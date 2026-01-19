NH patents through Jan. 18

Links to each patent can be found here, using the patent number or inventor’s name.

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire in the week through Jan. 18.

Modular Position and State Sensing System and Method

PITCO FRIALATOR, INC., Bow, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12520967 B2, initially filed Oct. 30, 2020) developed by four inventors Steven J. Cyr, Londonderry, New Hampshire; Michael McGinnis, Windham, New Hampshire; Brian Gregory Brophy, Alton Bay, New Hampshire; and Michael T. Fecteau, Derry, New Hampshire, for “Modular position and state sensing system and method.”

Highly Positioned Laser Processing Nozzle

HYPERTHERM, INC., Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12521818 B2, initially filed Nov. 15, 2023) developed by six inventors Kenneth J. Woods, New London, New Hampshire; David J. Cook, Bradford, Vermont; Joe Ciambra, Thetford Center, Vermont; Marco Celeghin, Venice, Italy; Aaron D. Brandt, Grantham, New Hampshire; and Sanjay Garg, Hanover, New Hampshire, for “Highly positioned laser processing nozzle.”

Detector Having Quantum Dot Pn Junction Photodiode

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12523748 B2, initially filed March 8, 2022) developed by five inventors Sean Keuleyan, Eugene, Oregon; Andrew S. Huntington, Banks, Oregon; Nanditha Dissanayake, Portland, Oregon; Chao Yi, Eugene, Oregon; and George Williams, Vashon, Washington, for “Detector having quantum dot pn junction photodiode.”

Sensing Device and Related Methods

GEOPULSE SOLUTIONS, Keene, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12523600 B2, initially filed Jan. 12, 2024) developed by Ryan Barlow, Keene, New Hampshire, for “Sensing device and related methods.”

Liquid Pressurization Pump and Systems With Data Storage

HYPERTHERM, INC., Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12521905 B2, initially filed June 8, 2023) developed by nine inventors Marty Midura, Enfield, New Hampshire; Jason McKearney, Londonderry, New Hampshire; Cedar Vandergon, New Brighton, Minnesota; Jon Lindsay, Grantham, New Hampshire; Steve Voerding, New Brighton, Minnesota; Brett Hansen, Mapleton, Utah; David Osterhouse, New Brighton, Minnesota; Edward M. Shipulski, Etna, New Hampshire; and Michael Hoffa, Lebanon, New Hampshire, for “Liquid pressurization pump and systems with data storage.”

Eyewear With Prescription and Laser Protection

KENTEK CORPORATION, Boscaven, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12523888 B2, initially filed Jan. 27, 2023) developed by Thomas MacMullin, Boscaven, New Hampshire, and Bonnie Simmons, Boscaven, New Hampshire, for “Eyewear with prescription and laser protection.”

Closed Loop Magnetic Field Sensor With Current Control

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12523717 B2, initially filed Feb. 15, 2024) developed by Pablo Castro Lisboa, Montevideo, Uruguay, for “Closed loop magnetic field sensor with current control.”

Mechanism for Achieving Ultra-Low Latency Packet Processing at CU-UP

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12526720 B2, initially filed Dec. 20, 2022) developed by Mukesh Singhal, Pune, India, and Nikhil Agarwal, Pune, India, for “Mechanism for achieving ultra-low latency packet processing at CU-UP.”

Nasal Guard for Use During Nasal Sinus and Skull Base Surgery

DARTMOUTH-HITCHCOCK CLINIC, Lebanon, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12521199 B2, initially filed Feb. 21, 2022) developed by four inventors Dylan C. Zerjav, Hanover, New Hampshire; Joseph A. Paydarfar, Hanover, New Hampshire; Yuan Shi, Hanover, New Hampshire; and Ryan J. Halter, Orford, New Hampshire, for “Nasal guard for use during nasal sinus and skull base surgery.”

UE Mobility Context Creation at RIC/ORAN in 4G and 5G Systems

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12526701 B2, initially filed June 20, 2023) developed by three inventors Pakaj Bunde, Pune, India; Praveen Jain, Pune, India; and Lakhan Sharma, Pune, India, for “UE mobility context creation at RIC/ORAN in 4G and 5G systems.”

Systems, Methods, and Software for Generating, Customizing, and Automatedly E-Mailing a Request for Quotation for Fabricating a Computer-Modeled Structure From Within a CAD Program

Two inventors, James L. Jacobs, II, Rye Beach, New Hampshire, and Steven M. Lynch, Hudson, New Hampshire, have been awarded a patent (No. US 12524791 B2, initially filed Oct. 12, 2023) for “Systems, methods, and software for generating, customizing, and automatedly e-mailing a request for quotation for fabricating a computer-modeled structure from within a CAD program.”

Power Converters and Methods for Protecting Power Converters

PSEMI CORPORATION, San Diego, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12525816 B2, initially filed Feb. 17, 2022) developed by three inventors Gregory Szczeszynski, Nashua, New Hampshire; David Giuliano, Bedford, New Hampshire; and Aichen Low, Cambridge, Massachusetts, for “Power converters and methods for protecting power converters.”

Antibody Purification

PFIZER INC., New York, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 12522649 B2, initially filed Dec. 21, 2023) developed by Timothy Iskra, Derry, New Hampshire, and Ashley Margaret Sacramo, Cambridge, Massachusetts, for “Antibody purification.”

