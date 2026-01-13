UNH gets important research tool

It’s not always easy doing public outreach for a research university. Sometimes you have to write articles about things that don’t really resonate with the general audience, like Isothermal titration calorimetry. It certainly doesn’t resonate with me, anyway!

UNH News gave it a shot in this article, titled Powerful New Research Technology.

Isothermal titration calorimetry is a fundamental technique for many research areas, providing vital information about what happens when two things — such as two chemicals, two solutions, or two biological molecules — are mixed together. The instrument measures whether heat is consumed or released by the interaction and the magnitude of the change over time.