Northern Pass, we hardly knew ye

This is an extreme example of electricity from NECEC being cheaper than wholesale electricity elsewhere in the region. But in subsequent days, NECEC was consistently $5 to $10 below other rates.

The New England Clean Energy Corridor (power line from Quebec to Maine) is up and running, and on Friday the wholesale electricity price in Maine was just 8% of the wholesale price in New Hampshire. There’s something of a bottleneck from Maine down into the New England grid, so moving all that cheap hydropower isn’t easy.

Wholesale power prices don’t translate in a straightforward way into retail power prices but still, cheaper is better.

This is the point where I could mention that New Hampshire could have been seeing something similar for many years if we had built Northern Pass. But I won’t.

Don Kreis did mention it on his substack, however.