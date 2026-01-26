Composting dead people is a rarity: It gets bipartisan approval in Concord

It looks like we may have found something that New Hampshire’s legislators can agree on: Composting dead people. So says New Hampshire Bulletin in this story.
One of those methods is “natural organic reduction,” sometimes called “human composting.” In this process, a person’s body is placed in a specialized container and surrounded with plant matter, like hay and wood chips. With assistance from microbes, warmth, and movement, the body is aided in breaking down into nutrient-rich organic material, similar to compost or soil, over a period of weeks or months.
A fine alternative to traditional burial or cremation.