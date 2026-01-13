“A.I. Trivia Time, A Classroom Game Students Will Truly Enjoy!”

Day of A.I., the MIT-backed project to educate teachers and students about the technologies misleadingly known as artificial intelligence, has a new classroom game called A.I. Trivia Time. From their press release:

Think of AI Trivia Time as a brain break with a purpose. Whether used as a warm-up, an exit ticket, a mini-lesson, or a fun Friday ritual, teachers and students can dive into a regular series of short, five-question, AI-themed quizzes designed to spark discussion and reflection on what responsible AI use looks like in practice. Classrooms can see how they stack up on Day of AI’s national leaderboard, with top teams recognized each month and the winners receiving a Day of AI swag bag delivered straight to their school.

Gotta have gamification and swag bags, you know!