Electric sea-skimming airplane might join the Coast Guard fleet

The Boston Globe has a story about a Rhode Island startup developing an electric plane that would skim low over the ocean, taking advantage of the lift provided by air trapped between it and the water, allowing more speed with less propulsion. Such sea-skimming isn’t a new idea, the Russians have used it a few times, but this project would be electrically powered. The full story is here.
Billy Thalheimer, the company’s cofounder and CEO, said REGENT submitted its plan for the 12-passenger Viceroy seaglider to the Coast Guard in March, a big step toward certifying a fleet of all-electric vessels. The fleet includes the Viceroy, a 15,000-pound vessel with a 65-foot wingspan, Thalheimer said. The Squire seaglider is a small drone version with an 18-foot wingspan and the ability to carry 50 pounds. The large Monarch will be the size of a regional jet and can carry 100 passengers, and could become the largest electric vehicle ever to fly.