NH patents through Jan. 11

Links to each patent can be found here, using the patent number or inventor’s name.

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire in the week through Jan. 11.

Photosensor Having Range Parallax Compensation

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12517230 B2, initially filed April 13, 2022) developed by seven inventors Bryan Cadugan, Bedford, New Hampshire; Andrew S. Huntington, Banks, Oregon; Sapna S. Mukherjee, Portland, Oregon; Adam Lee, Portland, Oregon; George Williams, Vashon, Washington; Richard Migliaccio, Mount Sinai, New York; and William P. Taylor, Amherst, New Hampshire, for “Photosensor having range parallax compensation.”

***

Analog Magnetic Sensor Device for Measuring the Orientation of an External Magnetic Field

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12517197 B2, initially filed Jan. 18, 2024) developed by Santiago Serrano Guisan, San Jose, California, and Anuraag Mohan, Fremont, California, for “Analog magnetic sensor device for measuring the orientation of an external magnetic field.”

***

Method of Manufacturing Magnetoresistance Element Using Laser Pinning Process

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12517190 B2, initially filed Oct. 25, 2022) developed by three inventors Samridh Jaiswal, London, United Kingdom; Paolo Campiglio, Arcueil, France; and Sundar Chetlur, Frisco, Texas, for “Method of manufacturing magnetoresistance element using laser pinning process.”

***

Target Dot Sight Having Target Illumination Sensor

SIG SAUER, INC., Newington, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12516906 B2, initially filed Oct. 10, 2024) developed by John P. Nichols, Tigard, Oregon, and David Pierson, Tualatin, Oregon, for “Target dot sight having target illumination sensor.”

***

Private Networks Sharing Sliced Resources With Public Network

A5G NETWORKS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12519784 B2, initially filed May 3, 2022) developed by Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Westford, Massachusetts, and Kaitki Agarwal, Westford, Massachusetts, for “Private networks sharing sliced resources with public network.”

***

***

Methods of Designing Three-Dimensional Lattice Structures for Implants

NANOHIVE MEDICAL LLC, Woburn, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12514710 B2, initially filed Sept. 3, 2024) developed by six inventors Ian Helmar, Beverly, Massachusetts; Christopher Laine, Malden, Massachusetts; Lucas Diehl, Beverly, Massachusetts; Jason Tinley, Fort Worth, Texas; Kevin D. Chappuis, Malden, Massachusetts; and John F. Sullivan, Pelham, New Hampshire, for “Methods of designing three-dimensional lattice structures for implants.”

***

Microfluidic Chip and Electrical Interface for Microchip Electrophoresis

REVVITY HEALTH SCIENCES, INC., Waltham, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12515219 B2, initially filed March 22, 2022) developed by nine inventors Allen Curtis Dennison, Whitinsville, Massachusetts; Vladimir Krasheninin, Upton, Massachusetts; Stephen J. Allen, Sudbury, Massachusetts; Thomas Rawlins, Tyngsborough, Massachusetts; Richard Raymond Harazin, Lombard, Illinois; Michael W. Belobraydich, Plainfield, Illinois; Narendra Vaidya, Hudson, New Hampshire; Shreyas Milankumar Shah, Shrewsbury, Massachusetts; and Thomas John Martiska, Boylston, Massachusetts, for “Microfluidic chip and electrical interface for microchip electrophoresis.”

***

Technologies for Isolating Regions of a Water Distribution Network

WATTS REGULATOR CO., North Andover, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12517528 B2, initially filed Feb. 23, 2022) developed by three inventors Christopher Decato, Northfield, New Hampshire; Drew P. LaMarca, Island Heights, New Jersey; and Ian David Baynes, Merrimac, Massachusetts, for “Technologies for isolating regions of a water distribution network.”

***

Method for Improving Die Area and Power Efficiency in High Dynamic Range Digital Microphones

INVENSENSE, INC., San Jose, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12519440 B2, initially filed April 10, 2023) developed by Igor Mucha, Bratislava, Slovakia, and Michael Perrott, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Method for improving die area and power efficiency in high dynamic range digital microphones.”

***

Auto-Ignition Apparatus for Backpacking Stove

JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC., Racine, Wisconsin has been assigned a patent (No. US 12516819 B2, initially filed April 21, 2023) developed by Michael Edward Hebert, Jr., Milford, New Hampshire, and Alexander Paul Leger, Bangor, Maine, for “Auto-ignition apparatus for backpacking stove.”

