronic Subsystem Having Multiple Powered Devices Prioritized for Providing Power to the Subsystem

OUTDOOR WIRELESS NETWORKS LLC, Richardson, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12513016 B2, initially filed April 10, 2023) developed by three inventors Erik Neyland, Bolton, Massachusetts; Dan Yi, Hudson, New Hampshire; and Gary L. Falk, Sudbury, Massachusetts, for “Electronic subsystem having multiple powered devices prioritized for providing power to the subsystem.”

Method for Producing a Ceramic Converter Element, Ceramic Converter Element, and Optoelectronic Component

OSRAM OPTO SEMICONDUCTORS GMBH, Regensburg, Germany has been assigned a patent (No. US 12509630 B2, initially filed Nov. 21, 2018) developed by three inventors Zhengbo Yu, Shrewsbury, Massachusetts; Madis Raukas, Lexington, Massachusetts; and John F. Kelso, Exeter, New Hampshire, for “Method for producing a ceramic converter element, ceramic converter element, and optoelectronic component.”

Bioprocessing System and Consumable Bag for a Bioprocessing System

GLOBAL LIFE SCIENCES SOLUTIONS USA LLC, Marlborough, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12509654 B2, initially filed April 29, 2020) developed by nine inventors Michelle Parziale, Marlborough, Massachusetts; Hanna-Leena Saukkonen, Boston, Massachusetts; Michael Miller, Shrewsbury, Massachusetts; Christopher Dunn, Longmeadow, Massachusetts; Kenneth Mellace, Abington, Massachusetts; Elizabeth Stegner, Rye, New Hampshire; Ralph Stankowski, Westborough, Massachusetts; Ian Darisse, Southborough, Massachusetts; and Keith Benoit, Grafton, Massachusetts, for “Bioprocessing system and consumable bag for a bioprocessing system.”

Adult Stem Cell Compositions and Methods of Identification and Isolation

TACS BIO INC., Perrineville, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 12509659 B2, initially filed Dec. 26, 2022) developed by three inventors Keith D. Crawford, Westwood, Massachusetts; Baldev Vasir, Boston, Massachusetts; and John Garvey, Londonderry, New Hampshire, for “Adult stem cell compositions and methods of identification and isolation.”

Skate Blade Sharpening System

VELASA SPORTS, INC., Acton, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12508684 B2, initially filed March 4, 2024) developed by six inventors Russell K. Layton, Jr., Acton, Massachusetts; Daniel A. Beaudet, Lexington, Massachusetts; Ivan D. Goryachev, Nashua, New Hampshire; Matt Hanczor, Redding, Connecticut; Clive Bolton, Acton, Massachusetts; and Alex Taylor Willisson, Acton, Massachusetts, for “Skate blade sharpening system.”

Mount for Defibrillator Paddles

ZOLL MEDICAL CORPORATION, Chelmsford, Massachusetts has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1107907 S1, initially filed March 28, 2024) developed by ten inventors James P. Bilodeau, Littleton, Massachusetts; Timothy F. Stever, Lowell, Massachusetts; Eileen J. Charlton, Tewksbury, Massachusetts; Jason Howard Robinson, Windham, New Hampshire; Thomas A. Hagerty, Melrose, Massachusetts; Kristin A Spang, Nashua, New Hampshire; Frederick K. Newey, Pelham, New Hampshire; Suzanne Crowell, Beverly, Massachusetts; Michael T. McDuffee, Malden, Massachusetts; and Phillip Seagram, Somerville, Massachusetts, for “Mount for defibrillator paddles.”

Mental Health Diagnostics Using Audio Data

THE UNITED STATES GOVERNMENT AS REPRESENTED BY THE UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF VETERANS AFFAIRS, Washington, District of Columbia has been assigned a patent (No. US 12512115 B2, initially filed Dec. 11, 2023) developed by nine inventors Qian Hu, Lexington, Massachusetts; Brian P. Marx, Sharon, Massachusetts; Patricia D. King, Hampton, New Hampshire; Seth-David Donald Dworman, Bedford, Massachusetts; Matthew E. Coarr, Newton, Massachusetts; Keith A. Crouch, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Stelios Melachrinoudis, Framingham, Massachusetts; Cheryl Clark, Arlington, Massachusetts; and Terence M. Keane, Brookline, Massachusetts, for “Mental health diagnostics using audio data.”

Multi-Functional Medical Device and Related Methods of Use

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC SCIMED, INC., Maple Grove, Minnesota has been assigned a patent (No. US 12508046 B2, initially filed Nov. 10, 2023) developed by five inventors Gary Kappel, Acton, Massachusetts; Sean Fleury, Brighton, Massachusetts; Paul Smith, Smithfield, Rhode Island; Brandon Zalewski, Clinton, Massachusetts; and Laurie Soderbom, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Multi-functional medical device and related methods of use.”

Cement Production

GCP APPLIED TECHNOLOGIES INC., Alpharetta, Georgia has been assigned a patent (No. US 12509393 B2, initially filed Feb. 21, 2024) developed by thirteen inventors Elise Berodier, Lausanne, Switzerland; Nathan A. Tregger, Northborough, Massachusetts; Josephine H. Cheung, Lexington, Massachusetts; David F. Myers, Somerville, Massachusetts; Li Zhang, North Hills, California; Dorota Kazmierczak, Acton, Massachusetts; Lawrence R. Roberts, Acton, Massachusetts; Denise A. Silva, Los Alamitos, California; Richard Sibbick, Northborough, Massachusetts; Jeffrey Thomas, Winchester, Massachusetts; Mark F. Roberts, North Andover, Massachusetts; Riccardo Stoppa, Milan, Italy; and Elizabeth Burns, Windham, New Hampshire, for “Cement production.”

Low-Profile Sealed Surface-Mount Package

MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC., Chandler, Arizona has been assigned a patent (No. US 12512379 B2, initially filed Aug. 8, 2022) developed by five inventors Saeed Shafiyan-Rad, Nashua, New Hampshire; Evan Kirk, Salisbury, Massachusetts; David Doiron, Ashburnham, Massachusetts; Christopher Alan Barnes, Arvada, Colorado; and Cliff Firth, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Low-profile sealed surface-mount package.”