Event Engine for Building Management System Using Distributed Devices and Blockchain Ledger

TYCO FIRE & SECURITY GMBH, Neuhausen am Rheinfall, Switzerland has been assigned a patent (No. US 12523972 B2, initially filed Aug. 24, 2018) developed by four inventors Matthew Roberts, North Chelmsford, Massachusetts; Miguel Galvez, Plaistow, New Hampshire; Stephen Tarmey, Leominster, Massachusetts; and Ashwin Reddy Lingannagari, Billerica, Massachusetts, for “Event engine for building management system using distributed devices and blockchain ledger.”

IL-23 Antibody Compositions and Methods of Use

PARAGON THERAPEUTICS, INC., Waltham, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12522655 B2, initially filed July 23, 2025) developed by Byron Hua Kwan, Bothell, Washington, and Hussam Hisham Shaheen, Auburn, New Hampshire, for “IL-23 antibody compositions and methods of use.”

Control Flow Integrity Instruction Pointer Patching

CISCO TECHNOLOGY, INC., San Jose, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12524541 B2, initially filed Dec. 19, 2022) developed by Vincent E. Parla, North Hampton, New Hampshire, and Andrew Zawadowskiy, Hollis, New Hampshire, for “Control flow integrity instruction pointer patching.”

Two Stage Microchip Drug Delivery Device and Methods

DARE MB INC., San Diego, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12521343 B2, initially filed Oct. 30, 2020) developed by five inventors Robert Farra, Acton, Massachusetts; Elizabeth Proos, Westford, Massachusetts; Scott W. James, Epping, New Hampshire; Nicolas J. Pacelli, Cedar Park, Texas; and Hong-Ren Wang, Lexington, Massachusetts, for “Two stage microchip drug delivery device and methods.”

Methods, Apparatuses, Integrated Circuits, and Circuit Boards for Power Conversion With Reduced Parasitics

MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD., Kyoto, Japan has been assigned a patent (No. US 12525508 B2, initially filed Nov. 9, 2022) developed by Gregory Szczeszynski, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Jeffrey Chad Bryan, Rindge, New Hampshire, for “Methods, apparatuses, integrated circuits, and circuit boards for power conversion with reduced parasitics.”

Log Splitter

LOGOX LLC, Arlington, Vermont has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1108903 S1, initially filed May 16, 2024) developed by three inventors Jonathan Roberts, Arlington, Vermont; Austin Roberts, Hanover, New Hampshire; and Karl Matthieu Timmins, Marathon, New York, for “Log splitter.”

Join Specific Materialized View Query Rewrite for Queries Using Unified Dimension Tables

ORACLE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION, Redwood Shores, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12524406 B2, initially filed July 27, 2023) developed by four inventors Mihajlo Tekic, Redwood City, California; Praveen Tupati Jaganath Kumar, Bangalore, India; Murali Thiyagarajah, Concord, New Hampshire; and Andrew Witkowski, Foster City, California, for “Join specific materialized view query rewrite for queries using unified dimension tables.”

Surgical Object Tracking Template Generation for Computer Assisted Navigation During Surgical Procedure

GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC., Audubon, Pennsylvania has been assigned a patent (No. US 12521188 B2, initially filed July 24, 2023) developed by Neil R. Crawford, Chandler, Arizona, and Thomas Calloway, Pelham, New Hampshire, for “Surgical object tracking template generation for computer assisted navigation during surgical procedure.”

Bootstrapped Switch

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC., Dallas, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12525979 B2, initially filed April 6, 2023) developed by four inventors Athanasios Ramkaj, Mountain View, California; Michael H. Perrott, Nashua, New Hampshire; Baher S. Haroun, Allen, Texas; and Boris Murmann, Honolulu, Hawaii, for “Bootstrapped switch.”

Topical Phosphoinositide 3-Kinase Inhibitors

VENTHERA, INC., Palo Alto, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12522614 B2, initially filed April 10, 2023) developed by four inventors Ahmed F. Abdel-Magid, Ambler, Pennsylvania; Agis Kydonieus, Kendall Park, New Jersey; Thomas Rossi, Portsmouth, New Hampshire; and Hock S. Tan, North Brunswick, New Jersey, for “Topical phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors.”

System Architecture for Enabling Distributed Temporary Control of Discrete Units of an Asset

LOVE THE BLOCK, INC., Wilbraham, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12524765 B2, initially filed June 7, 2024) developed by three inventors Glenn R. Hanson, Alton Bay, New Hampshire; David Kaufman, Northampton, Massachusetts; and John Falcone, Longmeadow, Massachusetts, for “System architecture for enabling distributed temporary control of discrete units of an asset.”

Particulate Silica Silylate Kit for Treatment of Surfaces for Hydrophobicity Characteristics

CHALKLESS, INC., Wilmington, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12521334 B2, initially filed Oct. 20, 2022) developed by James M. Pidhurney, Auburn, New Hampshire, for “Particulate silica silylate kit for treatment of surfaces for hydrophobicity characteristics.”

Step-Down Converter and Circuit Arrangement Therewith

SEMIKRON ELEKTRONIK GMBH & CO. KG, Nuremberg, Germany has been assigned a patent (No. US 12525877 B2, initially filed Feb. 8, 2023) developed by Kevork Haddad, Hudson, New Hampshire, for “Step-down converter and circuit arrangement therewith.”