***

Replaceable Pump Unit for Cooling Systems

HOFFMAN ENCLOSURES INC., Anoka, Minnesota has been assigned a patent (No. US 12520452 B2, initially filed May 4, 2023) developed by four inventors Abhishek Gupta, Anoka, Minnesota; Stefan Djuranec, Anoka, Minnesota; Matthew R. Archibald, Derry, New Hampshire; and Dietmar Mann, Anoka, Minnesota, for “Replaceable pump unit for cooling systems.”

***

Slot Array Antennae With Protrusions

MAGNA ELECTRONICS, LLC, Southfield, Michigan has been assigned a patent (No. US 12519244 B2, initially filed Nov. 8, 2023) developed by four inventors Angelos Alexanian, Lexington, Massachusetts; Konstantinos Konstantinidis, Schweinfurt, Germany; Scott B. Doyle, Sudbury, Massachusetts; and Nikolay Chistyakov, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Slot array antennae with protrusions.”

***

Two-Axis-Motion From a Linear Actuator

ONTO INNOVATION INC., Wilmington, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12519382 B2, initially filed Nov. 29, 2023) developed by Stephen W. Into, Hudson, New Hampshire, and Gregory William Weiss, Billerica, Massachusetts, for “Two-axis-motion from a linear actuator.”

***

Lighting Device With Audio Signal Control Feature

ROKU, INC., San Jose, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12520403 B2, initially filed June 1, 2023) developed by seven inventors Adil Jagmag, Hollis, New Hampshire; Johan Gerard Willem Maria Janssen, Morgan Hill, California; Sharada Palasamudram Ashok Kumar, Sunnyvale, California; Sunil Ramesh, Cupertino, California; Michael Cutter, Golden, Colorado; Shashank C. Merchant, Sunnyvale, California; and Yu-Cheng Lin, Golden, Colorado, for “Lighting device with audio signal control feature.”

***

Liquid Cooling System Fill Kit and Method of Use

HOFFMAN ENCLOSURES INC., Anoka, Minnesota has been assigned a patent (No. US 12515149 B2, initially filed May 5, 2023) developed by four inventors Matthew R. Archibald, Derry, New Hampshire; Scott Stammer, Champlin, Minnesota; Richard Raisanen, Coon Rapids, Minnesota; and Patrick McCarthy, Columbia Heights, Minnesota, for “Liquid cooling system fill kit and method of use.”

***

Magnetic Soft Stops for Gimbals

GOODRICH CORPORATION, Charlotte, North Carolina has been assigned a patent (No. US 12516768 B2, initially filed July 15, 2022) developed by three inventors Davis A. Lange, Sturbridge, Massachusetts; Luke N. Asselin, Amesbury, Massachusetts; and Christopher William Helmke, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “Magnetic soft stops for gimbals.”

***

High Fidelity Restriction Endonucleases

NEW ENGLAND BIOLABS, INC., Ipswich, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12516316 B2, initially filed June 21, 2024) developed by eight inventors Zhenyu Zhu, Beverly, Massachusetts; Aine Quimby, Newton, New Hampshire; Shuang-Yong Xu, Lexington, Massachusetts; Shengxi Guan, Stoneham, Massachusetts; Hua Wei, Ipswich, Massachusetts; Penghua Zhang, Lexington, Massachusetts; Dapeng Sun, Arlington, Massachusetts; and Siu-Hong Chan, Ipswich, Massachusetts, for “High fidelity restriction endonucleases.”

***

Electronic Devices for Aerosolizing and Inhaling Liquid Having Diaphragm and a Pressure Sensor

QNOVIA, INC., Irvine, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12514286 B2, initially filed July 22, 2024) developed by thirteen inventors Mario Danek, Austin, Texas; Kassie Betts, San Diego, California; Ian D. Kovacevich, Carlsbad, California; Nouphone J. Bansansine, Temecula, California; Joseph Gene Walsh, San Diego, California; Christopher Kar-Heng Cheng, Portland, Oregon; Chris Breen, Clinton, Massachusetts; Josh Rigberg, Worcester, Massachusetts; Toriono Granger, Chicago, Illinois; Muawea Rawashdeh, St. Petersburg, Florida; Ryan Hall, Holden, Massachusetts; Tonya Charles, Appleton, Wisconsin; and Jacquelyn Coker, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Electronic devices for aerosolizing and inhaling liquid having diaphragm and a pressure sensor.”

***

Authentication (AuthN) and Authorization (AuthZ) Binding for Secure Network Access

CISCO TECHNOLOGY, INC., San Jose, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12519775 B2, initially filed Sept. 2, 2022) developed by Vincent E. Parla, North Hampton, New Hampshire, and Kyle Andrew Donald Mestery, Woodbury, Minnesota, for “Authentication (AuthN) and authorization (AuthZ) binding for secure network access.”

***

Synchronizing Update of Time of Day Counters Using Time Stamp Exchange Over a Control Plane

SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC., Irvine, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12519555 B2, initially filed Nov. 7, 2022) developed by Srisai Rao Seethamraju, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Synchronizing update of time of day counters using time stamp exchange over a control plane.”

***

Performing Consumable Diagnostics via Spectral Analysis

THE ESAB GROUP INC., North Bethesda, Maryland has been assigned a patent (No. US 12517095 B2, initially filed Aug. 5, 2022) developed by Erik Anthony Leger, Peterborough, New Hampshire, for “Performing consumable diagnostics via spectral analysis.”

***

Current Sensing Switch Circuitry With Compensation

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AUSTRIA AG, Villach, Austria has been assigned a patent (No. US 12519464 B2, initially filed May 15, 2024) developed by three inventors Saravanan Virunjipuram Murugesan, Villach, Austria; Pawan Gupta, Andover, Massachusetts; and James R. Garrett, Windham, New Hampshire, for “Current sensing switch circuitry with compensation.”

***

Electronic Device With Electrostatic Discharging Detent Spring

BOSE CORPORATION, Framingham, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12520409 B2, initially filed Dec. 19, 2022) developed by Thomas George Andrikowich, Whitinsville, Massachusetts, and Daniel D. Gonsalves, Hudson, New Hampshire, for “Electronic device with electrostatic discharging detent spring.”

***

Order Fulfillment System With Automated Dispensing Having Integrated Turning Decks

SYMBOTIC LLC, Wilmington, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12515879 B2, initially filed Sept. 30, 2022) developed by five inventors William J. Fosnight, Windham, New Hampshire; Michael Chesna, Saugus, Massachusetts; Christopher J. Dancewicz, Salem, New Jersey; Alan Grant, Nashua, New Hampshire; and Derek J. McGearty, Lowell, Massachusetts, for “Order fulfillment system with automated dispensing having integrated turning decks.”

***

Micro-Optic Security Device With Phase Aligned Image Layers

CRANE & CO., INC., Dalton, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12515474 B2, initially filed April 10, 2024) developed by four inventors Samuel M. Cape, Woodstock, Georgia; Jonathan D. Gosnell, Cumming, Georgia; Benjamin E. Bleiman, Cumming, Georgia; and Paul F. Cote, Barnstead, New Hampshire, for “Micro-optic security device with phase aligned image layers.”

***

Data Communication Network for Incident Response

DELL PRODUCTS L.P., Round Rock, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12520115 B2, initially filed March 31, 2023) developed by Rowland Shaw, Chester, New Hampshire, and Qing Ye, Hopkinton, Massachusetts, for “Data communication network for incident response.”

***

Method of Making a Lensed Connector With Photosensitive Glass

CORNING RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION, Corning, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 12517308 B2, initially filed June 22, 2023) developed by eight inventors Nicholas Francis Borrelli, Elmira, New York; Davide Domenico Fortusini, Ithaca, New York; Yu-Yen Huang, Goleta, California; Shawn Michael O’Malley, Manchester, New Hampshire; Georges Roussos, San Jose, California; Joseph Francis Schroeder, III, Lindley, New York; Jun Yang, Mountain View, California; and Lei Yuan, Painted Post, New York, for “Method of making a lensed connector with photosensitive glass.”

***

Manufacturing Process of Flexible Heaters Using High Resistance Magnification and Positive Temperature Coefficient Ink

LMS CONSULTING GROUP, LLC, Marion, Ohio has been assigned a patent (No. US 12516213 B2, initially filed Dec. 4, 2023) developed by Shuyong Xiao, St-Laurent, Canada, and Richard C. Abbott, New Boston, New Hampshire, for “Manufacturing process of flexible heaters using high resistance magnification and positive temperature coefficient ink.”

***

Smart Building Sensing Device With Field Replaceable Sensors

ARCTEVITY INC., Woburn, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12516966 B1, initially filed Nov. 3, 2022) developed by three inventors Robert Seliger, Beverly, Massachusetts; Christopher Egan, Concord, New Hampshire; and Alexander William Seiger, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “Smart building sensing device with field replaceable sensors.”